The Best Festivals in New Jersey That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversWildwood, NJ
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Fans to Pay Tribute to Jerry Blavat
A memorial tribute to music legend Jerry Blavat, who gained celebrity status with his dance parties and DJ-ing, will be held in Sea Isle City, a place where he performed many times over the years. Blavat died Friday at age 82. Dave Virgilio, 34, of Hammonton, a videographer and producer,...
Celebration of life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat to be streamed live
"Jerry wished for a big celebration of life," his family's statement said. "And we have a big one planned."
Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Plans New Strategy to Handle Rowdy Teens
Losing patience with the state Legislature, Mayor Leonard Desiderio said Sea Isle City is drafting new local laws to give police more power to prevent rowdy teenagers from disrupting the vital summer tourism season. Desiderio broadly outlined the city’s evolving strategy to crack down on groups of unruly teens and...
New Hallmark Store Coming to Somers Point, NJ
Sometimes, people want to actually buy a card to give or mail someone to signify a special occasion. One of the store brands that has stood the test of time, Hallmark, is reportedly making its way back to Somers Point. Somers Point has been without a Hallmark store since Donna's Hallmark Shop closed a while back. That store was located in the Somers Point Plaza, a few doors down from ACME.
sojo1049.com
Philadelphia Expert Picks This Item as Worst Snack You Can Buy at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
N.J. town faces second lawsuit opposing warehouse-friendly redevelopment area
Resistance to warehouse development in Harrison Township led to a second civil lawsuit filed Saturday in Gloucester County seeking to invalidate a redevelopment plan critics say facilitates massive warehouses, according to court filings. The complaint was brought by Holding Smith, Inc. and Holding Sons & Daughters, Inc., the entities which...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in Cherry Hill, NJ
- When you're out and about in Cherry Hill, NJ, you will find plenty of great places to get your hands on delicious pizza. But which ones are the best?. Tutti Toscani By Lamberti is a casual BYOB Italian restaurant in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The family-owned eatery specializes in pasta, veal, and seafood dishes. This eatery offers takeout and delivery services. The restaurant also accepts credit cards. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of appetizers, soups, salads, and desserts. The menu features a variety of regional Italian fare, including brick oven pizza, thin crust, risotto, and house-made desserts. There are vegetarian and gluten-free options available. This family-run restaurant boasts an intimate atmosphere, accommodating staff, and a wide range of reasonably priced dishes.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Restaurant Closes Its Doors After 14 Years
Relish, a restaurant that was located in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood for more than a decade, has officially closed. The eatery served its last customers on Sunday (Jan. 22). It’s food like this we will miss:. As the Philadelphia Inquirer reports, “With southern cuisine, live jazz, a...
Atlantic City Newspaper Runs Inappropriate Jerry Blavat Headline
I have long predicted that the actual printed newspaper will eventually cease to exist in its present form. Fewer and fewer people subscribe or purchase the printed edition of newspapers and magazines. There are many millions of Americans who have never looked at or touched a physical newspaper. This trajectory...
ocnjdaily.com
Tahiti Inn Sells to Ocean City Investor
Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes said she will treasure the friendships that her family developed with so many of their guests and employees at the Tahiti Inn in Ocean City. The Gallelli family owned the Tahiti Inn since 1989, but now they have sold the motel to an investor who has been on a buying spree of late in Ocean City.
Jerry Blavat, Philadelphia’s ‘Geator with the Heater,’ dies at 82
Jerry Blavat, a Philadelphia radio institution known for more than 60 years around the region as the “Geator with the Heater,” has died. He was 82.
Willow Grove Park Was Once Region’s Favorite Family Destination
After opening in the mid-1890s, Willow Grove Park and its roster of entertainment and amusements quickly drew hoards of visitors from Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Stacia Friedman covered the draw of this Montgomery County entertainment mecca for Hidden City Philadelphia. The amusement park was started by owners of local...
wilmtoday.com
Best Places to Live in Wilmington, DE!
We’ve highlighted so many amazing things to DO in Wilmington, but an even better question is… where should you LIVE? We’ve got you covered! We know the city has a ton of options, so we honed in on apartment buildings for this edition. Take a look at our list of some of the best places to live in Wilmington, DE!
buckscountyherald.com
Excitement builds over opening of new martini bar in Doylestown
It’s been several years since a bar and restaurant drew visitors down Printers Alley to wine and dine in the heart of Doylestown Borough. That’s all about to change. Excitement is growing over the impending opening of Frost, a self-described “New York-style bar and exclusive lounge.”. Located...
Philly region could get snowfall on Wednesday — but not for long
The first measurable snow of the winter season is possible on Wednesday, but it could be quickly swept away by rain. If the region does not get any measurable snow, this season will become the fifth-longest period of time without snowfall.
Jerry Blavat’s Health Condition Details, Funeral Arrangements
The funeral for Jerry Blavat, the legendary disc jockey who died on Friday at age 82 will be held on Saturday, January 28 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 1723 Race Street in Philadelphia. A viewing will begin at 9 a.m., with mass scheduled at 11:30...
Daryl Hall, on Tour, Recalls His Pottstown Past; Forgetting It Would Be ‘No Can Do’
Daryl Hall, currently on a Midwest tour, had another interview opportunity to cite his Pottstown upbringing. Carol Nicksin captured his memories in Milwaukee Magazine. Hall was a superstar singer with guitarist, backup vocalist John Oates. Their 20-year collaborations resulted in accolades that included:. Six number-one songs on the Billboard Hot...
Trendy and Popular Restaurant Chain Opens New Location in Cherry Hill, NJ
There are so many restaurants you'd like to see more of in New Jersey. It's a question we ask you pretty frequently, and you don't hold back. You want to see popular spots like The Cheesecake Factory, Cracker Barrel, Rainforest Cafe, and In-N-Out open more New Jersey locations, or open their first Garden State spot.
