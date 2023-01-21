Read full article on original website
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
thatoregonlife.com
49 Extraordinary Photos of What Oregon Life Was Like During World War II
His name was Al Monner and he never became a world-famous photographer (unlike his peers Ray Atkeson, Minor White, and Dorothea Lange). As far as Oregon is concerned though, I would argue that Monner gave us a priceless look into life during WWII. Born and raised in Portland and small...
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
‘Boom! Trailer blew up’: Portland residents share concerns
Residents in a North Portland neighborhood want action from city leaders after the explosion of a camper-trailer parked on a busy street corner in the early hours of Saturday.
Leaders: I-205 tolling could ‘negatively impact’ communities
One of the biggest concerns from local leaders still is about thousands of drivers cutting thru communities to avoid paying tolls.
foodieflashpacker.com
8 Must-Visit Portland Rooftop Bars | Top 8 Rooftop Bars in Portland, OR
Portland is a port city in the Pacific Northwest. It’s the largest city in the U.S. state of Oregon and the 26th most populated city in the United States. Our today’s subject is the city, the activities you can do there and of course Portland Rooftop Bars. The...
fsrmagazine.com
The SEA Crab House to Open Two New Locations in February
The SEA Crab House, featuring Cajun-style seafood boils with Thai-inspired sauces, is poised to launch two new restaurant locations in February 2023. The first new location will open February 3 in Beaverton, Oregon; the second location will open February 28 in Seattle. “We plan to open six new locations in...
Residents from Portland Safe Rest program find permanent housing
As the city gets closer to starting its third village, KOIN 6 News has learned 72 people have found housing from the Safe Rest program.
‘Terrifying’: Stolen Portland cargo van used in crime spree
In the week since a box truck and cargo van were stolen from the fleet of a Portland business, owner Michael Wieber said they've had reports one was spotted in a crime spree across the area.
Massive sinkhole swallows up chunk of Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area
A sinkhole 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep has formed at Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the northwest corner of the park’s sand dune.
These Portland plant shops rank as some of the best in the U.S.
Portland anthophiles rejoice, you are surrounded by some of the best plant shops around. According to Yelp.com, three of the 50 best plant stores in the U.S. and Canada are here in Portland.
opb.org
Who is the California group bidding to operate homeless camps in Portland?
Your browser does not support the audio element. The city of Portland is moving forward with a controversial plan to create several massive outdoor homeless encampments throughout the city. According to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s Office, the city has closed its request for proposals to operate the outdoor shelters and it’s reviewing the submissions.
kptv.com
Over-the-top Korean corndogs are newest food trend to hit Oregon
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – Korean-style corndogs have been trending around the country for the last few years, with local spots and chains popping up to serving them. One of those chains, Two Hands Fresh Corndogs, just opened up it’s first Oregon location in Hillsboro!. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise...
The best public schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
tourcounsel.com
Lloyd Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Lloyd Center isundoubtedly one of the most prominent shopping centers in the town. Given that, you can find the best stores in Portland. Additionally, apart from the variety in boutiques, you can find many restaurants with interesting gastronomic offers, and interesting entertainment areas. Featured shopping stores: Forever 21, Hot Topic,...
Lake Oswego shuts down city pickleball courts indefinitely due to noise complaints
The Lake Oswego City Council voted Tuesday to shut down the city’s only pickleball courts while they explore a potential new location. The news comes as a blow to devoted pickleball players, but a relief to neighbors who are tired of the repetitive pop-pop sounds from the sport.
Salem takes steps to improve walkability, biking, access
The Salem City Council took steps Monday night to make areas of the city safer for pedestrians and cyclists -- and more appealing to developers coming to the city.
tourcounsel.com
Jantzen Beach Center | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Jantzen Beach Center, is a very practical shopping center. Since, you can find everything you need for the home, your closet, or any gift you want to make. This complex has different department stores, boutiques, and restaurants, in case you want to eat something delicious. Featured Shopping Stores: Sierra, Target,...
kptv.com
Winter isn’t finished yet; colder days return in final days of January
We all know January as been very mild. Temperatures are running several degrees above average; the official climate station at PDX hasn’t even dropped below 32 degrees! That mild weather continues through Friday and probably Saturday too, but then we see a change in the last 4 days of the month.
THE 5 CHEAPEST STUDIOS AND APARTMENTS TO RENT IN PORTLAND, OREGON
"MOVING ON UP, WE'RE MOVING ON OUT..." With so many people moving to Portland, Ore., from nearby regional states, many are on the hunt for an affordable place to live. If you are not familiar with Portland, you need to know which parts of town offer the most affordable housing options currently available. We have found some of the cheapest on-the-market studios and apartments to rent in Portland.
4 show dogs, Mercedes van stolen at Portland hotel
Four show dogs set to compete in the Rose City Dog Show are missing after the Mercedes van they were in was stolen early Saturday in North Portland.
