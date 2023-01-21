ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ksl.com

Sandy man threatened to kill parents after shooting TVs, police say

SANDY — A man was safely taken into custody Monday after police say he shot two televisions and threatened to kill his parents and go on a killing spree. The 25-year-old man was in his parents' Sandy residence when he told them to cover their ears. Moments later, the son fired two rounds into a television in the master bedroom and another round into the TV in the front room, according to a police booking affidavit.
SANDY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Aggravated rape suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A suspect in an aggravated rape case has been arrested, Taylorsville Police announced Tuesday night. Police had asked for the public to be on alert for 45-year-old Christopher Browning and said he was believed to be "dangerous and possibly armed." Police say Browning was released from...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Man released from Utah prison after 24 years arrested in new rape investigation

TAYLORSVILLE — A man who police say walked away from a halfway house and raped a woman in her home has been arrested. On Tuesday, Taylorsville police asked for the public's help locating Christopher Browning, 43, who was recently paroled from the Utah State Prison after serving more than two decades for a rape conviction, but who they in say is now a suspect in a new rape investigation.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Three people injured in shooting at Salt Lake City hotel

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a shooting at a hotel early Tuesday morning that left two men critically injured. Police say both men are expected to survive. According to a news release, police were notified of the shooting at a hotel located...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Driver who caused 6-car crash on Timpanogos Highway faces multiple charges

LEHI — A Highland man who police say caused a six-car crash and seriously injured several people is now facing a long list of criminal charges. On Sept. 24, William Allen Andrew Koontz, 34, was driving on the Timpanogos Highway and approaching a red light at the intersection of North Center Street in Lehi at a high rate of speed, according to charging documents.
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police investigating Sunday Ogden club shooting

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden City Police Department responded to a shooting at the Kokomo Club early Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. Police responded to witness calls of gunshots in Electric Alley, the road behind 25th Street. Police say two men were on...
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Three teenagers arrested after drive-by shooting

SALT LAKE CITY – At around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, police witnessed a drive-by shooting take place near 500 North Pamela Way. Police say a green Nissan Maxima came into the neighborhood and occupants of the vehicle fired multiple rounds. The shooting did not injure anybody. The officers turned...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

SLC police, federal agents make joint drug trafficking bust

SALT LAKE CITY — Investigators with the Salt Lake City Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and other agencies have come together for an ongoing investigation that’s resulted in seizing dangerous drugs, millions of dollars in cash and other means. A plastic bag and what looks...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

One dead after officer-involved incident

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department said the suspect in the January 13, 2023, officer-involved-incident died. The incident occurred near 1300 W Arapahoe Ave when officers attempted to contact two suspects with felony warrants in a vehicle. The suspects took off leading to a pursuit....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Canceled: 7-year-old found after Amber Alert issued

WEST JORDAN, Utah — An Amber Alert that was sent out for a 7-year-old has been canceled. The child has been located safely, according to police. Police said she was abducted in West Jordan, by suspect Bernice Quintana who is not a family member. This is a breaking news...
WEST JORDAN, UT

