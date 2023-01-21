Read full article on original website
Related
deltawindonline.com
Homicide victims both Delta Junction men
A 33-year-old North Pole man is accused of pulling out a semi-automatic pistol and emptying two magazines on two men after they ordered him to turn over his pills and cigarettes. Daniel Serkov also reportedly shot their dog. The victims are 44-year-old Andrey Dorozhin and 35-year-old Dmitriy Sergiyenko, both of...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Names of two men killed in double homicide in Delta Junction released
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The names of the two men killed in a double homicide in Delta Junction on Friday, Jan. 20 have been released. Alaska State Troopers (AST) stated the victims as 44-year-old Andrey Dorozhin and 35-year-old Dmitriy Sergiyenko. Next of kin have been notified. Dorozhin and Sergiyenko were...
deltawindonline.com
Shelly Marsha Rihel 1966-2023
Shelly Marsha Rihel passed away at home on January 12, 2023. She was born October 7, 1966, in North Carolina and was 56 years old. She was married to Stephen Rihel on June 10, 1995, in Butler, Pennsylvania and lived in Alaska for the last 29 years. She was a mother of three but a mom to many with a heart as big as Alaska and a strong belief in God.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Eielson AFB Colonel David Berkland gives “State of the Wing Address” at Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce meeting
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - During the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce meeting, today, Tuesday, Jan. 24, Colonel David Berkland, with the 354th Fighter Wing at Eielson Air Force Base gave an update on current and upcoming events that are in the works for the 2023 year. Colonel Berkland, started the...
deltawindonline.com
Office Receptionist
Timbercrest Dental is now hiring for Office Receptionist. This is a full-time M-F 9-5 position. We are looking for someone who can answer phones, make appointments, collect copays, computer knowledge, speak English, and who is ready to start right away. We will train the right person. Please email a resume to timbercrest.dental@gmail.com or pick up an application at 2270 Nistler Road in Delta Junction.
deltawindonline.com
Look for large electric bill due to GVEA system changes
GVEA is currently in the process of implementing a new customer portal and management system. The new system, called MyGVEA, will provide new features to GVEA members but requires some significant adjustments for members. The new system, which went live on January 9, resulted in the inability for payments to...
Comments / 0