Smeltzer: Penn State Basketball Misses John Harrar
I wonder if Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry thought about John Harrar or after the team’s loss to Rutgers Tuesday night?. As I watched Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi (6-foot-11, 240 pounds) put up 16 points and 10 rebounds, I thought of Harrar, and I know I wasn’t alone.
‘I am a Nittany Lion for Life’: Speedster David Kency Jr. Talks Penn State PWO Commitment With NSN
Penn State commit David “DK” Kency Jr. knows that being a walk-on in the recruiting world means people will overlook him. He’s comfortable with that. To him, it just creates extra motivation. For many, the words “walk-on” and “underdog” go hand-in-hand. Plenty of athletes who walk on...
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Rutgers
Penn State men’s basketball (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) is looking to build off Saturday’s win over Nebraska by passing a tough road test at Rutgers. Here are five things to know ahead of Tuesday night’s game. LOOKING FOR TWO. Penn State’s won consecutive Big Ten games once...
‘Soft’: Penn State HC Micah Shrewsberry Doesn’t Hold Back in Postgame PC
Penn State men’s basketball suffered its ugliest loss of the season Tuesday night in Piscataway, falling to Rutgers 65-45, and coach Micah Shrewsberry didn’t sugarcoat anything in his post-game press conference. After bad losses, some coaches annoy fanbases with talk about the team being “unlucky” and “trusting the...
‘It Snuck Through’: Penn State Hockey Forward Christian Sarlo Breaks Down Winning Goal
Penn State men’s hockey forward Christian Sarlo’s Saturday night could have been defined by a controversial play. During the second period of Saturday’s game against Notre Dame, Sarlo appeared to get tripped near Notre Dame’s wide open net. This disrupted a big scoring opportunity with Penn State down 2-1.
The Penn State Daily Notebook- January 24
Update (9:48 AM)- **Penn State has offered Deshon Dodson (2024), a four-star defensive end from Philly’s Neumann Goretti High School. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive end also has offers from schools such as Boston College, Miami, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Texas A&M, West Virginia and Wisconsin. Update (9:37...
Van Ness, Bravo-Young Score Pinfalls as Penn State Dominates Michigan State 36-6
Penn State continued to dominate in Big Ten wrestling action by defeating Michigan State 34-6 on Sunday afternoon at Rec Hall. Penn State remains undefeated at 10-0 on the season as they won eight out of the ten matches in the meet. The first match of the dual meet put...
Penn State Football: Looking at the Future of ‘LBU’
ANTHONY SPECA (‘24) Let’s start with the most recent linebacker commit. Speca, who committed to Penn State last week, is an in-state player who comes from a winning background. In his three years at Pittsburgh Central Catholic, the team has gone to the district championship game each time and won the title in 2020.
Outlet Projects Pitt-Penn State NCAA Tournament Matchup in Dayton
Penn State basketball fans would love it if the team made the NCAA Tournament, and playing Pitt in Dayton, Ohio, would be a solid bonus. It just might happen this March. “The Field of 68,” a college basketball media network, projects 12 seeds Penn State and Pitt to go at it in a First Four matchup.
Penn State Hires Marques Hagans as New Wide Receivers Coach
James Franklin has found his new wide receivers coach. Sean Fitz from Blue White Illustrated is first reported that Marques Hagans would be hired as the Nittany Lions new wide receiver coach replacing Taylor Stubblefield, who was fired last week. Now, it’s official. Penn State was able to pry...
Penn State Recruiting Another Wyomissing OL: 2024 Tackle Caleb Brewer
Penn State hit a home run in recruiting in this year’s class when they signed five-star offensive lineman J’ven Williams from Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, and now James Franklin and his coaches will be back at Wyomissing High School trying to sign another talented player from that school in the Class of 2024.
