Report: GM Brian McBride, USMNT Split As Berhalter Review Continues

The former U.S. player held his post within U.S. Soccer since 2020.

U.S. soccer is parting ways with USMNT general manager Brian McBride, according to ESPN’s Sam Borden .

McBride, a former player who made 95 appearances for the USMNT, held his position since 2020, and leaves as U.S. Soccer continues to evaluate the job status of coach Gregg Berhalter.

Berhalter led the U.S. to the 2022 World Cup, where the Americans reached the round of 16 before falling to the Netherlands. What followed was numerous headlines, starting with young star Gio Reyna’s lack of involvement and reported discontent at USMNT camp in Qatar and ending with allegations that Reyna’s family attempted to blackmail Berhalter with information on a domestic violence incident involving his wife in the early 90s.

Berhalter’s contract ran out at the start of 2023, and his status going forward remains up in the air.

With McBride departing, Earnie Stewart, who is the national team’s sporting director, will continue to oversee the review of Berhalter’s performance and will determine whether or not he’ll return.