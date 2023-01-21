Read full article on original website
Update on an armed robbery that occurred at Tobacco Valley in Apple Valley, one suspect connected to armed bank robberyLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Armed robbery occurs at AV Tobacco in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
A Crash on I-94 in Minneapolis Causes 7 InjuriescreteMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant (c. 1777 - unknown)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Clippers stave off 'scary' LeBron James takeover, marvel at latest feat
The Clippers managed to stave off a "scary" fourth-quarter takeover by LeBron James but were still left in awe by the Lakers superstar's latest history-making effort Tuesday night.
Centre Daily
Nets Offer Kevin Durant Injury Update Before Facing Sixers
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Brooklyn Nets for the second time this season on Wednesday night. This time around, the Nets aren’t expected to have the services of their All-Star forward, Kevin Durant. After spending 30 minutes on the court in the Nets’ January 8...
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Centre Daily
Lakers: Three Trade Pitches To Outfit Some Clippers In The Purple And Gold
Let's just get this out of the way right now: there's almost no way that your Los Angeles Lakers and their opponents tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers, would in reality make a trade together. The two teams are more or less bitter nemeses, with the big-money, little-brother Clippers still desperate...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Could Face Kevin Durant Before NBA All-Star Break
The last time Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant played it was against the Miami Heat earlier this month. The Heat could see Durant just before the NBA All-Star break. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported he is "making progress" on the recovery process from his knee injury and will be evaluated in two weeks.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: LA Looking to Extend Rui Hachimura Following Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers somewhat shocked the NBA world on Monday when they traded for former lottery pick Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards. Hachimura will add a ton of length and versatility to the Lakers' lineup, and most importantly, a strong three-point presence. The move was very solid for...
Centre Daily
Special Teams Could Be the Tipping Point in Eagles-49ers
PHILADELPHIA - In a battle of heavyweights, the one thing the Eagles (15-3) and San Francisco 49ers (15-4) didn’t do well could spell the difference in what is expected to be a tight NFC Championship Game. The Birds and Niners are the only two teams in the NFL with...
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Marte Mapu, Linebacker, Sacramento State Hornets
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Panthers interview Cowboys’ Moore for head coaching job. The Carolina Panthers have interviewed Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for their vacant head coaching position.
Centre Daily
Texans Set Second Interview with Broncos Coach Ejiro Evero
According to reports, the Houston Texans have scheduled a second interview with Denver Broncos' defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for their vacant head coaching position. The interview will take place on Wednesday. Evero now joins Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka in a second round of interviews, with Kafka set to make...
Centre Daily
Dodgers Roster: LA Signs Free Agent and Former Washington Reliever Suero
On Tuesday, the Dodgers signed former Washinton Nationals reliever, Wander Suero, to a minor league deal. The right-handed pitcher is expected to receive an invite to major league spring training. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic was the first to report the news on Twitter. Suero spent the majority of his...
Centre Daily
Dodgers: Former Giant Infielder Cracks A Serious Joke About Almost Signing With LA
As there is every offseason, there was a ton of movement this winter. The Dodgers, along with every MLB team, lost some of their players from 2022, including some big names who have found themselves new homes. Free agency could be good for some teams but for others, they can...
