LOOK: The Biggest House For Sale in the Berkshires is Crazy Big!
We all know that the Berkshires is filled with plenty of nice houses that any home owner would gawk at. But of all those nice homes, just which one is the biggest? We found the biggest house in the Berkshires that is currently on the market. Not only is there plenty of space, but also, plenty of privacy, and all the views you could ever want!
One Of MA’s BEST “Hole In The Wall” Eateries Is In The Berkshires
You are probably wondering to yourself: What is a "hole in the wall" restaurant? the official definition states it is either a restaurant, local shop or establishment that is inconspicuous in nature and easily overlooked. But that is NOT the case for a local eatery located in the heart of North Adams that has been a frequent stop for loyal and true customers from The Berkshires and beyond since 1917.
Best Places to Snow Tube in Massachusetts Plus the Berkshires
Snow Tubing is something I used to always look forward to after a big snowstorm as a kid here in the Berkshires. Whether it was sliding down the small hill I had in my backyard or bugging my parents to take me to this big steep hill behind my old Elementary School in Adams.
Some Big Plans Are In Store For A MA Movie Theater
For the past 28 years, South Egremont resident Richard Stanley has been presenting a variety of first run feature films at The Tri-Plex Cinemas. The Railroad Street movie theater is currently being sold to Cinema Lab, a Montclair, New Jersey based theater company. CEO Luke Parker Bowles made the announcement of the impending sale as he guarantees each and every movie goer will enjoy more than just seeing a film in the heart of south county.
Can a Landlord Kick You Out for No Reason in Massachusetts?
I have been in my home in the Berkshires now for 12 years and I must say I love being a homeowner. I live in a safe neighborhood in Pittsfield where residents take walks on a regular basis and always say hello and greet others with a smile which may seem small to some but it is definitely the type of attitude and friendliness one needs in this day and age.
The Most Expensive Apartment in the Berkshires Looks Like It’s On a TV Sitcom
You have probably watched plenty of TV shows and/or movies before and thought to yourself, "How could these people afford this place?" This seems to be a common TV trope throughout the years. Shows like 'FRIENDS', 'How I Met Your Mother', and 'New Girl' are perfect examples. As it turns out, the most expensive apartment listed throughout the Berkshires is one that has that same look to it.
Marvelous Massachusetts Home Has Its Own Body Shop and Theater
An extravagant home in the Bay State is going on the market with some features that aren't quite your run-of-the-mill home you would see anywhere. This home has its own movie theater, its own body shop, and that barely begins to scratch the surface considering the massive vaulted ceilings that are everywhere within the inner living space.
Downtown Pittsfield Eatery to Close Its Doors Later This Month
In the past couple years, there have been plenty of spots around the downtown Pittsfield area that we have seen close their doors. However, in recent months, several have been opening up, whether it's been a returning spot like Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill, or a brand new spot like Placita Latina Restaurant & Market. Unfortunately, a spot in downtown Pittsfield that many have been enjoying over the past few years has announced they will be closing at the end of January.
Pittsfield Covenience Store Sells $100,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Friday
The wish fulfillment of truly making 2023 a HAPPY NEW YEAR continues for some lucky individuals. In fact, this past Friday, an individual right here in Berkshire County became $100,000(minus what the state takes, of course) richer!. According to the Mass State Lottery, this past Friday, January 13th(That's right! Friday...
A Popular Berkshires Sweet Shop Is Closing For Good
With Valentines day just around the corner, south county residents have a bitter pill to swallow as a pair of popular confection shops in Great Barrington and Stockbridge will be closing their doors, permanently. The announcement came as a surprise as Meilke Confections will shut down on February 14th as the owners are citing a rise in production costs that prevent them from continuing the daily operation of business.
Massachusetts Pizza Lovers Will See the Return of a Popular Pizza Soon (Video)
One thing I loved about growing up in Berkshire County specifically northern Berkshire County is when it came time to celebrate my birthday or my friends' birthdays. No matter who was having a birthday we at times would end up having a party outside of our houses. Some of the places I remember celebrating and attending birthday parties include Valley Park Lanes in North Adams, Mount Greylock Bowl in North Adams, Burger King in North Adams, The Ground Round at the then Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough, and last but certainly not least Pizza Hut in North Adams.
You’ll NEVER Guess The Favorite Type Of Beer In Massachusetts!
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County residents. Do you have a favorite type of beer? It doesn't necessarily have to be the kind you usually drink, either. I'm talking about those times when you're really CRAVING a BEER. What type do you reach for? A Pilsner? Stout? Pale Ale?...
Berkshire County School Closings For Monday, January 23, 2023
A winter storm warning remains in effect for Berkshire County on Monday, January 23, 2023. Snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
NO ONE Can Turn Off the Lights At This Massachusetts High School
A Massachusetts high school is making national news due to the fact that its lights stay on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week because no one knows how to turn off the lights. There are nearly 7,000 lights in this Massachusetts high school that have been turned on for about a year and a half. No one in the district has been able to shut the lights off this entire time.
Who Has The Best Gas Station Pizza In Massachusetts?
Pizza! Everybody loves pizza. I mean at least I do. Who doesn't am I missing anyone? Anyways, it seems like almost every day I have a habit of eating one slice. Particularly when I walk into a gas station and grab my usual iced coffee as well. Who would've thought that one day pizza and gas would go together? Heck, I remember when certain gas stations only sold microwaveable pizza that you would heat up, and then pay for at the counter.
$2 Million Massachusetts Home in the Berkshires Looks Like the ‘Clue’ House
Remember the movie 'Clue'? It had that mansion you pulled up to in the beginning and you just knew something good was going to happen in it when you first saw it. Of course you did, because it was enormous. This Massachusetts mansion looks similar on approach and you know plenty of awesome stuff is happening almost everywhere in this gigantic place!
Pittsfield Police Want To Know If You Can Identify This Ski Couple
Take a look at the above picture. Do you think you possibly recognize one or the other? Perhaps you're familiar with both of them. In either case, the Pittsfield Police Department would like to hear from you. According to a media statement posted on their Facebook page, the Pittsfield Police...
Study: MA Is One Of The Most Expensive States For This Stupid Act
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County: Get a ride or get a DUI? The obvious choice is to get a ride. And there are several reasons why you should make that choice if you've been incapacitating yourself with alcohol, drugs, or both before climbing behind the wheel, not the least of which is potentially killing someone or yourself.
Here Are The Three “Coziest” Towns In Western Massachusetts
Did you ever wonder where some of "the coziest" places are found here in Western Masscahusetts? I've got some good news for you: The top three locations are all within proximity here in the beautiful Berkshires and throughout our tri-state region. The average drive to each of these places is just over 2 hours from Boston and about 3 hours from my ol' hometown of new York City. So, without further ado, let's dive into this "relaxing" list of destinations that are guaranteed to clear your mind as they also offer a true escape from the pratts and pitfalls that are experienced on a daily basis.
The ‘Most Affordable House’ in the Berkshires Looks Like It Needs Some Work
Looking for that perfect home in any market can already be pretty stressful in 2023. But what happens if you find something in your price range only to see that the actual property looks like it was hit by a natural disaster? The 'most affordable house' in the Berkshires seems to fit that exact description.
