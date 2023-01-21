Hudson County is home to countless talented performers, which is no surprise considering we are located right across the Hudson River from New York City. Most professional performers get their start at a young age in local dance studios — so we’re excited to share the inside scoop on a new dance studio coming to the Mile Square this summer 2023. AXIS School of Dance will provide training in ballet, tap, jazz, Broadway, hip-hop, lyrical, contemporary, and more for children in grades K-12. This studio brings something new to youth dance with classes taught by active industry professionals with a focus on mental health + career development. Keep reading to learn more about this local dance studio coming soon to Hoboken and how to enroll for the upcoming summer session.

HOBOKEN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO