2 teens shot, 1 killed outside a Whataburger near TCU

FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD)- Two teenagers have been shot and one has been killed outside a Whataburger in Fort Worth, Friday.

It happened around 4, Friday afternoon on West Berry, not far from Paschal High School and about a half mile from TCU.

TCU's police chief says someone in a dark-colored SUV pulled up to the restaurant and shot the teens before driving off, and confirms no students, faculty or staff were involved.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes says it started as a verbal fight involving a group of high school students that escalated to a physical fight and a shooting. Now a 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 17-year-old girl is in critical condition.

According to our partners at NBC-5, Paschal High School had already released for the day, but was placed on a short lockdown for the staff and students who were still inside.

The district says a varsity basketball game scheduled for Friday night has been rescheduled to Saturday.

Police have not made any arrests.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram