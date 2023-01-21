Legendary sportswriter ends record Super Bowl streak after 56 years

The Big Game is still a couple weeks away, but at least one Super Bowl record streak is coming to an end.

The only journalist to have been in attendance for every Super Bowl since its inception in 1967 will not make the trip this year, marking the end of a 56-year run.

Former longtime Detroit News sportswriter Jerry Green says that he will watch Super Bowl LVII from his apartment, citing health concerns. He is in a wheelchair and on oxygen.

Green, now 94, took sole possession of the record for games covered when former Newark Star-Ledger reporter Jerry Izenberg covered his final Super Bowl at Super Bowl 53, a Patriots win over the Los Angeles Rams.

In recent years, Green has attended the Big Game with the help of a family member "who provided physical support."

Green, who was recognized by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2005 with the Bill Nunn Award, said he was planning to end his streak prior to Super Bowl LV, but returned in order to cover Tom Brady's return to the championship game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The streak began in 1967, with what was the first installment of what was then known as the AFL-NFL World Championship Game.

In announcing the end of his run, Green joked that he might even watch "one of those heralded halftime shows."

"I've never seen a Super Bowl on television. Now, I plan to watch Super Bowl LVII on television in my apartment. I’ve never watched one of those heralded halftime shows. I might watch one. I might even write a critique. Sinatra’s going to be singing. Correct?”

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram