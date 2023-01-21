St. Charles Health System says it will build a cancer center in Redmond so that patients in nearby communities don’t need to go all the way to Bend for treatment. The hospital says it is using $90 million in bonds secured in 2020 to build a new cancer center on the St. Charles Redmond campus at the corner of Canal Boulevard and Kingwood Avenue. The goal is to break ground in 2023 and to open the facility in 2025.

REDMOND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO