Newport News, VA

Menchville girls pull away from Hampton to put a lock on Peninsula District title

By Marty O'Brien, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago
Menchville's Amari Smith drives downcourt during Friday's game against Hampton. Smith finished with 13 points in the Monarchs' victory. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Following its 75-59 win over Hampton on Friday, Menchville’s girls basketball team earned recognition at midcourt with a reading of the Virginia General Assembly resolution honoring the program for its 2021-22 Class 5 state championship.

Their latest victory moves the Monarchs, the No. 1-ranked team in Hampton Roads, a step closer to a similar ceremony next year. The benefits included the Monarchs’ first outright Peninsula District title in many years.

Menchville (15-1, 12-0 district) tied with the Crabbers (13-3, 10-2) for the district title the past two seasons, but the hard-fought season sweep virtually guarantees an outright title. The same goes for top seeding in the upcoming Class 5 Region B tournament and, because no likely competitive game remains on the regular-season schedule, the No. 1 spot in the final 757Teamz girls basketball rankings.

The Monarchs put five players in double figures, led by Kiara Beal and Keylee Harrision with 18 points each. Amari Smith (13 points, including the 1,000th of her career), Ayame Colson (12) and Atiana Williams (11) joined them in double digits, while Kennedy Harris led Hampton with a game-high 27 points and Kaliya Perry (13) also finished in double figures.

“I’m happy,” Beal said of winning the district title. “They’ve been saying they were going to come in here and beat us, but it’s audacity to think they could beat us here.”

Indeed, the Monarchs have not lost at home with seniors Beal, Harrison, Smith, Williams and Hailliey Thomas in uniform since 2019-20. But the Crabbers came a lot closer to backing up their claim than the final score indicates.

They cut an early 11-point deficit to a point early in the third quarter and came within a missed free throw of tying the game. Hampton trailed only 55-51 after a pair of free throws by Harris with 4 minutes, 54 seconds remaining.

But the Monarchs pulled away with a 17-3 run, during which Beal scored six points and Smith five.

“Smith struggled early on, but as her shots started falling, it helped the entire team,” Menchville coach Adrian Webb said. “Keylee Harrison had a great start, and when she scores in double digits, we’re really tough to beat.

Harrison scored 12 points to vault Menchville to a 17-10 lead after a quarter. She benefited from nicely delivered assists by Woodbury, Smith and Williams.

Menchville’s lead peaked at 11 points midway through the second quarter. But Harris and Perry willed the Crabbers back into contention — the former with her outside shooting and the latter with baskets off the dribble.

“We made it tough on Harris, but she made some tough shots,” Webb said. “She did a great job early on, but I think our ability to wear her down helped in the fourth quarter.

“It’s great for this group of girls to win the district title because we’ve split with them the past two seasons. It’s great for them to finish it out, and hopefully we can take care of business the rest of the season.”

Norfolk, VA
