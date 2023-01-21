Read full article on original website
If you Legally Try Mushrooms in Colorado, Can You Be Tested?
You probably remember a time when it was a big no-no to be in possession of any kind of drug, including marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms. Today, in Colorado, it has been legal to purchase marijuana for over a decade, and the state just decriminalized psilocybin and other natural hallucinogenic drugs this past November.
Colorado experts raise questions about DIA human trafficking claim
DENVER — A passenger’s claim that a human trafficking ring tried to abduct her at Denver International Airport (DIA) doesn’t square with how anti-trafficking advocates say the crime occurs. Several human trafficking experts in Colorado say the sensationalized depiction of people grabbed from public places by strangers...
9News
Survey of Colorado's largest teacher union shows challenges include politics, safety
The Colorado Education Association represents 39,000 educators across the state. Their annual State of Education Report came out today.
CDPHE passes water reuse rule, first in the nation
(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has passed updated drinking water standards to regulate water reuse, requiring water providers to meet high standards for treatment, testing, and community engagement for Direct Potable Reuse (DPR). DPR will require treatment with state-of-the-art multi-stage technologies to make treated wastewater safe for human consumption. […]
Daily Record
The plot chickens: Eggs are so pricey, Coloradans are bypassing the dairy aisle and buying backyard birds
FORT COLLINS — Red-velvet ropes and a bouncer held back the line of Coloradans eager to enter “The Hen House” and get their hands on some chicks Friday morning. It was a peep show of a different variety at Northern Colorado Feeders Supply. The family-owned feed store...
Colorado ranked dead last among US states for adult mental health
With high rates of mental illness and high rates of adults unable to get treatment, Colorado ranks 51st among U.S. states and the District of Columbia for adult mental health.
9News
More deaths on Colorado roads means more families dealing with grief
More people died on Colorado's roads last year than any other time over the past four decades. That means hundreds of families dealing with grief.
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
KJCT8
Over $50 thousand in stolen property recovered in Montrose
Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills. High Xcel energy costs have led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST. The federal government announced that...
Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?
There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
coloradosun.com
Colorado may end the ultimate age-discriminating work question: How old are you?
Asking someone their age is considered impolite. But asking a job candidate? That’s perfectly legal. A bill at the state legislature would change that, at least in Colorado, and prohibit companies from fishing around for an age by asking about high school or college graduation dates. Older job candidates never know if that little number got in the way of a callback so this proposal would eliminate that doubt.
coloradonewsline.com
Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022
The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities
In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
9News
Xcel bills: Why you are seeing some of these charges
Coloradans and wondering why are some of the charges are on their bills. We asked Jack Ihle, Xcel Energy Regional Vice President of Regulatory Policy.
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
aspenpublicradio.org
History Colorado to survey places that served Black travelers during segregation, known as Green Book
Imagine traveling and needing a guide book to tell you what places would offer you lodging or services based on the color of your skin. This was the reality for Black travelers in the United States prior to the end of segregation. History Colorado, the state's historic division, plans a statewide survey of these locations, also known as Green Book sites. A recent federal grant of nearly $75,000 will help make this possible. To learn more, KVNF's Laura Palmisano brings us an interview with History Colorado Chief Preservation Officer Patrick Eidman and Deputy State Preservation Officer Poppie Gullet.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeks Applications for Projects That Will Restore Wetland Habitat
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking applications for wetland and riparian restoration, enhancement, and creation projects to support its Wetland Wildlife Conservation Program. CPW will award over $1 million in funds from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and Colorado Waterfowl Stamps to projects in Colorado that support the Wetlands Program Strategic...
Colorado witness describes large low-flying triangle-shaped object
A Colorado witness at Pagosa Springs reported watching a large, low-flying, triangle-shaped object with bright lights at 7:10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Gift card scams on the rise in Colorado
Gift card scams are on the rise. Criminals are stealing gift card numbers and draining the balances before consumers have a chance to use them.
ROAD CLOSURES: Unsafe travel conditions in Southern Colorado
UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 12:58 p.m. (SOUTHERN COLORADO) — All roads have reopened across Southern Colorado. UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 9:40 a.m. All roads have been reopened except for US 385 northbound as of Sunday morning, Jan. 22, according to COtrip. US 385 northbound is closed between Leo Street (near Sheridan Lake) and I-70 (Burlington) from Mile […]
