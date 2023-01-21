Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bryan College Station Eagle
Police: Fetus found buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham
The Brenham Police Department has shared more details about a human fetus found buried at Hohlt Park in Brenham on Sunday. Brenham police said officers were called to Hohlt Park at around 4:45 p.m. Sunday to meet witnesses who reported “suspicious circumstances.” Witnesses said several subjects walked toward the parking lot after emerging from the woods and one witness described their demeanor and behavior as “concerning.” Police said officers then searched the area and found a shallow grave which revealed the dead body of what appeared to be a small human fetus.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas 6 closures in Bryan scheduled for Wednesday night
Work on Texas 6 in Bryan beginning Wednesday at 7 p.m. will cause overnight closures on all southbound lanes on Texas 6 from F.M. 2818 to Texas Avenue, as well as the entrance ramp from F.M. 2818 onto southbound Texas 6, according to Department of Transportation officials. There will also...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 24
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
Bryan College Station Eagle
birthdays
The Eagle wishes a happy birthday to Paris Mitchell and Lyndon LeUnes. Paris attends Rudder High School, where she plays volleyball, basketball and runs track for the Lady Rangers. She turns Sweet 16 today. Lyndon graduated from A&M Consolidated, where he was a three-time all-district performer in soccer. He also played collegiately at the University of Texas-Tyler. Lyndon, who lives in Scottsdale, Ariz., turns 34 today.
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station High School to present 'Annie'
Little Orphan Annie, her beloved dog Sandy, and “Daddy” Warbucks return to the community this weekend when the College Station High School fine arts department presents the musical “Annie.”. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday, with all...
Bryan College Station Eagle
The Joni Taylor Radio Show: Episode 6
The latest edition of the Joni Taylor Radio Show, featuring head coach Joni Taylor and host Will Johnson. Guests include Janiah Barker and Katherine Graham. (air date January 24, 2023) The Joni Taylor Radio Show originates on Tuesdays during the season from Rudy's Country Store & BBQ on Harvey Road...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Watch: Texas A&M hosts Lunar New Year performance
Watch now as Soaring Phoenix performs a Lion Dance for Lunar New Year at Sbisa Dining Hall at Texas A&M on Monday. The beginning of the Lunar New Year was Sunday and it started the year of the rabbit.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M's Wright Gallery opens exhibit on Louisiana's tignon movement
"Tignon," an exhibition by Chesley Antoinette that focuses on a 1786 Louisiana law requiring free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth, known as a tignon, opened Monday at the Wright Gallery on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit continues through March 9. Part of the A&M...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Historical homes you can own in the Bryan-College Station area
Set in the heart of Bryan's Historic District, the magnificent 1909 home sits at the corner of E 30th and Baker Ave on .62 acres, surrounded by grand oak trees and well kept gardens. Meticulously renovated to include modern conveniences and maintain the original turn of the century charm. Refinished hard wood floors, fireplaces, millwork, plantation shutters, and more exhibit the home's historic character and grace. The downstairs of the main house includes multiple living spaces, a large dining room, a fabulous breakfast area, sunporch, kitchen with built in microwave, oven, and refrigerator. The main floor primary suite has a spacious bathroom with walk-in shower and soaking tub. Upstairs, each of the three bedrooms have been updated to have their own bathrooms with tubs. The property also includes the original caretaker's apartment, recently updated including the kitchen, bathroom, and refinished wood floors. Downstairs, the three carriage garage was converted to a studio apartment with kitchenette, full bathroom with shower, and semi-private patio. Also included with the estate, the cottage was built in the 1940s and is 1,144 sqft, 3 bed, 1 bath home. Recently the home and detached secondary dwellings has continued the home's tradition as a Bed and Breakfast. Don't miss out on one of Bryan's stately historic homes. Come see it for yourself and maybe find yourself a rocker on the front porch and a moment to relax.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M students engineer DNA capsule to be sent into space
Five mechanical engineering students at Texas A&M University were tasked with a seemingly simplistic project — create a capsule that can hold DNA crystals that would survive on the moon — that evolved into a year’s worth of ultimately successful work, according to Nathaniel Bass. “Our team...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Wednesday, Jan. 25
“Annie” opens a four-performance run when the College Station High School fine arts department presents the musical in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, available online at cshstheatre.ludus.com/index.php or at the door.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Long-distance strikes launch Bryan boys soccer team past Temple 6-2
The Bryan boys soccer team doesn’t formally practice shots from several yards outside of the penalty box. Why would you when improbable goals like that are more about feel and opportunity than repetition, head coach Carlos Luna said. But on Tuesday the Vikings ripped a quartet of long drives...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brenham girls basketball team pulls out 51-48 victory over Rudder
The Brenham Cubettes bounced back from a gut-wrenching loss with a gutty 51-48 victory over Rudder in District 21-5A girls basketball play Tuesday night at The Armory. The Cubettes (14-13, 5-5) erased seven- and six-point deficits against the Lady Rangers and teetered with squandering a six-point lead in the final two minutes before holding on. Last time out that wasn’t the case as Brenham lost a seven-point lead in a 44-41 home loss to third-place A&M Consolidated.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Former UTEP WR headed to Aggieland
Former UTEP wide receiver Tyrin Smith is transferring to Texas A&M, making the announcement Sunday via twitter. Smith, who will have two years of eligibility remaining, had 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the 5-7 Miners. The 5-foot-7, 170-pounder in 2021 had 33 receptions for 570 yards with four TDs.
Bryan College Station Eagle
3-point prowess leads College Station Lady Cougars to 52-34 win over Montgomery
Despite being indoors, the College Station girls basketball team made it rain inside Cougar Gym on Tuesday night. The Lady Cougars used a bevy of first half 3-pointers to build a big lead and cruised to a 52-34 victory over Montgomery in District 21-5A play. “We have veterans on our...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bryan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Bryan could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 8:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit theeagle.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Janiah Barker's return spurs A&M women to victory over Georgia to end 8-game losing streak
A healthy Janiah Barker helped cure the Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s ills. The freshman forward, who missed 10 games with a broken bone in her shooting wrist, showed no rust in scoring a season-high 24 points in leading the Aggies to a 75-73 Southeastern Conference victory over Georgia on Sunday at Reed Arena .
Bryan College Station Eagle
Duke hires A&M DC Tyler Santucci; A&M cuts RB coach Tommie Robinson
Duke officially named Tyler Santucci as its defensive coordinator Tuesday. Santucci, who was Texas A&M’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach last season, was reported as the leading candidate over the weekend after Duke DC Rob Smith left to be closer to his home in Minnesota. Santucci worked under Duke...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's Janiah Barker named USBWA national freshman of week
Texas A&M’s Janiah Barker was named the Tamika Catchings National Freshman of the Week on Tuesday by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. Barker also was named the Southeastern Conference freshman of the week after scoring a career-high 24 points in the Aggies’ 75-73 victory over Georgia on Sunday. Barker shot 10 for 11 from the field and had five rebounds in two blocks in just 20 minutes.
