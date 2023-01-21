ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woonsocket, RI

Turnto10.com

CCRI Hall of Famer Doug Haynes returns to coach women's basketball

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Community College of Rhode Island Hall of Fame alumnus Doug Haynes is back where his college basketball career began as the head coach of the Knights’ women’s basketball team. "I went through it and I know what it was like playing local sports...
WARWICK, RI
WPRI 12 News

RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

East Providence's Pazi's Place serves up 50s style service

(WJAR) — For this week's Cheap Eats segment, NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye takes us to East Providence where Pazi's Place is serving up 50's style service. "It has been a diner for over the last 55 years. We've been a 50s diner probably for the past 13 years," said Pazi's Place manager Jackie Brouillette.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
johnstonsunrise.net

Ricky Salzillo Memorial Game Dinner returns after 3-year hiatus

It seems like excitement is running rampant everywhere in and around Johnston and Cranston these days. One reason, in particular, is that one of the town’s most special and time-honored traditions will be back on Sunday, Feb. 5 inside the well-appointed Santa Maria DiPrata Hall located at 34 Walnut Grove Ave. in Cranston.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Education fair shows Rhode Island parents schooling options

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Representatives from most Rhode Island schools hosted an education fair at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Sunday afternoon. The fair marked the beginning of National School Choice Week, allowing families to explore schooling options. It serviced students and families from Pre-K to twelfth grade...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Governor McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total are...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ecori.org

Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns

A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Vincent Vespia, former South Kingstown police chief, dies at 84

The South Kingstown Police Department said Tuesday that former Chief Vincent Vespia Jr. has died. The department said Vespia died unexpectedly. He was surrounded by family at South County Hospital. "Chief Vespia led an exceptional career in law enforcement for 57 years and retired after serving as Chief with the...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

People on the Move: Johnson Named VP at CCRI, Silva Joins Engel & Völkers

GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. CCRI Hires Jennie Johnson as Vice President for the Division of Workforce Partnerships. The Community College of Rhode Island recently...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open on Monday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will open on Monday. Some residents stopped by on Sunday afternoon to take a look at the multimillion-dollar project. "It's beautiful. It's beautiful,” Audrey Aduama said. “I saw the online rendition and it looks pretty similar to what it...
PAWTUCKET, RI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Charlestown, RI

Charlestown is a town in Washington County, Rhode Island. Before the arrival of European settlers, the area was occupied by Native Americans whose lives centered around agriculture, fishing, and hunting. Currently, the town serves as the headquarters of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, with their lands, institutions, and historic sites still...
CHARLESTOWN, RI
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island

Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
SCITUATE, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island lab reveals results of DNA test for Santa, reindeer

(WJAR) — The results are in! Budding detective Scarlett Doumato is on a mission to see if Santa Claus is real. The 10-year-old captured the attention of those across Rhode Island after she sent a letter to the Cumberland police, requesting a DNA test on a sample of a cookie and carrots she left for Santa Claus and the reindeer.
CUMBERLAND, RI

