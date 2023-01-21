Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Richards has double-double as Calvary Christian gets by Shelby in Monday hoops action
It came down to the final moments, but the Fruitport Calvary Christian boys’ basketball team scored the last six points of the game to pull out a 51-47 non-conference win over visiting Shelby Monday night. After taking a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, each team...
localsportsjournal.com
Shelby has no answers for Hovey or Hicks as Hart crushes Tigers
Addi Hovey and Abby Hicks combined for 42 points and Hart set the tone early as the Pirates rolled over Shelby, 56-13 Tuesday in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division for its sixth consecutive win. Hart came away with 10 steals, and forced several turnovers in the first quarter in...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Central cruises past North Muskegon
Mason County Central’s girls basketball team bounced back from a loss to Glen Lake with a dominating 36-18 victory over visiting North Muskegon in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest Tuesday night. Mallory Miller and Wren Nelson scored 10 points apiece to lead the Spartans, and each cleared...
localsportsjournal.com
Laird, Jeruzal lead Ludington to win over Fremont
Keelyn Laird and Elianna Jeruzal scored 24 points between them as the Ludington girls basketball team defeated Fremont, 50-20 to open the second half of the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division season Tuesday night on the road. It was the Orioles’ fifth consecutive win. Laird finished as the game’s...
localsportsjournal.com
McDonald, Miller lead Fremont over Mason County Central
Fremont won its second consecutive game Monday night with a 72-61 non-conference victory over Mason County Central in Scottville. The Spartans gained a six-point lead, 16-10 after the first quarter. But the Packers regrouped during the break between periods and exploded for a big 22-6 second quarter and entered the half with a 32-22 lead.
localsportsjournal.com
Ashley Folkema has a double-double in Western Michigan Christian win over Ravenna
The Western Michigan Christian girls basketball team jumped out to a fast start against Ravenna on Monday and dominated the Bulldogs in a 59-23 win. The game kicked off with the Warriors getting out a 22-2 scoring lead after the first quarter. The Warriors continued to cruise and pushed the lead to 33-8 by halftime.
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna cruises past Holton in Monday night hoops action
The Ravenna boy’s basketball team cruised to a 83-43 win over the Holton Red Devils on Monday evening in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers contest. The Bulldogs raced out to a 21-14 lead after the first eight minutes of action. They extnded that lead to 43-24 by the halftime break by outscoring Holton 22-10 in the second stanza.
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Big Reds cruise past Holland in OK-Green action
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds kept their perfect OK Conference-Green record intact by clobbering the Holland Dutch 60-21 on Tuesday. The Big Reds had a balanced scoring attack with three players in double digits. Mariah Sain led Muskegon with a game-high 14 points. Ty’Veonna Davis tossed in 11 points while...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon rallies for win over Muskegon Heights
The North Muskegon boys’ basketball team rallied for a 57-54 win over the Muskegon Heights Tigers on Monday evening in a non-conference battle played at the Heights. The Norse and the Tigers finished deadlocked in a 12-12 tie at the end of the first quarter. Muskegon Heights carried a...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake swim and dive team gets win over Holland
The Spring Lake boys swim and dive team squeezed by Holland in an OK Conference-Blue dual-meet on Tuesday evening. The Lakers edged out the Dutch, 92-87. “We continue to find weaknesses to fix while also finding consistent strengths,” said head coach Nick Zacek. “As we combine them together before we taper for our big championship, we’ll really start to see the best time drops.”
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks fall to Bay Community College in Saturday hoops action
The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team traveled north to Bay Community College in Escanaba on Saturday and suffered a 90-56 defeat to the Norse. The Jayhawks are still battling through injuries with starters Jacob May and Jacob Mueller being sidelined. No return date has been set for them to return. Unfortunately, Muskegon lost another key starter Jarvin Graham (Chicago,IL) with a back injury during the first half of the game. Reserve player Kaden George (Spring Lake) played through a shoulder injury until the middle of the 2nd half, then he had to be sidelined for the rest of the game.
localsportsjournal.com
Kiara Mikkelsen signs national letter of intent with Aurora University
Kiara Mikkelsen from Montague signed her national letter of intent last Thursday afternoon to continue her softball career at Aurora University located in Aurora, Illinois. Mikkelsen a senior at Montague plays centerfield for the Wildcats and will enter the spring softball season as a two-year starter. Mikkelsen also plays softball...
East Lansing High School on shelter-in-place lockdown order
Officials have confirmed that East Lansing High School is on shelter-in-place lockdown order.
Snow forecast, timeline for Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Muskegon shows if we get any accumulating snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Southwest Lower Michigan will be too far away from the storm center to get heavy snowfall. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan.
Snow forecast, timeline for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City shows who flirts with 4 inches of snow
A moderate sized snowfall is going to move across southeast Lower Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Wednesday and Wednesday night. Mid-Michigan will be on the northern edge of meaty shovelfuls of snow. Here is the timeline and snowfall forecast just for our part of Lower Michigan. The center of the...
Military.com
'The Sheik' Was a WWII Army Veteran Who Revolutionized Pro Wrestling
Edward Farhat lived the American Dream. The 10th of 11 children born to Lebanese immigrants in East Lansing, Michigan, Farhat grew up to serve in World War II and reinvent himself as "The Sheik," one of the greatest performers in professional wrestling history. If you want to know the complete,...
Winter roaring back, 3 snowstorms possible in Michigan before end of January
UPDATE: Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan. The storm track will be very active now through at least the end of January. It looks like Lower Michigan will be in line for at least three accumulating snows in the next 10 days. We’ve...
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Are we finally in line for a significant snow event this month? Looks like it, according to all the latest forecasts. Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has...
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: The Blizzard of ’78 – 45 Years Ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week is the 45th anniversary of the famous blizzard of 1978. Strong winds blew extremely heavy snow into huge snowdrifts that blocked many roads for days and closed schools for up to two weeks. Notre Dame and Ohio State Universities closed for the first time ever.
iheart.com
Girl, 17, reported missing in Montcalm County
PIERSON (WOOD-AM) - Michigan State Police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl who was last seen in Montcalm County town of Pierson. Heaven Leiter is 5-foot-6, weighs 170 and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen in a black tank top and black leggings. Anyone...
