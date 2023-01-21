ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightfoot's security suggestion for street vendors is out of touch, advocate says

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s suggestion that Little Village street vendors should go cashless to discourage robberies is not going over well with the entrepreneurs.

Lightfoot offered the idea during this week’s mayoral debate when asked how the city or police can better protect the vendors.

Little Village resident and vendor advocate Kristian Armendariz, an aldermanic candidate, said the mayor is out of touch.

Many Little Village residents only use cash; many don’t even have smart phones, he notes.

Armendariz said morning police patrols have been effective. There have been no robberies of street vendors in nearly two weeks, he said.

