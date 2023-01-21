Read full article on original website
LOOK: The Biggest House For Sale in the Berkshires is Crazy Big!
We all know that the Berkshires is filled with plenty of nice houses that any home owner would gawk at. But of all those nice homes, just which one is the biggest? We found the biggest house in the Berkshires that is currently on the market. Not only is there plenty of space, but also, plenty of privacy, and all the views you could ever want!
One Of MA’s BEST “Hole In The Wall” Eateries Is In The Berkshires
You are probably wondering to yourself: What is a "hole in the wall" restaurant? the official definition states it is either a restaurant, local shop or establishment that is inconspicuous in nature and easily overlooked. But that is NOT the case for a local eatery located in the heart of North Adams that has been a frequent stop for loyal and true customers from The Berkshires and beyond since 1917.
Best Places to Snow Tube in Massachusetts Plus the Berkshires
Snow Tubing is something I used to always look forward to after a big snowstorm as a kid here in the Berkshires. Whether it was sliding down the small hill I had in my backyard or bugging my parents to take me to this big steep hill behind my old Elementary School in Adams.
The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like It’s On a TV Sitcom
You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
Downtown Pittsfield Eatery to Close Its Doors Later This Month
In the past couple years, there have been plenty of spots around the downtown Pittsfield area that we have seen close their doors. However, in recent months, several have been opening up, whether it's been a returning spot like Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill, or a brand new spot like Placita Latina Restaurant & Market. Unfortunately, a spot in downtown Pittsfield that many have been enjoying over the past few years has announced they will be closing at the end of January.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Snow Emergency In Effect for Pittsfield, Massachusetts: January 23, 2022
Please be advised that due to impending inclement weather, a snow emergency has been declared for the purposes of parking restrictions in the city of Pittsfield effective 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 through 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24. For the duration of the snow emergency, residents are asked to use...
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Husky
Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Husky, who is not actually a husky! He's a...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
You’ll NEVER Guess The Favorite Type Of Beer In Massachusetts!
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County residents. Do you have a favorite type of beer? It doesn't necessarily have to be the kind you usually drink, either. I'm talking about those times when you're really CRAVING a BEER. What type do you reach for? A Pilsner? Stout? Pale Ale?...
Berkshire County School Closings For Monday, January 23, 2023
A winter storm warning remains in effect for Berkshire County on Monday, January 23, 2023. Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
Pittsfield Trash Pick Up Delayed, Water Main Break Info; More Snow Coming Wednesday
Students who were hoping for a snow day on Friday had to wait until Sunday afternoon when Pittsfield Superintendent Joe Curtis issued his robocall announcing Monday's school closure due to the then impending storm. In South County, the snowy weather was not enough, however, to close Lee or Lenox public...
City of Pittsfield Declares Snow Emergency for Thursday Morning
With a forecast that looks to expect rain changing over for snow from tomorrow (Thursday, January 19th) into Friday (January 20th), the City of Pittsfield has declared a snow emergency that will begin Thursday morning at 7 a.m. As a result of the snow emergency declared, it is being asked...
Pittsfield Police Want To Know If You Can Identify This Ski Couple
Take a look at the above picture. Do you think you possibly recognize one or the other? Perhaps you're familiar with both of them. In either case, the Pittsfield Police Department would like to hear from you. According to a media statement posted on their Facebook page, the Pittsfield Police...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce WESTERN MASS Sobriety Checkpoint This Weekend
It's funny. Just yesterday I wrote up a post that spread the word regarding another Massachusetts State Police(MSP) sobriety checkpoint being conducted this weekend, and even as I was writing the post I thought to myself, "Well, today is only Tuesday. There's a good chance they could add more." It...
K9 Officer Helps Track Down Western Massachusetts Domestic Violence Suspect
Dogs are not only man's best friend, but also invaluable colleagues to Massachusetts law enforcement. According to information released by the Massachusetts State Police, a K9 officer played a vital role in tracking down a domestic assault suspect in Holyoke, Massachusetts earlier this week. Just after 6:15 Monday evening, Massachusetts...
