Invasive insect reaches Woodbury County, only 3 Iowa counties remain
The Emerald Ash Borer has been detected in 96 of Iowa's 99 counties and Woodbury recently joined the list.
How does the snow this year to date compare to average?
Due to the our biggest snow in nearly 5 years happening last week, many are probably wondering how the snow this year is compared to average for the year, and also for the month of January.
Photo Gallery: Ice coated trees in Omaha
A combination of overnight fog and below freezing temperatures left Omaha looking like a scene from Forzen this morning. Mist from the fog froze on tree branches throughout the city. Enjoy these beautiful photos of the ice-covered trees.
Adequate Flood Storage in the Missouri River Basin
The Corps of Engineers is predicting another below normal runoff year for the Missouri River basin. Mike Swenson with the Corps in Omaha says they have set winter water releases from dams on the river….. Swenson says their water storage is well below normal…. Swenson says power produced...
Omaha Public Works seeks traffic feedback, highlights interactive map
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Omaha Public Works is now asking for your help in identifying intersections that are notorious for speeding. This week, you may notice traffic feedback signs around town. According to Public Works, they'll be placed in certain areas around the city to remind drivers to obey all posted speed limits.
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
'I have no control': Ashland mobile home park to be cleared by summer
ASHLAND, Neb. — Residents at the El Rancho Mobile Home Community in Ashland said they all received eviction notices. One resident said he feels a 'prejudice against poor people.' Only a few years ago, families at El Rancho put up a fight against the local school district. They won, getting to stay put on the property. One couple said that is why they've since spent $10,000 on improvements to their mobile home, which they now have to move, or move out of, by summer.
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
BREAKING: Petition by mother to have Ryan Larsen presumed dead
One disabled homeowner who needs a hot tub and bathroom remodel is now working to get money back from a contractor. The mother of Ryan Larsen has petitioned to have her son presumed dead. Debate over school choice resumes in Lincoln. Updated: 5 hours ago. School choice was the main...
DCHD: Massive improvement in COVID-19 data compared to this time last year
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Douglas County Health Department is out with a new COVID-19 update. It shows massive improvement compared to this time last year. According to a spokesperson, 133 new cases have been confirmed since the last report issued Thursday. That's more than four times less than a one-day total tallied up on January 23, 2022.
Built to match: Plattsmouth couple replicates rooms from cherished Minne Lusa house
Bev Demory hated the idea of leaving her family home in North Omaha's Minne Lusa neighborhood — with all of its memories and architectural details — for new construction. Her husband, Alan, wasn't excited about a modern house either, but he needed more space than a one-car garage to run his construction company.
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
Construction on Omaha’s first known mass timber commercial building begins
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction is underway on Omaha’s first known mass timber commercial building. It’s promoted as being more environmentally friendly than most newer commercial buildings in downtown Omaha. The project is located at 1501 Mike Fahey Street in Omaha’s Builder’s District. Plans call for...
For one young couple, a farming dream becomes reality
ARLINGTON — A childhood dream to be a farmer might seem unreachable for a kid who didn't grow up on a farm, but Davis Behle just kept dreaming. "I was always interested in anything to do with agriculture. Instead of playing with LEGOs, I had little plastic farm animals and built fences," Behle said. "When I was in second grade, I'd wake up early to prove to my parents that I was responsible enough to have a bucket calf."
What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?
If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
Portion of West Omaha road to close for five days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of an Omaha road will close throughout the week for repairs. According to the Omaha Public Works Department, Pierce Street between 137th Avenue and Holling Drive will close beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24. The closure affects a row of homes in West Omaha near Trendwood Park.
Phone lines down at Nebraska Medicine hospitals and clinics
OMAHA, Neb. — As of Monday night, Nebraska Medicine confirmed their phones are down at their hospitals and clinics. Nebraska Medicine says they are working on a fix. It is unknown how long the lines will be down.
Emergency Department expansion project at Methodist Hospital now complete
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Methodist Hospital's multi-million dollar Emergency Department expansion is now complete, and officials say it's almost ready to start serving patients. An official opening date is set for early next month. A spokesperson tells us the finished product is more than three years in the making. Construction...
People donate groceries, money to Omaha senior faced with 25% rent hike
Since a report from KETV investigates, there's been an outpouring of support for a woman in a senior living facility. She told us she can barely afford groceries or soap because of the rate increase at Keystone Villas. Now, she says, people's support is overwhelming. A lady had dropped off...
