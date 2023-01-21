Read full article on original website
Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say
SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
Aggravated rape suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect in an aggravated rape case has been arrested, Taylorsville Police announced Tuesday night. Police had asked for the public to be on alert for 45-year-old Christopher Browning and said he was believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Police say Browning was released from...
Man released from Utah prison after 24 years arrested in new rape investigation
TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say walked away from a halfway house and raped a woman in her home has been arrested. On Tuesday, Taylorsville police asked for the public's help locating Christopher Browning, 43, who was recently paroled from the Utah State Prison after serving more than two decades for a rape conviction, but who they in say is now a suspect in a new rape investigation.
Utahn with 5 DUI convictions sent to prison for killing 13-year-old bicyclist
WEST JORDAN — A Saratoga Springs man who pleaded guilty to automobile homicide was ordered Monday to spend at least one year and up to 20 years in prison for causing the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was riding his bike when he was struck last April in West Jordan.
Hillcrest High School student found with gun after fight with officer
A 14-year-old Hillcrest High student was involved in a "scuffle" with a school resource officer Monday, in which the officer found that the student was carrying a gun in his waistband.
Two hospitalized in ‘likely targeted’ Ogden shooting
A shooting in Ogden left two people hospitalized early Sunday morning in what was a "likely targeted" incident, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
Three people injured in shooting at Salt Lake City hotel
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting at a hotel early Tuesday morning that left two men critically injured. Police say both men are expected to survive. According to a news release, police were notified of the shooting at a hotel located...
Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges
LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
Two people seriously wounded in early morning Ogden shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near 25th and Jefferson Street in Ogden.
SLCPD Gang Unit arrests fugitive, retrieves illegal handgun
The Salt Lake City Police Department's Gang Unit and Bike Squad chased down a vehicle Sunday, arresting a fugitive allegedly in possession of a gun, according to a press release.
Grandfather's girlfriend takes West Jordan girl, leading to AMBER Alert
An AMBER Alert issued for a 7-year-old girl taken by her grandfather's girlfriend who did not have legal custody was canceled shortly afterwards.
Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
Police arrest 3 teens in Salt Lake City drive-by shooting
Salt Lake City Police arrested three teenagers after witnessing a drive-by shooting Saturday night.
Three teenagers arrested after drive-by shooting
SALT LAKE CITY – At around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, police witnessed a drive-by shooting take place near 500 North Pamela Way. Police say a green Nissan Maxima came into the neighborhood and occupants of the vehicle fired multiple rounds. The shooting did not injure anybody. The officers turned...
Drug trafficking investigation of ‘bath salts’ in SLC nets arrests, assets
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police and DEA Metro Narcotics Task Force have arrested more than two dozen people and seized millions of dollars in assets as part of a major drug trafficking investigation. The arrests and asset seizures were connected to an investigation into a drug...
Heber City accused of ‘circling the wagons’ as it tries to defend Sheriff Rigby
Heber City is coming to Sheriff Jared Rigby’s defense as he continues to fight for a powerful state job. FOX 13 News is fact-checking the following four statements.
SLC police, federal agents make joint drug trafficking bust
SALT LAKE CITY — Investigators with the Salt Lake City Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and other agencies have come together for an ongoing investigation that’s resulted in seizing dangerous drugs, millions of dollars in cash and other means. A plastic bag and what looks...
One dead after officer-involved incident
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department said the suspect in the January 13, 2023, officer-involved-incident died. The incident occurred near 1300 W Arapahoe Ave when officers attempted to contact two suspects with felony warrants in a vehicle. The suspects took off leading to a pursuit....
Canceled: 7-year-old found after Amber Alert issued
WEST JORDAN, Utah — An Amber Alert that was sent out for a 7-year-old has been canceled. The child has been located safely, according to police. Police said she was abducted in West Jordan, by suspect Bernice Quintana who is not a family member. This is a breaking news...
Man who killed 13-year-old Eli Mitchell sentenced up to 20 years in prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who killed 13-year-old Eli Mitchell was sentenced up to 20 years in prison on Monday. The courtroom was packed with two families hoping for very different outcomes. Mason Ohms, 50, was sentenced on two different counts. He was given a sentence...
