Portland, OR

fsrmagazine.com

The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February

The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
SEATTLE, WA
opb.org

Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?

Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
HILLSBORO, OR
tourcounsel.com

Lloyd Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Lloyd Center isundoubtedly one of the most prominent shopping centers in the town. Given that, you can find the best stores in Portland. Additionally, apart from the variety in boutiques, you can find many restaurants with interesting gastronomic offers, and interesting entertainment areas. Featured shopping stores: Forever 21, Hot Topic,...
PORTLAND, OR
tourcounsel.com

Jantzen Beach Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon

Jantzen Beach Center, is a very practical shopping center. Since, you can find everything you need for the home, your closet, or any gift you want to make. This complex has different department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, in case you want to eat something delicious. Featured Shopping Stores: Sierra, Target,...
PORTLAND, OR
1460 ESPN Yakima

THE 5 CHEAPEST STUDIOS AND APARTMENTS TO RENT IN PORTLAND, OREGON

"MOVING ON UP, WE'RE MOVING ON OUT..." With so many people moving to Portland, Ore., from nearby regional states, many are on the hunt for an affordable place to live. If you are not familiar with Portland, you need to know which parts of town offer the most affordable housing options currently available. We have found some of the cheapest on-the-market studios and apartments to rent in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR

