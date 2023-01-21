ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams, MA

LOOK: The Biggest House For Sale in the Berkshires is Crazy Big!

We all know that the Berkshires is filled with plenty of nice houses that any home owner would gawk at. But of all those nice homes, just which one is the biggest? We found the biggest house in the Berkshires that is currently on the market. Not only is there plenty of space, but also, plenty of privacy, and all the views you could ever want!
LENOX, MA
One Of MA’s BEST “Hole In The Wall” Eateries Is In The Berkshires

You are probably wondering to yourself: What is a "hole in the wall" restaurant? the official definition states it is either a restaurant, local shop or establishment that is inconspicuous in nature and easily overlooked. But that is NOT the case for a local eatery located in the heart of North Adams that has been a frequent stop for loyal and true customers from The Berkshires and beyond since 1917.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like It’s On a TV Sitcom

You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
LENOX, MA
Downtown Pittsfield Eatery to Close Its Doors Later This Month

In the past couple years, there have been plenty of spots around the downtown Pittsfield area that we have seen close their doors. However, in recent months, several have been opening up, whether it's been a returning spot like Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill, or a brand new spot like Placita Latina Restaurant & Market. Unfortunately, a spot in downtown Pittsfield that many have been enjoying over the past few years has announced they will be closing at the end of January.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Berkshire Humane Society Pet of the Week: Meet Husky

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week. This week's Pet of the Week is Husky, who is not actually a husky! He's a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School

A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
K9 Officer Helps Track Down Western Massachusetts Domestic Violence Suspect

Dogs are not only man's best friend, but also invaluable colleagues to Massachusetts law enforcement. According to information released by the Massachusetts State Police, a K9 officer played a vital role in tracking down a domestic assault suspect in Holyoke, Massachusetts earlier this week. Just after 6:15 Monday evening, Massachusetts...
HOLYOKE, MA
WUPE plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

