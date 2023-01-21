Read full article on original website
KTEN.com
Oklahoma senator aims to codify the definition of 'female'
OKLAHOMA (KTEN) — Oklahoma state Sen. Jessica Garvin (R-District 43) is proposing legislation that she's calling a "Women's Bill of Rights." "A natural person whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova" Garvin proposed the legislation to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes...
More meetings held for families coming off of 13-year waitlist for disability services
The Oklahoma Human Services Developmental Disability Services division (DDS) is hosting the second round of regional meetings across Oklahoma as more families transition off the waitlist.
Oklahoma's SB440 Threatens to Put Cap on THC Potency
It appears as though the Oklahoma government is once again trying to stir the pot. In a prefilled legislation outline found on LegiScan, a 2-page bill authored by Senator Jessica Garvin is set to be introduced on Feb 6th, 2023. While relatively short compared to many of the legislative pieces that can be found on the site, this piece could have a drastic impact on the legal medical cannabis industry in Oklahoma.
kosu.org
Bill looks to remove straight party voting option from Oklahoma ballots
An Oklahoma lawmaker is hoping to end the practice of straight party voting. Straight party voting allows a voter to select only a political party on their ballot, and all candidates who are part of that party will get one vote. Senate Bill 568, authored by Democratic State Senator Mary...
Oklahoma City Voted as Having “Ugliest” Women in America
So here's a weird story that I'm not sure most will agree with. In a nationwide poll conducted in 2021 through an app called Clover, females from Oklahoma were named the second least attractive women in the nation... but it gets worse. In the 2022 update, when the poll was...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill prohibiting abuse of NDAs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker filed a bill this week that would prohibit the abuse of non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). Rep. Tom Gann, R-Inola, filed House Bill (HB) 1378, which would require businesses of any kind seeking state or local incentives to fully disclose who they are and what they do and also would prevent government officials from entering into NDAs.
KOCO
Oklahomans gather for abortion rally on 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sunday marked the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade first opening abortion access in the United States. Across the country, people marched and gathered for pro-abortion rallies, including here in Oklahoma. They said on a day that should be celebrated, they’re upset they have to continue to gather in protest of laws banning abortion in Oklahoma.
blackchronicle.com
DOJ announces investigation into Oklahoma, OKC police department
The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City and the Oklahoma City Police Department.| MORE | OKC police release statement following announcement of DOJ investigationA news release says the investigation will examine whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to people in Oklahoma County, which authorities say leads to unnecessary admissions to psychiatric facilities and police contact. The DOJ also will examine Oklahoma City’s systems for responding to people experiencing behavioral health crises, including through the 911 call center and the police department.”Community-based mental health services, which are proven effective in transforming people’s lives, are critical to preventing a cycle of unnecessary institutionalization and avoidable contacts with law enforcement,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in the news release. “The Civil Rights Division is committed to ensuring appropriate responses to behavioral health crises and protecting the civil rights of people with mental health disabilities.”The Oklahoma City Police Department officials said in a statement that the DOJ notified the department Thursday morning about the investigation but weren’t provided specific information about it. “We intend to cooperate with the USDOJ and look forward to working with them toward the goal of providing the safest and most effective ways of responding to these types of calls,” Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said in the statement. The investigation is being conducted pursuant to Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which prohibits disability discrimination by Oklahoma and local governments. The news release states that the investigation also is being conducted pursuant to the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which prohibits state and local governments from engaging in a pattern or practice of conduct by law enforcement officers that deprives individuals of rights protected by the Constitution or federal law.The DOJ informed several Oklahoma and Oklahoma City officials of the investigation before Thursday’s announcement. Those informed include the offices of Gov. Kevin Stitt, Attorney General John O’Connor, the commissioner of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Mayor David Holt, the city manager and Police Chief Wade Gourley.A DOJ official told KOCO 5 that the investigation could take up to a year.
KTUL
State of Oklahoma now accepting Rural Energy for American Program grant applications
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Oklahoma State Director, Kenneth Corn, announced that Oklahoma is now accepting Rural Energy for American Program Grant applications. A REAP grant is designed to aid small businesses or farms in rural Oklahoma with energy efficient improvements and renewable energy...
kosu.org
'A great and historic day for Oklahoma': Federal judge rules Arkansas poultry corporations must remedy pollution in the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller
Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson brought the case against the poultry farms in 2005. On behalf of the people of Oklahoma, Edmondson alleged that water tainted with waste from those companies’ chickens and turkeys was running downstream into Oklahoma, polluting the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller with phosphorus and bacteria.
News On 6
Some Concerned About State Question 820 As Others Support Ballot Measure
Oklahomans will go to the polls this March to decide whether marijuana should be legal for recreational use across the state. Garry McDevitt, the pastor of the First Baptist Church in Prue, has been rallying church members and the people of Prue to write letters and sign petitions of their own.
Grab the Bread & Milk Oklahoma the Snowpocalypse is Coming
Better get the milk and bread while you still can! We could be seeing a severe winter storm with snow, ice, and freezing temperatures tomorrow. Now is the time to grab your essential supplies and get prepared. All of the weather forecasts for every news outlet predict a frozen, icy...
KXII.com
Stonewall man appointed to Okla. pardon and parole board
Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Calvin Prince to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday. According to a press release, Prince served on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019 and worked in the Oklahoma justice system since 2012. “I count...
KOCO
Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather
Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
blackchronicle.com
New state voter registration numbers show party shifts
Republican and independent registration has continued to grow in Oklahoma, according to new voter statistics that show Democratic registration has slipped below 30%. The new numbers, released by the Oklahoma State Election Board, show a slight increase from January 2022 in registration, after culling the rolls for duplicate and inactive registrations.
Oklahoma ranked worst in the nation for SSDI approval rate with just 33.4% of claims getting accepted
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) is a government-run program that provides financial support for individuals unable to work due to a disability. Unfortunately, not everyone who applies for SSDI receives benefits, and the state you live in determines how likely you are to be approved.
