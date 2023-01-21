Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Abercrombie & Fitch Closed a Store in CincinnatiBryan DijkhuizenCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
Tour bus company again offering round-trip rides to Kansas City for Bengals game
CINCINNATI — Are you wanting to go on a road trip to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC championship game this weekend?. DeBolt Tours, which is a travel service, will be once again taking Bengals fans on a road trip on a motorcoach bus from Cincinnati to Kansas City for the game.
Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Tracking snow, rain mix due in Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — Another strong and potentially high impact storm will arrive in the Greater Cincinnati area late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. WLWT meteorologists said it is expected to be a well-organized storm that could bring accumulating snow by the morning rush and some rain during the day (or a combination of both).
Fox 19
New way for Bengals fans to get to Kansas City
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Attention Bengals who are planning to follow the team to Kansas City for the AFC Championship have a new way to get there. United Airlines has announced it’s adding a nonstop flight from CVG to Kansas City. The flight leaves CVG at 1 p.m. EST Saturday,...
Billboards Around Buffalo, New York Trolling Cincinnati Bengals
Billboards Around Buffalo, New York Trolling Cincinnati Bengals
Fox 19
Heavy, wet snowfall for some in the Tri-State early Wednesday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s First Alert Weather Day continues as several counties remain in a Winter Storm Warning. Between 1″ to 2″ of snow is expected to accumulate around downtown Cincinnati, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team. A few miles north of downtown will likely get between 2″ to 4″ of heavy, wet snow.
Fox 19
Cincinnati snow plow damaged in West Price Hill crash ahead of winter storm
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati could be down one of its snow plows tonight as heavy snowfall is expected across the Tri-State. A car and snow plow collided Tuesday night in West Price Hill, resulting in significant damage to the car and some apparent damage to the snow plow as well.
Did It Really Hit 75 Degrees Last Night In Western New York?
Since the beginning of January, we have been anticipating a major snowfall on the horizon, especially when you consider that we have already seen two major snowstorms this winter: one in November (just before Thanksgiving) and one in December (also known as ‘The Christmas Blizzard’). Every month, Western...
Third-prize Powerball ticket sold in Buffalo
Another drawing will take place Wednesday night.
WLWT 5
Winter storm warning: Accumulating snow expected to drop 2-5 inches across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Just as one winter storm moves out, another takes aim at Greater Cincinnati. Accumulating snow brings potential for snow-covered roads midweek. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
wvxu.org
Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
lthsvanguard.com
4ft lethal snow wave engulfs Buffalo, New York
For years, snowy winters have been a common wish for U.S. residents, as most areas are tainted with unnatural warmth from constant global warming. Unfortunately, Buffalo, New York, accumulated every state’s wish into their place, receiving an estimated 50 inches of snow. Barely layered over 4 feet tall, Buffalo’s...
WKBW-TV
Why was National Grid power out for so many during Buffalo's Christmas blizzard?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four weeks after the Christmas blizzard killed more than 40 people, leaving tens of thousands of people in the dark, the 7 News I-Team is working to get answers why power was out for so many and for so long. Outside one of the National...
WLWT 5
TIMELINE: Snow to bring 1-3 inches of accumulations across Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Get your winter gear ready! Cincinnati is getting some snow as we go into our Bengals Sunday. For those heading to Buffalo, you can also expect some snow for game-dey as well!. If you have plans for Saturday night, expect cold but dry conditions around the region....
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
Look: Football World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Ohio State
Which college program gets to claim Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Ohio State or LSU? With Burrow continuing to exceed expectations by leading Cincinnati to a second straight AFC title game this week, the above question is once again trending on social media. Burrow was asked to share ...
WLWT 5
LIST: Schools and businesses announce closures, delays due to winter storm
CINCINNATI — Schools and businesses are announcing closures and delays for Wednesday as a winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Another strong and potentially high impact storm arrive in our area late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Accumulating snow moves...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win the Ultimate Live Music Experience in Downtown Buffalo From Buffalo Iron Works
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Buffalo Iron Works to give away the Ultimate Live Music Experience in Downtown Buffalo. The winner of this prize will get a 4-pack...
WLWT 5
LIST: Dozens of businesses, churches closed or delayed as snow moves through
We start our Sun-dey with some steady, heavy snow!. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS // CLOSINGS AND DELAYS. Cities south of the 71/75 split will see primarily sleet this morning. Steady snow and our wintry mix continue through the midday hours today before tapering off by kickoff. Most cities from Cincinnati and NW into Indiana will see anywhere from 1-3" of slushy accumulation. Be mindful of slick travel through today with road temperatures around or below freezing. Actual air temperatures warm to the mid 30s later today.
A community staple closes after 36 years
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Facebook post was made announcing the local bakery, Dessert Deli will be closing its doors permanently on Feb. 11. The bakery has been serving all of Buffalo for 36 years; for 26 years, Trish Mullaney owned the bakery. "We've had a long great run. It's...
Comments / 0