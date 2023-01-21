ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 5

Related
9NEWS

Colorado experts raise questions about DIA human trafficking claim

DENVER — A passenger’s claim that a human trafficking ring tried to abduct her at Denver International Airport (DIA) doesn’t square with how anti-trafficking advocates say the crime occurs. Several human trafficking experts in Colorado say the sensationalized depiction of people grabbed from public places by strangers...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

CDPHE passes water reuse rule, first in the nation

(COLORADO) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has passed updated drinking water standards to regulate water reuse, requiring water providers to meet high standards for treatment, testing, and community engagement for Direct Potable Reuse (DPR). DPR will require treatment with state-of-the-art multi-stage technologies to make treated wastewater safe for human consumption. […]
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Over $50 thousand in stolen property recovered in Montrose

Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills. High Xcel energy costs have led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST. The federal government announced that...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Does Colorado Have Common-Law Marriage?

There are a lot of myths and misconceptions about common-law marriage in Colorado. Back in the 1950s, crooner Frank Sinatra had a top 10 hit with a song called Love and Marriage. Just for fun, you can watch Frank sing the classic song at the end of this post. It went something like this.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado may end the ultimate age-discriminating work question: How old are you?

Asking someone their age is considered impolite. But asking a job candidate? That’s perfectly legal. A bill at the state legislature would change that, at least in Colorado, and prohibit companies from fishing around for an age by asking about high school or college graduation dates. Older job candidates never know if that little number got in the way of a callback so this proposal would eliminate that doubt.
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022

The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
COLORADO STATE
K99

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
aspenpublicradio.org

History Colorado to survey places that served Black travelers during segregation, known as Green Book

Imagine traveling and needing a guide book to tell you what places would offer you lodging or services based on the color of your skin. This was the reality for Black travelers in the United States prior to the end of segregation. History Colorado, the state's historic division, plans a statewide survey of these locations, also known as Green Book sites. A recent federal grant of nearly $75,000 will help make this possible. To learn more, KVNF's Laura Palmisano brings us an interview with History Colorado Chief Preservation Officer Patrick Eidman and Deputy State Preservation Officer Poppie Gullet.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

ROAD CLOSURES: Unsafe travel conditions in Southern Colorado

UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 12:58 p.m. (SOUTHERN COLORADO) — All roads have reopened across Southern Colorado. UPDATE: SUNDAY 1/22/2023 9:40 a.m. All roads have been reopened except for US 385 northbound as of Sunday morning, Jan. 22, according to COtrip. US 385 northbound is closed between Leo Street (near Sheridan Lake) and I-70 (Burlington) from Mile […]
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy