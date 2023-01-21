ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners offer 2025 DL prospect London Merritt

By Bryant Crews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yNHmJ_0kM9J5cQ00

Oklahoma, like many other collegiate programs, has spent the last few weeks laying the recruiting foundation for their talents of tomorrow in the wake of the 2022 season. The 2024 class is coming up but recruiting isn’t about tunnel vision. It’s being able to balance the here and now with what’s also in the future.

Oklahoma’s been offering 2024 prospects and 2025 prospects over the last few weeks at the same rate. One of those 2025 prospects to receive an offer is athlete London Merritt. Merritt, a Georgia native, stands 6-foot-3 and looks like an eventual EDGE or outside linebacker in the college ranks.

Merritt lines up on both sides of the ball at tight end, defensive end, outside linebacker, and even shaded over interior offensive linemen at defensive tackle.

Merritt is starting to become a national recruit in a hurry as offers from Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Kentucky, Nebraska, Pitt, and Missouri have already been received by him.

London Merritt’s Recruiting Profile

Film

HUDL

Vitals

Hometown Atlanta, Georgia

Projected Position Defensive Line

Height 6-3

Weight 230 lbs

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Oklahoma
  • Kentucky
  • Florida State
  • Maryland
  • Georgia Tech

List

List

