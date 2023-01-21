Read full article on original website
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
Shocking Fact: New York State’s Westchester County Is In The Hudson Valley
Is Westchester County really in the Hudson Valley? The answer appears to not be as simple as you might assume. When Hudson Valley Post was created it was our goal to be "your source for real-time news and information about the Hudson Valley." Where Exactly Is The Hudson Valley Located?
Travel and Leisure Names Dutchess County Rail Trail Best in the U.S.
It's no secret, the Hudson Valley is one of the best locations in America to enjoy the outdoors. We have access to some of the most beautiful hiking and nature trails in New York State. A major publication agrees and just named one of our most popular trails as the best in America.
New York State Wants Speed Limiting Devices On Thousands of Cars
After a successful pilot program, officials from New York State hope to put "speed assistance technology" on thousands of cars. New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the preliminary results of "active intelligent speed assistance (ISA) technology." Speed Limiting Devices Places On New York City Cars. New York City...
What Makes These Hudson Valley Towns “The Coziest In America”?
Do you feel like where you live can be described as cozy? Residents who live in Hudson Valley towns that have been named can consider themselves as lucky. The Hudson Valley is known for many things, each season has so much to offer. From beautiful views that change 4 times a year to nature trails, swimming holes and local apple and pumpkin orchards, it doesn't get much better than this.
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
Hudson Valley Cops Investigate Man Luring Kids At New York State Diner
Warning: Police are searching for an "old man" who allegedly offered children money to get them to go into a bathroom at a popular diner. Over the weekend, a social media post reported a man tried to lure a child into a bathroom at a diner in Orange County, New York.
Possible Shooting Before ‘Bizarre’ Car Crash In Hudson Valley, New York
A potential road rage shooting led to a "bizarre" car crash scene during a rainy Sunday evening in the Hudson Valley. We have shocking photos from the scene. Police in Orange County, New York are investigating a car crash and reports of shots fired. Car Crash Possible Shooting In New...
Regal Set To Close 39 Theaters, One Hudson Valley Location Impacted
Just when we were getting back into the swing of 'normal' things again, like going to the movies, a major cinema has announced that they'll soon be closing more than three dozen locations, including one in the Hudson Valley, as well as a major New York City location. The United...
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
The 12 Largest School Districts in Upstate New York
I would dare to guess that most of my readers came up through schools in districts that were much smaller and more rural in nature than the 12 huge schools on this list. I know I did. But did you ever imagine what it would be like to attend one of the larger schools in Upstate New York? Those schools with multiple floors of bustling hallways and packed school bus rides. Those schools where you may not actually know every person in your graduating class.
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
Hudson Valley Tattoo Company Empowers Students w/ Hallway Mural
I was scrolling through Facebook recently, and the post below was suggested to me. I was mesmerized by the vibrant colors and amazing attention to detail as I saw both fictional and real life heroes portrayed in the hallways of Poughkeepsie High School. The post below from Hudson Valley Tattoo...
Improvements to Poughkeepsie Waterfront May Include a Dock For Swimming?
The City of Poughkeepsie has announced updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program. As a City of Poughkeepsie resident, it's always great seeing the revitalization of the area, with many improvements having been made over the years. That includes the Poughkeepsie waterfront, which is a popular spot that still has a lot of work to be done. With newer bars along the Hudson river like Erin O'Neill's Pub and Grill, and apartments continuing to be built, there seems to be positive change coming to the area.
Chow Down at One of these 19 Popular Hudson Valley Diners
The Hudson Valley is a foodies dream. There are 5 star restaurants to mom and pop shops right down the road from each other. It's safe to say you're a stones throw away from good eating in any Hudson Valley town. No town across the United States is complete without...
Part of Hudson Valley under winter storm warning; west of river to be hardest hit
A rare (for this winter) snowstorm is headed for the region on Wednesday. All communities will get some winter weather, but the deepest snow will fall west of the Hudson River, according to the latest forecast. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches for Sullivan and Ulster counties, which are scheduled to...
Operation North Star swoops down in NYC among 10 cities targeted!
If crime-doers haven't yet realized, perhaps Operation North Star that was applied to 10 cities throughout the United States was an eye-opener that crime doesn't pay. The 30-day mission was a joint effort amongst federal and local authorities to take down an estimated 1,500 bad guys.
