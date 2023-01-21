ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Recommendations for early voting in Connecticut

By John Silva
WTIC News Talk 1080
 4 days ago

Hartford, Conn./WTIC Radio - Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas is spelling out how she thinks Connecticut should conduct early in person voting.

Fifty-nine-percent of voters approved the Constitutional amendment at the ballot box last year that would allow early in person voting.

It's now up to the General Assembly to craft a bill on which to vote.

The Office of the Secretary of the State contracted with the non-partisan, nonprofit Center for Election Innovation and Research for guidance.

Based on that, Thomas is suggesting a ten-day manual voting period covering two weekends in the run-up to Election Day, including weekday early morning and evening hours, with implementation this year.

Thomas also says lawmakers need to make sure municipalities have adequate funding to implement the program.

Comments / 2

Bonnie Berry
4d ago

We have been voting in person on a vote day forever! The polls are open early morning before work and later in the evening for after sports, dinner and any other excuse! We in Connecticut do not need any craziness at the voting polls...that is my own opinion of course..more votes could get lost or even stolen or disappear with to many handlers!

Reply(1)
3
Hartford, CT
