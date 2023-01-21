Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Homeless in Bend have to move from the popular Hunnell Road encampment by MarchRobbie NewportBend, OR
OSP Responds To DUII Complaint Finds Felon With WeaponsOregon Coast Breaking NewsBend, OR
Related
Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again
A Bend 19-year-old was arrested and jailed on a drunk-driving charge early Tuesday after allegedly brandishing a handgun at convenience store workers. He was later released to a responsible third party – then arrested and jailed again hours later on menacing charges, accused of brandishing the gun several more times. The post Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again appeared first on KTVZ.
2 arrested for thousands of dollars in retail theft
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect allegedly responsible for thousands of dollars in retail theft was repping a certain 49ers wide receiver Monday night, but unfortunately for him, didn’t match the player’s speed. Officers with the Vacaville Police Department arrested two people allegedly responsible for thefts from Kohl’s and Home Depot Monday evening. After leading […]
KTVU FOX 2
Doordash driver stops carjacking, child abduction in Oakland hills
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Doordash driver managed to stop a carjacking suspect who tried to steal her car with her child still inside in the Oakland hills, neighbors said. Surveillance video shows a Mercedes SUV pull up to the parked Dodge Durango that was left running near Mountain Boulevard and Glenarms Drive as the driver delivered some food at about 4 p.m. Sunday.
thesfnews.com
Omar Areas Arrested For Residential Burglary
SAN FRANCISCO—Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday, January 21, on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence. The crimes he was arrested for happened early Saturday morning. According to reports, Areas forced himself...
Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion
CAPITOLA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday night, Capitola Police announced they have arrested two men on child endangerment and controlled substance charges. The incident took place on Friday night around 9:08 p.m. Capitola Police and Central Fire District of Santa Cruz County responded to a report of an explosion on the 1900 block of 46th Ave. The post Two men arrested on child endangerment and controlled substance charges after explosion appeared first on KION546.
Menlo Park man slips out of handcuffs after high speed chase
A Menlo Park man slipped out of handcuffs while San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies were attempting to book him into jail early Sunday morning.
Windsor man arrested for possession of ghost gun
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A Windsor resident was arrested in Petaluma for possessing a concealed and loaded ghost gun Friday night, according to Petaluma Police Department. Shortly after 9 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted after a police officer noticed a vehicle weaving in and out of lanes on Highway 101 southbound. The officer smelled […]
5 arrested in connection with 27 East Bay robberies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Five people linked to 27 robberies across the East Bay were arrested on Jan. 10, the San Leandro Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said the robberies happened in San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley and Alameda. The robberies were similar — suspects using weapons to rob convenience stores, targeting cigarettes and […]
Bend man killed, 2 others injured in crash at intersection east of Bend
A T-bone crash at an intersection east of Bend Monday morning killed a 74-year-old Bend man and injured two others, one critically, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Bend man killed, 2 others injured in crash at intersection east of Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
Solano County Hells Angels member pleads guilty to firearms charges
SOLANO COUNTY - A member of the Vallejo Hells Angels Motorcycle club has pleaded guilty to possessing a gun with an altered serial number along with an unregistered short-barreled shotgun.The suspect, 30-year-old Michael Mahoney, of Fairfield, was under investigation for a previous incident where two members of a different motorcycle club were brutally beaten by him. Authorities obtained a search warrant where they found several firearms, including a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver with a serial number that had been scratched off, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun with a barrel that had been sawn off.Mahoney will be sentenced sometime in may where he faces a maximum prison sentence of years and a $250,000 fine.
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San Leandro
Multiple robbery suspects have been arrested following a series of armed robbery in the Bay area of California. It started back in May of 2022 when authorities from the City of San Leandro, Hayward, Oakland, Berkeley, and Alameda all started to experience similar robberies.
Richmond sideshow driver cited due to citizen’s video
A driver suspected of participating in a sideshow in Richmond on Saturday was cited and his car was impounded for 30 days after he was seen in a video that a citizen provided to police. After the citizen sent the Richmond Police Department video footage of the sideshow activity, an...
Suspect seen assaulting elderly man on video sought by SFPD
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a man who was caught on video assaulting an elderly man. Video provided by SFPD (above) shows the suspect come up from behind the victim and strike him, knocking him to the ground. The incident happened on Jan. […]
$3 million in cannabis seized at Livermore warehouse
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — More than $3 million in cannabis was seized from a warehouse in an industrial area of Livermore on Jan. 10, according to a tweet posted by Livermore PD. Police described the grow as an “unlicensed indoor cannabis cultivation.” No arrests were made, but the seizure included: The multi-agency investigation into the […]
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 7 Injured in Oakland Shooting
One person is dead and seven others are injured after a shooting in Oakland Monday evening, police said. Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 5900 block of MacArthur Boulevard just after 6 p.m. and when they got there, they learned there was a shooting between several people. Officers...
7 Killed In San Mateo Mass Shooting; Suspect In Custody
As Westmont Community News brings in new details we are learning that At least 7 people were killed in two separate shootings in the Half Moon Bay area of San Francisco Monday afternoon. Authorities are describing this as a mass shooting.
Deadly Oakland shooting occurred during filming of a music video, police say
The shooting occurred while 40 or 50 people were gathered to film a music video, according to multiple media reports.
Suspect sought in attempted rape at East Oakland business
OAKLAND – The Oakland Police Department is searching for a man said to be involved in an attempted rape case on Thursday.A worker at a business on the 4700 block of International Boulevard first called the police on Thursday shortly before 9:30 a.m., said police. The worker said a man entered the store, grabbed them and pulled their pants down. The worker said they were able to fight back and exit the store.Police say the suspect, described to be a man who is 35 to 45 years old, was last seen fleeing the scene westbound towards High Street. Police said the man is 5'10 to 6'2, and has black curly hair with a receding hairline. He was last seen wearing a green military jacket, black pants, black shoes and a green backpack, said police.Anyone with more information is urged to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at 510-238-3641.
‘This is not a scandal,' Oakland Police Chief says
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said he deserves to be reinstated “immediately” by the City of Oakland after he was placed on administrative leave. On Monday, Armstrong answered a flurry of questions from reporters to defend his credibility. The city’s top cop accused a federal oversight monitor of making false allegations […]
2 suspected in Walnut Creek home burglaries that happened minutes apart
WALNUT CREEK – Walnut Creek police responded to two residential burglaries between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Police were called at 9:09 p.m. to the 600 block of Rock Oak Road for an audible burglary alarm. Officers arrived to find someone smashed a rear sliding glass door and rummaged through the interior, which was unoccupied at the time. A witness reported seeing a black Mercedes sedan parked near the residence with three subjects believed to be from the vehicle in the area. Police responded at 9:30 p.m. to a call from a resident of Windchime Ct., who said they...
Comments / 3