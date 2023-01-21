Read full article on original website
Hawaii events to add to your calendar
Already well into the new year, and information on upcoming events keep flying into my inbox. It's great to see, considering in-person events were not allowed only a short time ago, and many of these should be added to your agenda should you visit the Islands at the time they take place.
Famous comedian Kevin Hart coming to Blaisdell Arena
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kevin Hart is scheduled to perform in Honolulu at the Blaisdell Arena. According to the comedian and actor’s website Honolulu was recently added to his Kevin Hart: Reality Check tour. Presale tickets will be sold on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. using the code COMEDY. Check for tickets to the event […]
Hawaii Magazine
Keahou Joins the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra for an Unforgettable Night of Music
Mele will fill the historic Hawai‘i Theatre when Keahou joins the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra for HapaSymphony on Feb. 4. With its signature bright harmonies, Keahou has earned a staggering 17 Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for its first three albums. Keauhou, which means “the new wind/renewed...
honolulumagazine.com
Your Ultimate Guide to the 2023 Punahou Carnival
On your mark, get set, go! Everyone’s raring to go to this year’s Punahou Carnival, which is back in full swing for the first time since the pandemic. Each year, students of the junior class vote on a new theme—this year is “Pun Prix ’23: Pedal to the Metal.” So, expect all the grand prix race themes—and of course, everyone’s favorite malassadas.
Wendy’s wall coming to Kailua
Wendy's came to Kailua in 2021. Now, it's time to build a wall.
honolulumagazine.com
Best Bites: Miro Kaimukī is Home to Honolulu’s Best Tasting Menu
Beyond the humble blue façade of Miro Kaimukī, diners are treated to the best prix fixe dinner in the city. The 2022 Hale ‘Aina Best Tasting Menu Gold recipient isn’t a stranger to this type of cuisine. For more than 20 years, chef Shigeru Kobayashi owned and operated Café Miro, as it was known then, with a relaxed approach to French prix fixe dining. Partners Chris Kajioka and Mourad Lahlou acquired the restaurant from Kobayashi in 2019, keeping the French-Japanese tasting menu while pushing it in a new direction. The result is a monthly five-course prix fixe ($88) with optional wine pairings ($48 to $70) and a seasonal list of cocktails and mocktails. The attention to detail, well-portioned courses and creative use of seasonal flavors make this tasting menu a top choice.
The momentous experience of The Eddie
Forty surfers, each taking their shot at immortality, conquering the massive surf at Waimea bay all in honor of Eddie Aikau.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Highways Closed For Accidents, Infuriating Residents and Visitors
In Hawaii, and it seems more than in other places, the highway can be suddenly closed for various reasons. Our thoughts always go out to those injured. The frustration is likened to flying across the Pacific, where diversion points are limited. Driving isn’t always carefree, as pictured above yesterday on Maui. During those times, you may have no choice but to turn off your motor and make new friends. During a recent highway closure we experienced between Lihue and Poipu, people started handing out frozen treats that were melting.
Celebrate Pacific Rim culture with Honolulu Festival
Who doesn't love a good festival. A grand parade followed by a fireworks show along with free multicultural performances all come together to create the Honolulu Festival, which returns March 11-12.
mauinow.com
2 arrested, others rally outside Waiehu land at center of Native Hawaiian ownership debate
WAIEHU — Two people were charged with trespassing while others rallied holding signs Tuesday outside Waiehu land at the center of an ownership dispute between Native Hawaiians and nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. After MEO was declared the owner by a state court in September and notices to vacate...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Hawaiʻi Island clinic provides free wellness program for Native Hawaiians
Every January, many of us make New Year's resolutions to be healthier or lose weight. For many Native Hawaiians, that can be an uphill battle. The National Center for Health Statistics said diabetes and death due to heart disease occurs at higher rates in Hawaiians than among white people. The...
KITV.com
Huge waves bring Hawaii surf contest The Eddie after hiatus
HONOLULU (AP) — One of the world’s most prestigious and storied surfing contests — dubbed the “Super Bowl of Surfing” — went forward Sunday in Hawaii for the first time in seven years with towering wave faces and a gigantic swell that was expected to grow throughout the day.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: Wait, is that Troy?
Kalihi tops the list with almost 10 million square feet of industrial space. University of Hawaii President David Lassner discusses updates to university system, including tuition, enrollment and other projects. As dangerous surf continues to roll in, here's some ocean safety tips. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dangerous surf led...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Denver to Hawaii Flight Sale Today $189
Today’s great price is on flights from Denver to Hawaii (or the other direction). Plan your Hawaii vacation any time between now and May to take advantage of this new offer. Travel is mid-week. During this extremely limited Hawaii offer, you can save up to 50% off the normal...
How to buy Eddie Aikau Big Wave memorabilia
The foundation is currently selling T-shirts, sweatshirts, posters and books.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Public memorial held at Iolani Palace for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Kawananakoa will lie in state in the throne room at Iolani Palace for public viewing from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Her casket arrived around...
C+C Honolulu: Paratransit improvements coming
The very first modern wheelchair was invented by a German clockmaker in 1655. Stephan Farfler was a paraplegic himself who wanted to make the quality of life better for those who needed extra assistance toward mobility.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ahead of Kawananakoa's private funeral, one friend shares fond memories of the time they spent together
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
LIST: Best public high schools in Hawaii for 2023
NICHE has released its annual ranking of best public high schools in Hawaii.
KITV.com
Many families flooded Ward Village for Lunar New Year
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Dozens of people lined up at Ward Village to watch traditional lion dance performance for Chinese New Year. Many are excited for another year and hope 2023 is filled with prosperity and good luck. “It’s a new start for everyone and that’s the main thing for...
