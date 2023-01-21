Read full article on original website
Related
qcnews.com
Statesville man caught after Jan. 19 Mooresville break-in
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Statesville man after he allegedly broke into a Mooresville-area house. On Jan. 19, Iredell County deputies went to Deerwood Lane after getting a service call about a breaking-in. When they arrived, they learned the suspect was still in the house. Witnesses said the same suspect pointed a pistol at citizens in a nearby neighborhood earlier.
1 dead in crash northwest of Gastonia
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — One person was killed in a crash Monday on a rural road between Gastonia and Bessemer City. The crash happened Monday morning on White Jenkins Road. Gastonia Emergency Medical Services confirmed to Channel 9 that one person died in the crash. The victim hasn’t been...
Suspects caught in Gaston County wrecker shooting
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two suspects were caught following a confrontation and a shooting involving a wrecker over a vehicle, Gaston County Police said Monday. Wrecker seen leaving after shooting near McAdenville, Gaston County PD says Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6 p.m. last Monday near 600 Hickory Grove […]
Mooresville man arriving at work held up in stolen vehicle attempt: PD
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man in Mooresville arrived at work only to be found by two suspects who attempted to steal his vehicle, Mooresville Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7:18 a.m. Tuesday at 119 Super Sport Drive in Mooresville. A victim said that when they arrived […]
WBTV
Worker victim of ‘targeted attack’ at Rowan Co. Dollar General, deputies say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for the person responsible for what they called a “targeted attack” on a worker at a Rowan County retail store. According to the report, someone assaulted a worker at the Dollar General store on Grace Church Road on Saturday afternoon just before 5:30 p.m.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 23rd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Monday, January 23rd. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
qcnews.com
Deputy’s hunch turns into arrest at Indian Trail dealership
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Union County deputy’s hunch turned into an arrest at one Indian Trail car dealership. In a Facebook post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies conducted a “proactive, self-initiated” business check because of an uptick of break-ins in the area.
CMPD catches 2 juveniles after stolen Hyundai drives erratically, crashes by Meck Co. jail
CHARLOTTE — A stolen Hyundai SUV was driving recklessly through west Charlotte Tuesday morning, speeding down the shoulder of Interstate 77 and nearly crashing into several cars. Its driver and passenger escaped the vehicle after it crashed near the Mecklenburg County jail. Police apprehended two juveniles in the incident.
Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Identifies Man Killed In Fatal Motorcycle Crash In South Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD has identified the driver killed Friday night in a motorcycle crash in South Charlotte. Police say Anthony Maerten, 35, was traveling on Sharon Road round 8:30pm when an SUV coming from the opposite direction tried to turn left in front of him onto Sharon View Drive.
WBTV
York County residents struggling to find housing
Police are investigating in the 500 block of West Sugar Creek Road at a Citgo gas station. Drivers tells us they're frustrated, while insurance experts say the increase is real. Charlotte man whose car was stolen by teen's speaks out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Two juveniles were apprehended following a...
SWAT responds to domestic violence situation in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE — Police blocked off an entire northeast Charlotte neighborhood overnight for hours during a domestic violence situation. It started around 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home in the Hemphill Heights neighborhood, which is located on Rockwell Boulevard West off of West Sugar Creek Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they...
860wacb.com
Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
Rock Hill Police searching for suspects after tobacco shop robbery
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a strong-arm robbery that occurred Saturday night, at Smokers Cabinet on Oakdale Avenue. RHPD officers responded to the 100 block of Oakdale Avenue on Saturday, following the call of a strong-arm robbery at Smokers Cabinet. For the latest breaking...
‘Sounded really close.’ Neighbors describe scene of North Carolina officer-involved shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – “We just got back in the house maybe two hours prior and uh just heard some shots.. some loud bangs as I can pretty much call it, and then after the second one I was like yeah that’s a gunshot… so you know like it sounded pretty close and […]
Motorcyclist dead after sliding into side of SUV in south Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A motorcycle rider was killed when he slid into the side of an SUV in Charlotte’s South Park neighborhood last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 8:36 p.m. near the 4800 block of Sharon Road. When officers arrived, they found the driver […]
CMPD: Man dies several days after crash in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The driver in a car who ran a red light and caused a crash last weekend in west Charlotte died from his injuries a few days after the crash, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Monday. CMPD says the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. on...
qcnews.com
15-year-old killed in east Charlotte shooting; suspect in custody
“I kind of woke up and heard a little bit of gunshots, but I didn’t think anything of it,” said neighbor Velanie Nava. “And then I heard screaming, but I just thought it was kids playing around.”. 15-year-old killed in east Charlotte shooting; suspect …. “I kind...
No one hurt after CMS bus involved in crash in Matthews, officials say
MATTHEWS, N.C. — No one was hurt after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Matthews Monday morning, according to officials. According to CMS officials, bus 1964 was involved in the crash along Matthews-Mint Hill road after 7 a.m. and only one student was on board. No one was hurt, police said.
2 men accused of robbing Rock Hill tobacco shop, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are accused of stealing items from a tobacco shop in Rock Hill Saturday night after demanding cash from the register, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said the incident happened at the Smokers Cabinet store on 114 Oakland Avenue. Officers arrived and spoke with […]
Comments / 0