Cincinnati, OH

2 On Your Side

Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
BUFFALO, NY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati weather: Tracking snow, rain mix due in Cincinnati area

CINCINNATI — Another strong and potentially high impact storm will arrive in the Greater Cincinnati area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. WLWT meteorologists said it is expected to be a well-organized storm that could bring accumulating snow by the morning rush and some rain during the day (or a combination of both).
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

New way for Bengals fans to get to Kansas City

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Attention Bengals who are planning to follow the team to Kansas City for the AFC Championship have a new way to get there. United Airlines has announced it’s adding a nonstop flight from CVG to Kansas City. The flight leaves CVG at 1 p.m. EST Saturday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Heavy, wet snowfall for some in the Tri-State early Wednesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day continues as several counties remain in a Winter Storm Warning. Between 1″ to 2″ of snow is expected to accumulate around downtown Cincinnati, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team. A few miles north of downtown will likely get between 2″ to 4″ of heavy, wet snow.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
CINCINNATI, OH
lthsvanguard.com

4ft lethal snow wave engulfs Buffalo, New York

For years, snowy winters have been a common wish for U.S. residents, as most areas are tainted with unnatural warmth from constant global warming. Unfortunately, Buffalo, New York, accumulated every state’s wish into their place, receiving an estimated 50 inches of snow. Barely layered over 4 feet tall, Buffalo’s...
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
BUFFALO, NY
WLWT 5

LIST: Schools and businesses announce closures, delays due to winter storm

CINCINNATI — Schools and businesses are announcing closures and delays for Wednesday as a winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm arrive in our area late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Accumulating snow moves...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through

We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
CINCINNATI, OH
2 On Your Side

A community staple closes after 36 years

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
BUFFALO, NY

