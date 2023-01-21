Read full article on original website
cbs4local.com
Pursuit ends along westbound lanes along Transmountain Road
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities blocked the westbound lanes along Transmountain Road, also known as Loop 375, Tuesday morning. Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol were at the scene at 7 a.m. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the incident stemmed from...
cbs4local.com
Police investigate shooting in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police were seen investigating a shooting in the Sunfire Village Plaza in far east El Paso early Monday morning. Police officers discovered bullet casings in the parking lot, according to police dispatch. The call came in just before 3 a.m. from a residence on...
cbs4local.com
4 vehicles involved in crash on Loop 375 near North Loop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all southbound lanes along Loop 375 at North Loop Tuesday morning. The crash in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported around 9:49 a.m. A total of four vehicles were involved, including a semitruck, in the collision, according to El Paso Fire...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso launches economic snapchat data tool
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Economic and International Development has launched an interactive data tool that provides a high-level, comprehensive snapshot of El Paso’s past and present economy. The Economic Snapshot provides the public with access to timely data on key...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces fire confirms arson is reason fire broke out at a former charter school
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Cruces Fire Department told CBS4 that a fire that broke out in a vacant building on Saturday is considered arson. The vacant building used to be a charter school, La Academia Dolores Huerta. On Monday the city posted a notice condemning the...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man accused of fleeing from deadly crash to be held without bond
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man will be held without bond after he was involved in a crash where two people died. The judge decided 37-year-old Patrick James Woods be held without bond until pending his trial. The judge said he found Woods to be too dangerous to the community.
cbs4local.com
Accused El Paso Walmart shooter will plead guilty in federal case
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty. Patrick Crusius, 24, is accused of targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 massacre that killed 23 people and left dozens wounded. The Dallas-area native is charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations, as well as capital murder in state court. He has pleaded guilty, according to a court filing on Saturday.
cbs4local.com
Person with serious stab wounds shows up at fire station in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was taken to the hospital with serious stab wounds on Monday. Officials said the person showed up at the fire station 28 located on 10820 McCombs. Officials said the man had critical wounds and was taken to a hospital. It's unknown how...
cbs4local.com
City of El Paso partners with UTEP to prepare students, support small businesses
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Economic and International Development has partnered with UTEP to offer small businesses resources to refine their business or marketing plan. Small businesses have a greater chance of not just surviving but thriving if they have the proper...
cbs4local.com
Police presence near Cielo Vista drive in east El Paso
EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — We are getting reports of a police presence near east El Paso between the streets Cielo Vista and Devonshire Drive. Our crews on scene saw two police units blocking the streets with tape and police units. Avoid the area if possible. There is very...
cbs4local.com
Gadsden ISD unveils plan to provide internet service to all students homes
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The remote and mostly rural communities of the Gadsden ISD will soon give reliable high-speed internet service to each students home. GISD serves over 12,000 students and at least 5,000 of them lack quality internet service. CBS4 spoke with Superintendent, Travis Dempsey, about what...
cbs4local.com
More than 40 volunteers participate in beautification project in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The World Mission Society of the Church of God organized a trash cleanup with more than 40 volunteers Sunday morning. The worldwide church located at 9210 Dyer Street performs and organizes many volunteer activities like cleanups, blood donations, and disaster relief collections throughout the year.
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces man sentenced to over 25 years in prison for murdering man at house party
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced to 25.5 years in prison for the murder of a man at a house party in 2021. A judge sentenced 19-year-old Mawu Ekon Revels on Monday. Revels was found guilty on Feb. 23, 2022, of killing Nicodemus "Nico"...
cbs4local.com
Las Cruces small businesses now able to repair or get reimbursed for property damages
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — On Tuesday Las Cruces city councilors approved the use of $400,000 to help local small businesses repair current property damage or get reimbursed for past damages. CBS4 on your side spoke with businesses who said they have struggled with vandalism. "It would definitely help the...
cbs4local.com
Principal at Canutillo ISD placed on administrative leave
CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The principal at Canutillo High School was placed on administrative leave, according to school district officials. They could not disclose why. Canutillo High School's website list Teresa Clapsaddle as the principal. Sign up to receive the top most interesting stories from in and around our...
cbs4local.com
Hiker rescued after falling at Franklin Mountains
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department fire crews searched for an injured hiker in the Franklin Mountains on Tuesday. Fire crews are searching at the 1000 Steps trail. There were three people hiking and one of them fell. The person was found and declined medical help.
cbs4local.com
Deadline approaches to pay for El Paso property taxes; how to pay
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The deadline to pay 2022 property taxes is Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Taxpayers are encouraged to pay before the deadline to avoid delinquent penalties and interest. Payment options include:. Online at elpasotexas.gov/tax-office/pay-your-taxes or by phone at 915-212-0106. With credit card (with a 1.98% convenience...
cbs4local.com
Some closings, delays for Tuesday, January 24, 2023 due to inclement weather
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — If you are having issues seeing an updated version of this story click here:. The possibility of inclement weather has prompted the following schools to delay its start time:. El Paso ISD: Students, teachers and staff in the El Paso ISD will start classes...
cbs4local.com
Some parents could face charges after parent brawl at Pebble Hills vs America game
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A brawl involving parents at a high school basketball game is forcing one school district to make changes. Some of the parents could face criminal charges. The fight happened at Pebble Hills High School at the Pebble Hills vs America's varsity basketball game last...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Jan. 22nd through Jan. 28th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Signal Improvement Project. I-10 Anthony interchange at Exit 0 alternate lane closures. All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site. Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets. Bridge Joint Cleaning. Monday, January 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Pershing and Fred...
