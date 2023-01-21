ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss

Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
San Francisco 49ers Star Defensive Player Arrested

The San Francisco 49ers have just defeated the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since rookie Brock Purdy took over for the San Francisco 49ers, the team has gone 8-0 and is now one win away from the Super Bowl.
