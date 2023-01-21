ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

DeSantis’s War on Academic Freedom Is Systematically Subordinating Education to Ideology

Gov. Ron DeSantis regularly touts the top-ranking status of Florida’s higher education system, but over the past year, his administration has micromanaged and implemented a barrage of fundamental changes that have impacted how the state’s universities and community colleges function. Between legislation, lawsuits, trials, and conservative policies, DeSantis...
DeSantis Wants Partisan School Board Races and 8-Year Term Limits, Not 12

In a series of education initiatives Monday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed to further politicize local school board elections — a way to get more conservatives on those boards that oversee Florida’s massive public education system. That means that Floridians would go into a voting booth to pick...
