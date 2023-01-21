ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Pursuit ends along westbound lanes along Transmountain Road

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities blocked the westbound lanes along Transmountain Road, also known as Loop 375, Tuesday morning. Authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol were at the scene at 7 a.m. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the incident stemmed from...
Police investigate shooting in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police were seen investigating a shooting in the Sunfire Village Plaza in far east El Paso early Monday morning. Police officers discovered bullet casings in the parking lot, according to police dispatch. The call came in just before 3 a.m. from a residence on...
4 vehicles involved in crash on Loop 375 near North Loop

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash closed all southbound lanes along Loop 375 at North Loop Tuesday morning. The crash in El Paso's Lower Valley was reported around 9:49 a.m. A total of four vehicles were involved, including a semitruck, in the collision, according to El Paso Fire...
City of El Paso launches economic snapchat data tool

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Economic and International Development has launched an interactive data tool that provides a high-level, comprehensive snapshot of El Paso’s past and present economy. The Economic Snapshot provides the public with access to timely data on key...
Accused El Paso Walmart shooter will plead guilty in federal case

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019 will plead guilty. Patrick Crusius, 24, is accused of targeting Mexicans during the Aug. 3 massacre that killed 23 people and left dozens wounded. The Dallas-area native is charged with federal hate crimes and firearms violations, as well as capital murder in state court. He has pleaded guilty, according to a court filing on Saturday.
Police presence near Cielo Vista drive in east El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS (KFOX14/CBS4) — We are getting reports of a police presence near east El Paso between the streets Cielo Vista and Devonshire Drive. Our crews on scene saw two police units blocking the streets with tape and police units. Avoid the area if possible. There is very...
Gadsden ISD unveils plan to provide internet service to all students homes

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The remote and mostly rural communities of the Gadsden ISD will soon give reliable high-speed internet service to each students home. GISD serves over 12,000 students and at least 5,000 of them lack quality internet service. CBS4 spoke with Superintendent, Travis Dempsey, about what...
More than 40 volunteers participate in beautification project in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The World Mission Society of the Church of God organized a trash cleanup with more than 40 volunteers Sunday morning. The worldwide church located at 9210 Dyer Street performs and organizes many volunteer activities like cleanups, blood donations, and disaster relief collections throughout the year.
Principal at Canutillo ISD placed on administrative leave

CANUTILLO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The principal at Canutillo High School was placed on administrative leave, according to school district officials. They could not disclose why. Canutillo High School's website list Teresa Clapsaddle as the principal. Sign up to receive the top most interesting stories from in and around our...
Hiker rescued after falling at Franklin Mountains

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire Department fire crews searched for an injured hiker in the Franklin Mountains on Tuesday. Fire crews are searching at the 1000 Steps trail. There were three people hiking and one of them fell. The person was found and declined medical help.
Deadline approaches to pay for El Paso property taxes; how to pay

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The deadline to pay 2022 property taxes is Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Taxpayers are encouraged to pay before the deadline to avoid delinquent penalties and interest. Payment options include:. Online at elpasotexas.gov/tax-office/pay-your-taxes or by phone at 915-212-0106. With credit card (with a 1.98% convenience...
Road closures happening the week of Jan. 22nd through Jan. 28th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Signal Improvement Project. I-10 Anthony interchange at Exit 0 alternate lane closures. All traffic directed by EPPD officers on-site. Crews will be moving existing traffic control cabinets. Bridge Joint Cleaning. Monday, January 23. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 southbound between Pershing and Fred...
