Honolulu, HI

travelweekly.com

Hawaii events to add to your calendar

Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Famous comedian Kevin Hart coming to Blaisdell Arena

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kevin Hart is scheduled to perform in Honolulu at the Blaisdell Arena. According to the comedian and actor’s website Honolulu was recently added to his Kevin Hart: Reality Check tour. Presale tickets will be sold on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. using the code COMEDY. Check for tickets to the event […]
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Your Ultimate Guide to the 2023 Punahou Carnival

On your mark, get set, go! Everyone’s raring to go to this year’s Punahou Carnival, which is back in full swing for the first time since the pandemic. Each year, students of the junior class vote on a new theme—this year is “Pun Prix ’23: Pedal to the Metal.” So, expect all the grand prix race themes—and of course, everyone’s favorite malassadas.
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Best Bites: Miro Kaimukī is Home to Honolulu’s Best Tasting Menu

Beyond the humble blue façade of Miro Kaimukī, diners are treated to the best prix fixe dinner in the city. The 2022 Hale ‘Aina Best Tasting Menu Gold recipient isn’t a stranger to this type of cuisine. For more than 20 years, chef Shigeru Kobayashi owned and operated Café Miro, as it was known then, with a relaxed approach to French prix fixe dining. Partners Chris Kajioka and Mourad Lahlou acquired the restaurant from Kobayashi in 2019, keeping the French-Japanese tasting menu while pushing it in a new direction. The result is a monthly five-course prix fixe ($88) with optional wine pairings ($48 to $70) and a seasonal list of cocktails and mocktails. The attention to detail, well-portioned courses and creative use of seasonal flavors make this tasting menu a top choice.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Highways Closed For Accidents, Infuriating Residents and Visitors

In Hawaii, and it seems more than in other places, the highway can be suddenly closed for various reasons. Our thoughts always go out to those injured. The frustration is likened to flying across the Pacific, where diversion points are limited. Driving isn’t always carefree, as pictured above yesterday on Maui. During those times, you may have no choice but to turn off your motor and make new friends. During a recent highway closure we experienced between Lihue and Poipu, people started handing out frozen treats that were melting.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Hawaiʻi Island clinic provides free wellness program for Native Hawaiians

Every January, many of us make New Year's resolutions to be healthier or lose weight. For many Native Hawaiians, that can be an uphill battle. The National Center for Health Statistics said diabetes and death due to heart disease occurs at higher rates in Hawaiians than among white people. The...
KITV.com

Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus

HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Wait, is that Troy?

Kalihi tops the list with almost 10 million square feet of industrial space. University of Hawaii President David Lassner discusses updates to university system, including tuition, enrollment and other projects. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dangerous surf led...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Denver to Hawaii Flight Sale Today $189

Today’s great price is on flights from Denver to Hawaii (or the other direction). Plan your Hawaii vacation any time between now and May to take advantage of this new offer. Travel is mid-week. During this extremely limited Hawaii offer, you can save up to 50% off the normal...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
HONOLULU, HI

