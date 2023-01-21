ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

No. 2 Senate Democrat agrees Biden has lost 'high ground' in criticism over classified documents

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed Sunday that Joe Biden has lost the "high ground" in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware. But he rejected any comparisons between Biden's situation and that of former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents.
WILMINGTON, DE
Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails

Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
What we know about the Pence classified documents: A timeline of events

About a week after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, former Vice President Mike Pence asked an attorney to review four boxes of documents stored in his Indiana home, according to an attorney for Pence. The lawyer discovered about...
INDIANA STATE
McCarthy officially denies Schiff and Swalwell seats on House Intelligence Committee

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday officially denied Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell seats on the House Intelligence Committee. "I appreciate the loyalty you have to your Democrat colleagues, and I acknowledge your efforts to have two Members of Congress reinstated to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence," McCarthy wrote in a letter to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that he posted on Twitter Tuesday night.
GEORGIA STATE
FBI blames North Korea for $100 million crypto heist

The FBI on Monday evening blamed North Korean government-linked hackers for stealing $100 million in cryptocurrency last June from a California-based firm. The North Korean operatives this month laundered over $60 million of the money stolen in the June hack, according to the FBI statement. The bureau said "a portion" of the $60 million was frozen, but did not specify how much.
Jeff Zients to replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Jeff Zients, who ran President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response effort and served in high-ranking roles in the Obama administration, is expected to replace Ron Klain as the next White House chief of staff, according to three people briefed on the matter. Klain is expected to step down in the coming...
WASHINGTON STATE
Justice Department to monitor new anti-abortion bills in state legislatures

Upcoming state-level pushes to further restrict abortion access will be on the radar of the US Justice Department, top DOJ officials said Monday as they touted the work the Biden administration has sought to do to shore up abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal last year.
TEXAS STATE

