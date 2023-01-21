ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Legendary sportswriter ends record Super Bowl streak after 56 years

By Dan Mennella
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k46Xs_0kM9Ju6s00

The Big Game is still a couple weeks away, but at least one Super Bowl record streak is coming to an end.

The only journalist to have been in attendance for every Super Bowl since its inception in 1967 will not make the trip this year, marking the end of a 56-year run.

Former longtime Detroit News sportswriter Jerry Green says that he will watch Super Bowl LVII from his apartment, citing health concerns. He is in a wheelchair and on oxygen.

Green, now 94, took sole possession of the record for games covered when former Newark Star-Ledger reporter Jerry Izenberg covered his final Super Bowl at Super Bowl 53, a Patriots win over the Los Angeles Rams.

In recent years, Green has attended the Big Game with the help of a family member "who provided physical support."

Green, who was recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005 with the Bill Nunn Award, said he was planning to end his streak prior to Super Bowl LV, but returned in order to cover Tom Brady's return to the championship game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The streak began in 1967, with what was the first installment of what was then known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

In announcing the end of his run, Green joked that he might even watch "one of those heralded halftime shows."

"I've never seen a Super Bowl on television. Now, I plan to watch Super Bowl LVII on television in my apartment. I’ve never watched one of those heralded halftime shows. I might watch one. I might even write a critique. Sinatra’s going to be singing. Correct?”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot

Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
OnlyHomers

San Francisco 49ers Star Defensive Player Arrested

The San Francisco 49ers have just defeated the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since rookie Brock Purdy took over for the San Francisco 49ers, the team has gone 8-0 and is now one win away from the Super Bowl.
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
61K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy