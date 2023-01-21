Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
hobokengirl.com
Fond + Faye Facial and Body Bar is Now Open in Rutherford
With the cold temps just getting started (and yes, the inevitable dry skin that comes from it), now is the perfect time for rejuvenating facial treatments from a local spa. Fond + Faye Facial and Body Bar is a day spa designed for people who work hard, play hard, and prioritize self-care. Located at 21 Park Avenue in Rutherford, this women-owned spa provides rejuvenating services for hardworking individuals who are aiming for a balanced lifestyle. Keep reading to learn more about the founders and the luxury treatments provided at this local spa.
Jersey City, NJ teacher shot to death — husband busted in PA
JERSEY CITY — A third-grade teacher who just celebrated her 35th birthday was shot dead in her home Tuesday morning, according to media reports. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Temara King was shot multiple times in her home at the Toy Factory apartments on Bergen Avenue around 7:10 a.m. She was pronounced dead an hour later at Jersey City Medical Center.
insidernj.com
The Death of a Newspaper Icon
The loss of the Hudson Reporter this week was more symbolic than a reality. The newspaper chain in Hudson County had been in decline for more than a decade before being sold off to a Philadelphia circular concern. Founded by a developer, the newspaper chain relied heavily on the real...
roi-nj.com
Le Léo in Jersey City’s Journal Square hits 75% leased milestone
Journal Square’s Le Léo has quickly found its mark in Jersey City’s crowded rental market, with an impressive 75% of its 99 apartments leased since a late-fall debut, according to a Monday announcement from developers Park Stone Management and Fields Grade. Located at 244 St. Paul’s Ave.,...
Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time
Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
10 old-school South Jersey restaurants make list of best in NJ
A new list ranks the best old-school restaurants in New Jersey, and 10 of them are right here in South Jersey. Maybe your favorite restaurant in South Jersey's been around for a hot minute. Maybe it's not the spiffiest-looking place around, but it doesn't matter because the food is worth it. From leather booths, to dated wallpaper, to bartenders, and waitresses that totally know your name. That's what makes them old-school, and that's what keeps hungry customers coming back for more.
Jersey City Council Member Amy DeGise pleads guilty to July hit-and-run crash
Jersey City Council Member Amy DeGise will have her driver’s license suspended for a year and must pay a $5,000 fine. This was all part of a plea deal to avoid jail time.
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
Two troubled N.J. veterans homes would see mandatory upgrades under new bill
COVID-19 devastated the two nursing homes, which saw 200 deaths of residents and staff members and more than 400 infections as the virus initially swept through the state. The post Two troubled N.J. veterans homes would see mandatory upgrades under new bill appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Rocks Falling From Sky Damage At Least 16 Cars In New York State
New York State Police from the Hudson Valley investigated 16 complaints of vehicles being hit by rocks on a well-traveled highway. Over the weekend, New York State Police from Troop K announced three people were arrested following reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the Lower Hudson Valley. Juveniles...
GOTCHA! Hardcore Ex-Con Trio Robbed 80-Year-Old Shopper In Route 46 Costco Lot: Prosecutor
UPDATE: Authorities charged three hardcore criminals from Newark with robbing a defenseless 80-year-old shopper in the parking lot of a Costco off Route 46 in Teterboro. Ex-cons Alex Carroll, 35, David Fate, 38, and Tariq Kyam, 57, all have extensive, violent criminal histories, records show. Kyam and Fate were both...
Union County Declared Code Blue In Elizabeth
Elizabeth, NJ - Union County has declared a code blue alert from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27, 2023, from 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. When extreme weather conditions are predicted, the Union County Department of Human Services will implement a Countywide Code Blue. A Code Blue alert is declared whenever temperatures drop below the freezing point (32º F) with precipitation and below 25º F without precipitation. These weather conditions pose a danger to the homeless population. According to the County of Union, a network of organizations across New Jersey assists people in finding refuge when temperatures drop and the situation...
Female Killed In Apartment Shooting In Jersey City: Sources
A female was killed early Tuesday, Jan. 24 in a Jersey City shooting, according to authorities and sources. The victim was struck by gunfire multiple times apparently in an apartment around 8:15 a.m. on Bergen and Virginia avenues, and later pronounced dead. This is a developing story. Check back for...
hobokengirl.com
Coming Summer 2023 — AXIS School of Dance in Downtown Hoboken
Hudson County is home to countless talented performers, which is no surprise considering we are located right across the Hudson River from New York City. Most professional performers get their start at a young age in local dance studios — so we’re excited to share the inside scoop on a new dance studio coming to the Mile Square this summer 2023. AXIS School of Dance will provide training in ballet, tap, jazz, Broadway, hip-hop, lyrical, contemporary, and more for children in grades K-12. This studio brings something new to youth dance with classes taught by active industry professionals with a focus on mental health + career development. Keep reading to learn more about this local dance studio coming soon to Hoboken and how to enroll for the upcoming summer session.
jerseydigs.com
Designs for First New Townhouse in a Century on Newark’s James Street Earns Praise
A four-story building approved by Newark’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission last week could become the first new townhouse built on James Street in a century. The proposed construction at 52 James Street is located in the city’s oldest historic district, which has suffered a rash of demolitions since 1975. The neighborhood became one of the state’s most endangered places, which is ironic, as the resident who founded the commission, Donald Dust, lived at 21 James Street.
They try to keep this tiny NJ eatery a secret. I’m revealing it
If you’ve lived in New Jersey long enough, you know that we’re pretty jaded when it comes to eating out. After all, we’ve tasted the best in North, South, Central, and everywhere else in New Jersey. So we can be pretty picky about our restaurants. And also,...
The most expensive city to live in America is in New Jersey
This may ultimately explain a whole lot. Suddenly, the most expensive City in America to live (from a rent perspective) is in New Jersey. This didn’t happen overnight and it has actually been several years in the making. This could easily become a trivia question stumper. If you ask...
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
hobokengirl.com
Dom’s Bakery Announces Its Closure in Hoboken; Owners Retiring
While Hoboken is constantly changing, there are few spots that have stayed exactly the same from when they first opened — and Dom’s Bakery was one of them. Dom’s is an old-Hoboken favorite, and it has been serving bread to town since the early 1900s and a favorite of Frank Sinatra’s, tucked away at 506 Grand Street in the Mile Square. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the owners announced Dom’s Bakery’s closure, as the owners Dom and Flo are retiring in late January.
Comments / 0