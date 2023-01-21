ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston County, NC

qcnews.com

Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

1 dead in crash northwest of Gastonia

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday on a rural road between Gastonia and Bessemer City. The crash happened Monday morning on White Jenkins Road. Gastonia Emergency Medical Services confirmed to Channel 9 that one person died in the crash. The victim hasn’t been...
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
GASTON COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 23rd

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 23rd. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
qcnews.com

Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
Queen City News

Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

York County residents struggling to find housing

Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two juveniles were apprehended following a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Rock Hill Police searching for suspects after tobacco shop robbery

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred Saturday night, at Smokers Cabinet on Oakdale Avenue. RHPD officers responded to the 100 block of Oakdale Avenue on Saturday, following the call of a strong-arm robbery at Smokers Cabinet. For the latest breaking...
ROCK HILL, SC
Queen City News

2 men accused of robbing Rock Hill tobacco shop, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with […]
ROCK HILL, SC

