Park Forest, IL

Boy, 7, dies after after being struck by school bus in Park Forest

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ek17k_0kM9Grr000

PARK FOREST, Ill. ( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A 7-year-old boy was struck by a school bus and killed in Park Forest Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Walnut Street. The child was rushed to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields Hospital where he died.

Police did not release details on the crash. The bus was transporting students at the time. School District 163 says they will arrange to have counselors available.

"He was a joy to all of his teachers, kind-hearted, smart and funny; always with a smile on his face," Superintendent Caletha White wrote of Connor in the letter to school district families. "He will be missed greatly by the Mohawk and District 163 students and educators."

The bus driver works for Kickert Bus Company. Police said interviews were being conducted and it’s unclear whether any charges will be filed.

On Friday January 20, 2023 at approximately 3:13 PM, a 7 year-old child was struck by a school bus in the 100 block of...

Posted by Park Forest Police Department on Friday, January 20, 2023

