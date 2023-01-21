ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentwater, MI

Related
localsportsjournal.com

Shelby has no answers for Hovey or Hicks as Hart crushes Tigers

Addi Hovey and Abby Hicks combined for 42 points and Hart set the tone early as the Pirates rolled over Shelby, 56-13 Tuesday in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division for its sixth consecutive win. Hart came away with 10 steals, and forced several turnovers in the first quarter in...
SHELBY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Central cruises past North Muskegon

Mason County Central’s girls basketball team bounced back from a loss to Glen Lake with a dominating 36-18 victory over visiting North Muskegon in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest Tuesday night. Mallory Miller and Wren Nelson scored 10 points apiece to lead the Spartans, and each cleared...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Laird, Jeruzal lead Ludington to win over Fremont

Keelyn Laird and Elianna Jeruzal scored 24 points between them as the Ludington girls basketball team defeated Fremont, 50-20 to open the second half of the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division season Tuesday night on the road. It was the Orioles’ fifth consecutive win. Laird finished as the game’s...
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

McDonald, Miller lead Fremont over Mason County Central

Fremont won its second consecutive game Monday night with a 72-61 non-conference victory over Mason County Central in Scottville. The Spartans gained a six-point lead, 16-10 after the first quarter. But the Packers regrouped during the break between periods and exploded for a big 22-6 second quarter and entered the half with a 32-22 lead.
FREMONT, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ravenna cruises past Holton in Monday night hoops action

The Ravenna boy’s basketball team cruised to a 83-43 win over the Holton Red Devils on Monday evening in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers contest. The Bulldogs raced out to a 21-14 lead after the first eight minutes of action. They extnded that lead to 43-24 by the halftime break by outscoring Holton 22-10 in the second stanza.
HOLTON TOWNSHIP, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lady Big Reds cruise past Holland in OK-Green action

The Muskegon Lady Big Reds kept their perfect OK Conference-Green record intact by clobbering the Holland Dutch 60-21 on Tuesday. The Big Reds had a balanced scoring attack with three players in double digits. Mariah Sain led Muskegon with a game-high 14 points. Ty’Veonna Davis tossed in 11 points while...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon rallies for win over Muskegon Heights

The North Muskegon boys’ basketball team rallied for a 57-54 win over the Muskegon Heights Tigers on Monday evening in a non-conference battle played at the Heights. The Norse and the Tigers finished deadlocked in a 12-12 tie at the end of the first quarter. Muskegon Heights carried a...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Spring Lake swim and dive team gets win over Holland

The Spring Lake boys swim and dive team squeezed by Holland in an OK Conference-Blue dual-meet on Tuesday evening. The Lakers edged out the Dutch, 92-87. “We continue to find weaknesses to fix while also finding consistent strengths,” said head coach Nick Zacek. “As we combine them together before we taper for our big championship, we’ll really start to see the best time drops.”
SPRING LAKE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawks fall to Bay Community College in Saturday hoops action

The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team traveled north to Bay Community College in Escanaba on Saturday and suffered a 90-56 defeat to the Norse. The Jayhawks are still battling through injuries with starters Jacob May and Jacob Mueller being sidelined. No return date has been set for them to return. Unfortunately, Muskegon lost another key starter Jarvin Graham (Chicago,IL) with a back injury during the first half of the game. Reserve player Kaden George (Spring Lake) played through a shoulder injury until the middle of the 2nd half, then he had to be sidelined for the rest of the game.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Kiara Mikkelsen signs national letter of intent with Aurora University

Kiara Mikkelsen from Montague signed her national letter of intent last Thursday afternoon to continue her softball career at Aurora University located in Aurora, Illinois. Mikkelsen a senior at Montague plays centerfield for the Wildcats and will enter the spring softball season as a two-year starter. Mikkelsen also plays softball...
AURORA, IL
WOOD

Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
iheart.com

Girl, 17, reported missing in Montcalm County

PIERSON (WOOD-AM) - Michigan State Police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Montcalm County town of Pierson. Heaven Leiter is 5-foot-6, weighs 170 and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a black tank top and black leggings. Anyone...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI

