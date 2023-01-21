Chase suspect charged after crashing into dad of 5 while possibly under influence of PCP, HPD says

A driver may have been under the influence of PCP when he led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Thursday, crashing into a father who was just on his way home from work, Houston police said.

HPD says 31-year-old Anthony Philip Sanders is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest after leading police officers on a chase.

That vehicle ended up traveling in the wrong direction of traffic when it hit at least three vehicles on the outbound Katy Freeway ramp to the northbound West I-610 Loop.

In footage seen, SkyEye captured the aftermath of the chaos at about 4 p.m. Two white pickup trucks and a gold sedan appeared to have been totaled, and at least one person had to be handcuffed and dragged to the shoulder.

Good Samaritans were also seen prying open the door of one of the pickups in an attempt to pull the driver to safety.

The victim involved in the crash is 41-year-old Brad Colwell. The father of five was on his way home from work, family members say, when his vehicle was struck.

Those close to Colwell said they're grateful he was not badly hurt and said he's on his road to recovery.

So how did all of this ensue at the height afternoon commute?

The chase's beginnings

Undercover officers near Long Point and Wirt roads located a stolen vehicle in the area, Lt. Larry Crowson of Houston Police Department said.

Those officers requested marked units to stop the vehicle near Hempstead and the West Loop. Emergency lights were activated, but the driver refused to stop.

That's when, Crowson said, the suspect turned southbound I-610 service road and got onto the northbound main lanes.

Officers discontinued the pursuit as traffic volumes increased with the afternoon commute, but the driver kept going toward the connector ramp, where police believe three vehicles were hit.

It's unclear what happened at the point of the collisions, but SkyEye captured the arrest and the rescue.

The chase's consequences

Crowson added that the department is constantly gauging how to work pursuits, especially with HPD aircraft out of service during the chase.

Overall, though, the lieutenant thinks the officers made the right decision to discontinue the pursuit during rush hour.