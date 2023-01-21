Read full article on original website
No. 2 Senate Democrat agrees Biden has lost 'high ground' in criticism over classified documents
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin agreed Sunday that Joe Biden has lost the "high ground" in the political back-and-forth over classified document storage following the discovery of additional material at the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware. But he rejected any comparisons between Biden's situation and that of former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents.
Democratic congressman says he is 'profoundly troubled' by Biden document disclosures
Democratic Rep. Jim Himes on Tuesday admitted that he is "profoundly troubled" by the discovery of additional classified documents at President Joe Biden's Delaware home but pushed back on any comparisons between the president and former President Donald Trump in regard to the handling of sensitive materials. "Any time there...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
House Republican tells Kevin McCarthy to 'start governing for a change,' says she won't vote to boot Ilhan Omar off of the House Foreign Affairs committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to hold a floor vote on removing Omar from the committee. But he can only lose a handful of GOP votes to do it.
Russian intelligence agents believed to have directed White supremacists to carry out bombing campaign in Spain, US officials say
US officials believe that Russian intelligence officers directed a Russian White supremacist group to carry out a letter-bombing campaign that rocked Madrid late last year, targeting the prime minister, the American and Ukrainian Embassies as well as the Spanish defense ministry, according to current and former US officials.
Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails
Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
Ex-prosecutor calls for new investigation into Brett Kavanaugh over bombshell documentary revelation
Based upon new allegations of sexual impropriety committed by now-sitting Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a former career prosecutor stated there is no reason why a new investigation should not be undertaken by the Justice Department. Speaking with MSNBC host Katie Phang, Glenn Kirschner hammered the FBI for the...
Biden Will Veto Republican Bill On Oil Reserves If It Passes Congress, Energy Secretary Says: Won't 'Allow American People To Suffer'
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm reportedly said on Monday that President Joe Biden will veto the HR21 Bill by U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve if it passes Congress. “So I’ll be very clear: If Congress were to pass HR21, the President would veto it. He...
Man who rested feet on desk in Pelosi's office on Jan. 6 found guilty on 8 counts
An Arkansas man who was infamously photographed putting his feet on a desk inside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the January 6, 2021, insurrection was found guilty on eight counts by a Washington, DC, jury Monday. Richard Barnett, 62, also known as "Bigo," was charged with eight federal crimes...
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
What we know about the Pence classified documents: A timeline of events
About a week after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, former Vice President Mike Pence asked an attorney to review four boxes of documents stored in his Indiana home, according to an attorney for Pence. The lawyer discovered about...
Fact check: McCarthy's false, misleading and evidence-free claims since becoming House speaker
Since winning a difficult battle to become speaker of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthy has made public claims that are misleading, lacking any evidence or plain wrong. Here is a fact check of recent McCarthy comments about the debt ceiling, funding for the Internal Revenue Service, the FBI...
'Decisions are imminent' on charges in Trump's effort to overturn 2020 election in Georgia, Fulton County DA says
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis suggested Tuesday that the special grand jury investigating Donald Trump and his allies' efforts to upend the 2020 election in Georgia has recommended multiple indictments and said that her decision on whether to bring charges is "imminent." At a hearing in Atlanta on whether...
McCarthy officially denies Schiff and Swalwell seats on House Intelligence Committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday officially denied Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell seats on the House Intelligence Committee. "I appreciate the loyalty you have to your Democrat colleagues, and I acknowledge your efforts to have two Members of Congress reinstated to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence," McCarthy wrote in a letter to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries that he posted on Twitter Tuesday night.
FBI blames North Korea for $100 million crypto heist
The FBI on Monday evening blamed North Korean government-linked hackers for stealing $100 million in cryptocurrency last June from a California-based firm. The North Korean operatives this month laundered over $60 million of the money stolen in the June hack, according to the FBI statement. The bureau said "a portion" of the $60 million was frozen, but did not specify how much.
House Oversight Committee chairman sends letter requesting Secret Service provide Wilmington visitor logs
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has sent a letter to the US Secret Service requesting the visitor logs from President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, where more classified documents have been found. In the letter, Comer, a Kentucky Republican lawmaker, says there has been a "lack of transparency"...
Why the Senate GOP's McDaniel for RNC caucus is surprisingly small
Many Republican senators no longer see the RNC as a critical power player, and couldn't even say when the upcoming election for chair would take place.
Arizona Democrat Ruben Gallego announces Senate bid in challenge to Kyrsten Sinema
Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona on Monday announced his campaign for US Senate, setting up a potential 2024 clash with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who recently switched her party affiliation from Democrat to independent. Gallego, a Phoenix-area congressman and retired Marine who served in Iraq, released a video of him...
Jeff Zients to replace Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
Jeff Zients, who ran President Joe Biden's Covid-19 response effort and served in high-ranking roles in the Obama administration, is expected to replace Ron Klain as the next White House chief of staff, according to three people briefed on the matter. Klain is expected to step down in the coming...
Justice Department to monitor new anti-abortion bills in state legislatures
Upcoming state-level pushes to further restrict abortion access will be on the radar of the US Justice Department, top DOJ officials said Monday as they touted the work the Biden administration has sought to do to shore up abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal last year.
