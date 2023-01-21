Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 16 HOURS AGO