A Folsom land deal sparked worlds first electrified prison
(KTXL) — Folsom State Prison is one of the most famous California prisons, but the story behind it becoming the first in the world with electrically powered lights is little known. Originally slated to be built in Rocklin, land owner Horatio Gates Livermore of the Natoma Land Mining Company was able to persuade the government […]
Lockdown lifted at Colfax High School
(KTXL) — Colfax High School was under lockdown for for two hours on Tuesday after an unknown person was spotted on the campus, according to the Placer Union High School District. The district shared about the lockdown at 10:56 a.m., saying that “law enforcement has secured the campus and is working.” At 1:40 p.m., the […]
Student dies in on-campus residence at UC Davis
(KTXL) — A male student at the University of California, Davis died on Tuesday morning at an on-campus residence, according to the school. — Video Above: 16-year-old missing for nearly a month The school reported that the student died in his residence at Miller Hall. According to UC Davis, there were first responders “did all […]
Sacramento offers free plans for small homes amid housing crisis
Affordable housing in California metro areas is a rare commodity. In 2022, the percentage of California homebuyers who could afford a median-priced, single-family home fell from 24 percent at the beginning of the year to 16 percent by the second quarter. In Sacramento, the state capital, median rent for a one bedroom rose from almost $1,300 in 2019 to $1,550 in 2022. Homelessness in the city rose 67 percent between in the same period.
Gig Car Share is leaving Sacramento. Here’s why
(KTXL) — A carshare service is leaving Sacramento, but there’s still time to use it in the city. Gig Car Share is ceasing operations in Sacramento at the end of February, according to the company’s website. •Video Player Above: Newsom discusses digital drivers licenses “While we remain committed to our vision for a shared mobility […]
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
Up To $1,050 Direct Payments Being Issued In California, Illinois, Virginia
Up to $1,050 worth of direct payments are being issued in California, Illinois, and Virginia under four different programs. Some of these payments are issued either once or monthly. For the past few years, cities and states in the U.S. have provided Americans with financial assistance to combat the rising...
California school administrator urged state to not give in to 'privileged white voices'
A school district administrator in California has sparked outrage for stating she believes 'privileged White voices' should not be involved in establishing lessons.
Primary care provider shortage hits California; Northstate hospital aims to recruit more
REDDING, Calif. — Do you have a primary care doctor? If you do, you are one of the few who have one in California. More than 8 million California residents live in areas without enough primary care providers. According to new data from the Health Resources and Services Administration,...
These are the highest paying jobs in California, according to 2023 report
(NEXSTAR) – If you can’t stop inflation, you can at least try and get a pay raise. U.S. News & World Report recently released its 2023 jobs report, including a breakdown of the cities where workers can take home top dollar. The analysts took every job title that U.S. News & World Report tracks and found the metro areas where those professions earn the most.
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Analysis: California’s Single-Family Zoning ‘Killer’ Barely Making a Dent So Far
California’s Senate Bill 9 (also known as the HOME Act) took effect on January 1, 2022, making it possible for homeowners to build up to four homes on a single-family parcel. YIMBYs described the approval and implementation of SB 9 as a milestone victory for zoning reform, while homeowner and neighborhood groups describe the bill as a death knell for existing communities.
How Powerful California Storms Impact Homeless People
The Series of West Coast Storms Sends People Experiencing Homelessness Scrambling for Shelter. If you’re generally tuned in to what’s happening in the world, you’ve probably heard at least a little about the powerful storms or ‘atmospheric rivers’ that the West coast of the United States has been experiencing in the past several weeks.
Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Things to Do in Elk Grove, California
Places to visit in Elk Grove, CA. If you are looking for fun things to do in Elk Grove, California, then you are in luck. The city is just south of Sacramento and offers a host of attractions. From the Old Sugar Mill to the North Laguna Creek Park to the Elk Grove Regional Park, there are tons of options for you to enjoy.
California to Close COVID Testing Sites as State of Emergency Nears End
California is preparing to close dozens of state-run COVID-19 testing and treatment sites ahead of the planned end of the state of emergency in February. Sites that are operating under 50% capacity are scheduled to close before the end of January. Forty-four OptumServe sites were to be shuttered this week, and 48 mobile “mini-buses” will begin closing in two weeks, according to the California Department of Public Health.
‘A game-changer’: Where to find the best sandwich in California
Generosity and great barbecue are on the menu at California's best sandwich stop.
Sacramento-area teenager missing for nearly a month, family says
(KTXL) — A teenage girl from the Sacramento area has been missing for nearly a month, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirmed to FOX 40 News that 16-year-old Nykari Johnson has been reported missing since Dec. 27, 2022. Johnson’s mother, Tiearrar Subia, shared with The Sacramento Bee reported that Johnson […]
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in California
The state of California is one of the most popular tourist destinations and for good reason. The state boasts of beautiful Pacific coastlines and some of the most amazing hiking trails and national forests. If you’re looking for a great place to explore the great outdoors, then California should definitely be on your bucket list. Since California is home to such amazing forests, that also means that it has some spectacular wildlife. Some of this wildlife is adorable and skittish like deer, while others, like black bears, are more scary than cute. With that in mind, have you ever wondered what the largest bear ever caught in California was?
