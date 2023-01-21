Shelly Marsha Rihel passed away at home on January 12, 2023. She was born October 7, 1966, in North Carolina and was 56 years old. She was married to Stephen Rihel on June 10, 1995, in Butler, Pennsylvania and lived in Alaska for the last 29 years. She was a mother of three but a mom to many with a heart as big as Alaska and a strong belief in God.

