Bend, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again

A Bend 19-year-old was arrested and jailed on a drunk-driving charge early Tuesday after allegedly brandishing a handgun at convenience store workers. He was later released to a responsible third party – then arrested and jailed again hours later on menacing charges, accused of brandishing the gun several more times. The post Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KRON4 News

2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
OAKLAND, CA
thesfnews.com

Omar Areas Arrested For Residential Burglary

SAN FRANCISCO—Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday, January 21, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence. The crimes he was arrested for happened early Saturday morning. According to reports, Areas forced himself...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion

CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday night, Capitola Police announced they have arrested two men on child endangerment and controlled substance charges. The incident took place on Friday night around 9:08 p.m. Capitola Police and Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County responded to a report of an explosion on the 1900 block of 46th Ave. The post Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion appeared first on KION546.
CAPITOLA, CA
KRON4 News

Windsor man arrested for possession of ghost gun

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A Windsor resident was arrested in Petaluma for possessing a concealed and loaded ghost gun Friday night, according to Petaluma Police Department. Shortly after 9 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted after a police officer noticed a vehicle weaving in and out of lanes on Highway 101 southbound. The officer smelled […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Solano County Hells Angels member pleads guilty to firearms charges

SOLANO COUNTY - A member of the Vallejo Hells Angels Motorcycle club has pleaded guilty to possessing a gun with an altered serial number along with an unregistered short-barreled shotgun.The suspect, 30-year-old Michael Mahoney, of Fairfield, was under investigation for a previous incident where two members of a different motorcycle club were brutally beaten by him. Authorities obtained a search warrant where they found several firearms, including a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with a serial number that had been scratched off, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel that had been sawn off.Mahoney will be sentenced sometime in may where he faces a maximum prison sentence of years and a $250,000 fine.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect seen assaulting elderly man on video sought by SFPD

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was caught on video assaulting an elderly man. Video provided by SFPD (above) shows the suspect come up from behind the victim and strike him, knocking him to the ground. The incident happened on Jan. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 7 Injured in Oakland Shooting

One person is dead and seven others are injured after a shooting in Oakland Monday evening, police said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and when they got there, they learned there was a shooting between several people. Officers...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect sought in attempted rape at East Oakland business

OAKLAND – The Oakland Police Department is searching for a man said to be involved in an attempted rape case on Thursday.A worker at a business on the 4700 block of International Boulevard first called the police on Thursday shortly before 9:30 a.m., said police. The worker said a man entered the store, grabbed them and pulled their pants down. The worker said they were able to fight back and exit the store.Police say the suspect, described to be a man who is 35 to 45 years old, was last seen fleeing the scene westbound towards High Street. Police said the man is 5'10 to 6'2, and has black curly hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a green military jacket, black pants, black shoes and a green backpack, said police.Anyone with more information is urged to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at 510-238-3641. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

‘This is not a scandal,' Oakland Police Chief says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said he deserves to be reinstated “immediately” by the City of Oakland after he was placed on administrative leave. On Monday, Armstrong answered a flurry of questions from reporters to defend his credibility. The city’s top cop accused a federal oversight monitor of making false allegations […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 suspected in Walnut Creek home burglaries that happened minutes apart

WALNUT CREEK – Walnut Creek police responded to two residential burglaries between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Police were called at 9:09 p.m. to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road for an audible burglary alarm. Officers arrived to find someone smashed a rear sliding glass door and rummaged through the interior, which was unoccupied at the time. A witness reported seeing a black Mercedes sedan parked near the residence with three subjects believed to be from the vehicle in the area. Police responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call from a resident of Windchime Ct., who said they...
WALNUT CREEK, CA

