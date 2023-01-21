Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23Joel EisenbergProvidence, RI
Talbots is Closing a Store in Providence Mall Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenProvidence, RI
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Rhode Island?Ted RiversProvidence, RI
Related
Turnto10.com
CCRI Hall of Famer Doug Haynes returns to coach women's basketball
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Community College of Rhode Island Hall of Fame alumnus Doug Haynes is back where his college basketball career began as the head coach of the Knights’ women’s basketball team. "I went through it and I know what it was like playing local sports...
RI School Choice Fair event held in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Families for Schools Choice is hosting its premiere all school fair on Sunday. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick. The organization says the purpose of the fair is to empower families to choose educational environments that best […]
Turnto10.com
East Providence's Pazi's Place serves up 50s style service
(WJAR) — For this week's Cheap Eats segment, NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye takes us to East Providence where Pazi's Place is serving up 50's style service. "It has been a diner for over the last 55 years. We've been a 50s diner probably for the past 13 years," said Pazi's Place manager Jackie Brouillette.
johnstonsunrise.net
Ricky Salzillo Memorial Game Dinner returns after 3-year hiatus
It seems like excitement is running rampant everywhere in and around Johnston and Cranston these days. One reason, in particular, is that one of the town’s most special and time-honored traditions will be back on Sunday, Feb. 5 inside the well-appointed Santa Maria DiPrata Hall located at 34 Walnut Grove Ave. in Cranston.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center opens, connects region to major hubs
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center is officially open. It will serve as a bus station and commuter rail stop for RIPTA and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority. The first train left the station Monday morning at about 4:20 a.m., giving people a new stop for...
Turnto10.com
Education fair shows Rhode Island parents schooling options
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Representatives from most Rhode Island schools hosted an education fair at the Crowne Plaza in Warwick on Sunday afternoon. The fair marked the beginning of National School Choice Week, allowing families to explore schooling options. It serviced students and families from Pre-K to twelfth grade...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island gears up for Wednesday’s wintery conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — With snow, ice, and rain heading Southern New England’s way again Wednesday, state leaders and hardware stores are gearing up for the first wave of inclement weather this winter. Governor McKee and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation said 350 trucks in total are...
RI law enforcement legend dies at 84
Vincent Vespia Jr. was the police chief in South Kingstown for 35 years, and before that served in the Army and Rhode Island State Police.
Car fire sparks next to Providence home
Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control in about ten minutes.
ecori.org
Affordable Housing Stock Shrinks in Some R.I. Towns
A nearly finished development called Pine View has helped the town of Exeter increase its proportion of affordable housing. (Colleen Cronin/ecoRI News) During the past decade, a few Rhode Island municipalities have made slow progress toward the state’s 10% low- and moderate-income housing requirement, while some have stalled and many others have fallen behind.
Uprise RI
Kim and Akim lived in tent in Woonsocket, until home was bulldozed by the City
In December Uprise RI went to Woonsocket to talk to the people there suffering from homeless. There I met Kim and Akin, a couple living in a tent. For that story, I changed their names, with permission, to Brianna and Adam. For this story, they have allowed me to use their actual names.
Turnto10.com
Vincent Vespia, former South Kingstown police chief, dies at 84
The South Kingstown Police Department said Tuesday that former Chief Vincent Vespia Jr. has died. The department said Vespia died unexpectedly. He was surrounded by family at South County Hospital. "Chief Vespia led an exceptional career in law enforcement for 57 years and retired after serving as Chief with the...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Johnson Named VP at CCRI, Silva Joins Engel & Völkers
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. CCRI Hires Jennie Johnson as Vice President for the Division of Workforce Partnerships. The Community College of Rhode Island recently...
Sunrise Bakery For Sale After 42 Years in New Bedford, Dartmouth
It's a bittersweet announcement. The SouthCoast's beloved Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop is for sale after 43 years in business. Manny Amaral, Inez Pacheco and Joe Amaral are the owners of the signature bakery in New Bedford and Dartmouth that pumps out fresh pops, hot linguica rolls and decadent desserts daily.
rinewstoday.com
Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center opening with train ride from Providence
The opening of the Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will open Monday, January 23rd, with festivities starting at 9am as dignitaries ride the train from Providence Station to the ribbon cutting event which begins at 10am. They will join federal, state and local officials to celebrate the opening and first day...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open on Monday
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will open on Monday. Some residents stopped by on Sunday afternoon to take a look at the multimillion-dollar project. "It's beautiful. It's beautiful,” Audrey Aduama said. “I saw the online rendition and it looks pretty similar to what it...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island lawmakers show solidarity with Missouri counterparts over dress code
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A newly-elected Rhode Island lawmaker is standing in solidarity with female legislators in Missouri, in the wake a controversial dress code requirement adopted. "I just thought it was ridiculous, quite frankly," said State Rep. Jennifer Boylan, who's in her first term representing parts of Barrington...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Charlestown, RI
Charlestown is a town in Washington County, Rhode Island. Before the arrival of European settlers, the area was occupied by Native Americans whose lives centered around agriculture, fishing, and hunting. Currently, the town serves as the headquarters of the Narragansett Indian Tribe, with their lands, institutions, and historic sites still...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Rhode Island
Scituate Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Rhode Island. Located in the center of the state near the city of Scituate, the 5.3 square mile reservoir supplies 60 percent of the drinking water to the state. This includes the capital city Providence. Created by building an earth-filled dam, now known as the Gainer Memorial Dam, the reservoir sits across the North Branch Pawtuxet River.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island lab reveals results of DNA test for Santa, reindeer
(WJAR) — The results are in! Budding detective Scarlett Doumato is on a mission to see if Santa Claus is real. The 10-year-old captured the attention of those across Rhode Island after she sent a letter to the Cumberland police, requesting a DNA test on a sample of a cookie and carrots she left for Santa Claus and the reindeer.
Comments / 0