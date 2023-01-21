Recommendations for early voting in Connecticut

Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas is spelling out how she thinks Connecticut should conduct early in person voting.

Fifty-nine-percent of voters approved the Constitutional amendment at the ballot box last year that would allow early in person voting.

It's now up to the General Assembly to craft a bill on which to vote.

The Office of the Secretary of the State contracted with the non-partisan, nonprofit Center for Election Innovation and Research for guidance.

Based on that, Thomas is suggesting a ten-day manual voting period covering two weekends in the run-up to Election Day, including weekday early morning and evening hours, with implementation this year.

Thomas also says lawmakers need to make sure municipalities have adequate funding to implement the program.