"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
"Cleveland Residents on High Alert: String of Car Thefts and Break-Ins Caught on Camera"KovasinCleveland, OH
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 TEXAS 89, OKLAHOMA STATE 75
Percentages: FG .426, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Wright 4-10, Thompson 2-5, Newton 1-2, Harris 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Asberry 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Boone 2, Smith 2, Newton). Turnovers: 16 (Thompson 5, Asberry 3, Boone 2, Newton 2, Smith 2, Anderson, Harris). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
KENTUCKY 69, VANDERBILT 53
Percentages: FG .564, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Fredrick 2-5, Reeves 2-5, Wallace 2-5, Wheeler 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Toppin 2). Turnovers: 9 (Reeves 2, Wheeler 2, Fredrick, Livingston, Toppin, Tshiebwe, Ware). Steals: 4 (Fredrick, Tshiebwe, Wallace, Wheeler). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA 72, SYRACUSE 68
Percentages: FG .448, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Love 3-5, Nance 1-2, Nickel 1-2, Davis 1-4, Black 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dunn, Nance, Nickel). Turnovers: 10 (Bacot 4, Love 2, Nance 2, Davis, Washington). Steals: 9 (Nance 4, Davis 2, Bacot, Black, Nickel).
Porterville Recorder
SAN JOSE STATE 82, AIR FORCE 52
Percentages: FG .388, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Heidbreder 1-2, Vander Zwaag 1-2, Mills 1-3, Becker 1-5, Green 0-1, J.Murphy 0-1, McCreary 0-2, Petraitis 0-2, Taylor 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Green 2, Brown, Jackson, Mills, Petraitis, Vander Zwaag). Turnovers: 6 (Beasley, C.Murphy, McCreary,...
Porterville Recorder
UNLV 86, WYOMING 72
Percentages: FG .407, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Dusell 6-9, Reynolds 4-11, Thompson 2-4, Maldonado 1-2, Oden 1-6, Barnhart 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 6 (Reynolds 3, Anderson 2, Dusell). Steals: 3 (Maldonado, Powell, Thompson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UNLVMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Iwuakor241-43-41-4025. Gilbert345-90-00-83212. Harkless318-1511-111-83028.
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 128, Charlotte 97
Percentages: FG .406, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Rozier 4-9, Maledon 1-1, McDaniels 1-5, Bouknight 0-1, McGowens 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-2, Washington 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Richards 3, Rozier, Washington). Turnovers: 12 (Richards 3, McDaniels 2, Plumlee 2, Smith Jr. 2, Bouknight, Washington,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 99, New Orleans 98
Percentages: FG .488, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Brown 3-7, Murray 3-8, Jokic 2-4, Gordon 1-1, Green 1-1, Caldwell-Pope 1-4, Braun 0-2, Cancar 0-3, Nnaji 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Brown 2, Caldwell-Pope, Gordon, Nnaji). Turnovers: 12 (Gordon 3, Jokic 3, Caldwell-Pope 2, Green...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 98, Boston 95
Percentages: FG .432, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Williams 3-3, Tatum 2-5, White 2-7, Pritchard 2-9, Jackson 1-3, Hauser 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Hauser 2, Williams III 2, Kornet, White). Turnovers: 17 (Tatum 7, Williams 4, Williams III 3, Pritchard 2, White). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 105, Cleveland 103
Percentages: FG .460, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Mitchell 6-14, LeVert 2-4, Garland 2-6, Okoro 1-3, Rubio 1-3, E.Mobley 0-1, Love 0-1, Osman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (E.Mobley 2, Allen, Mitchell). Turnovers: 10 (E.Mobley 3, Allen 2, Rubio 2, Garland, LeVert, Okoro). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 11 TCU 79, OKLAHOMA 52
Percentages: FG .313, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Noland 2-3, Cortes 1-1, J.Groves 1-2, Sherfield 1-8, Bamisile 0-2, Uzan 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Godwin 4, Hill, Oweh). Turnovers: 15 (Uzan 4, Cortes 3, Hill 3, Schroder 2, Oweh, Sherfield, T.Groves). Steals: 3 (Cortes...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 133, L.A. Lakers 115
Percentages: FG .607, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 19-38, .500 (Powell 4-5, Jackson 4-7, Mann 4-7, George 3-9, Covington 2-2, Batum 1-2, Morris Sr. 1-2, Leonard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 9 (Covington 4, Leonard 2, Batum, George, Zubac). Turnovers: 12 (George 4, Batum 2, Jackson 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana faces Minnesota after Jackson-Davis' 31-point outing
Indiana Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-11, 1-7 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota -10; over/under is 136.5. BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Minnesota Golden Gophers after Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 31 points in Indiana's 82-69 victory over the Michigan State Spartans. The Golden Gophers are 5-6...
Youth being served for Granville boys as they pass tough test at Utica
UTICA ― Granville was already a youthful team, and the Blue Aces have gotten even younger with the loss of solid senior Rex Rader to an ankle injury. In a road challenge against ever-improving Utica, however, it was the youngest of the young stepping up. Sophomores Carson Murphy and Dylan Lane, and freshmen...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte plays Chicago on home losing streak
Chicago Bulls (22-25, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (13-36, 14th in the Eastern Conference) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte aims to stop its five-game home slide with a win against Chicago. The Hornets have gone 6-23 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte averages...
