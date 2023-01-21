ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sea Isle City, NJ

seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Fans to Pay Tribute to Jerry Blavat

A memorial tribute to music legend Jerry Blavat, who gained celebrity status with his dance parties and DJ-ing, will be held in Sea Isle City, a place where he performed many times over the years. Blavat died Friday at age 82. Dave Virgilio, 34, of Hammonton, a videographer and producer,...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Plans New Strategy to Handle Rowdy Teens

Losing patience with the state Legislature, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Sea Isle City is drafting new local laws to give police more power to prevent rowdy teenagers from disrupting the vital summer tourism season. Desiderio broadly outlined the city’s evolving strategy to crack down on groups of unruly teens and...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Hallmark Store Coming to Somers Point, NJ

Sometimes, people want to actually buy a card to give or mail someone to signify a special occasion. One of the store brands that has stood the test of time, Hallmark, is reportedly making its way back to Somers Point. Somers Point has been without a Hallmark store since Donna's Hallmark Shop closed a while back. That store was located in the Somers Point Plaza, a few doors down from ACME.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in Cherry Hill, NJ

- When you're out and about in Cherry Hill, NJ, you will find plenty of great places to get your hands on delicious pizza. But which ones are the best?. Tutti Toscani By Lamberti is a casual BYOB Italian restaurant in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The family-owned eatery specializes in pasta, veal, and seafood dishes. This eatery offers takeout and delivery services. The restaurant also accepts credit cards. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of appetizers, soups, salads, and desserts. The menu features a variety of regional Italian fare, including brick oven pizza, thin crust, risotto, and house-made desserts. There are vegetarian and gluten-free options available. This family-run restaurant boasts an intimate atmosphere, accommodating staff, and a wide range of reasonably priced dishes.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years

Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
ocnjdaily.com

Tahiti Inn Sells to Ocean City Investor

Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes said she will treasure the friendships that her family developed with so many of their guests and employees at the Tahiti Inn in Ocean City. The Gallelli family owned the Tahiti Inn since 1989, but now they have sold the motel to an investor who has been on a buying spree of late in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
wilmtoday.com

Best Places to Live in Wilmington, DE!

We’ve highlighted so many amazing things to DO in Wilmington, but an even better question is… where should you LIVE? We’ve got you covered! We know the city has a ton of options, so we honed in on apartment buildings for this edition. Take a look at our list of some of the best places to live in Wilmington, DE!
WILMINGTON, DE
buckscountyherald.com

Excitement builds over opening of new martini bar in Doylestown

It’s been several years since a bar and restaurant drew visitors down Printers Alley to wine and dine in the heart of Doylestown Borough. That’s all about to change. Excitement is growing over the impending opening of Frost, a self-described “New York-style bar and exclusive lounge.”. Located...
DOYLESTOWN, PA

