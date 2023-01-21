Read full article on original website
Related
9News
Xcel bills: Why you are seeing some of these charges
Coloradans and wondering why are some of the charges are on their bills. We asked Jack Ihle, Xcel Energy Regional Vice President of Regulatory Policy.
Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 in seven days
Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Gas jumps 83¢ in 1 month: Where to find the cheapest in Denver
DENVER — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Colorado has increased 83 cents over the last month and 31 cents in one week. The average price for a gallon of gas is $3.65 in Colorado as of Monday, Jan. 23, according to new numbers from AAA Colorado.
lamarledger.com
The plot chickens: Eggs are so pricey, Coloradans are bypassing the dairy aisle and buying backyard birds
FORT COLLINS — Red-velvet ropes and a bouncer held back the line of Coloradans eager to enter “The Hen House” and get their hands on some chicks Friday morning. It was a peep show of a different variety at Northern Colorado Feeders Supply. The family-owned feed store...
coloradosun.com
Two Colorado health care giants are forming one big insurance network. But will consumers actually benefit?
By some measures, the Denver metro area has one of the most competitive hospital markets in the country. Large health systems duke it out every year for supremacy in the multibillion-dollar marketplace. But now, two of those heavyweight health systems — locally based UCHealth and Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare — have...
Do People in Ft Collins Actually Know What Cache la Poudre Means?
Governor Jared Polis tweeted a bit of a pop quiz the other day... To be fair, he never really followed up with an answer and let's just say I don't have the patience to count. So I Googled it, and still couldn't come up with a correct answer. BUT... I...
coloradosun.com
Colorado may end the ultimate age-discriminating work question: How old are you?
Asking someone their age is considered impolite. But asking a job candidate? That’s perfectly legal. A bill at the state legislature would change that, at least in Colorado, and prohibit companies from fishing around for an age by asking about high school or college graduation dates. Older job candidates never know if that little number got in the way of a callback so this proposal would eliminate that doubt.
Colorado wolf importation hasn’t started yet, but one rancher feels he's already at the epicenter
The last known wolf in Colorado was killed in 1943, but now wolves have returned to Colorado through migration from Wyoming. In 2019 two lone wolves with radio collars were detected in the state. By 2021 a pack that included six wolf pups was confirmed in Northwestern Colorado. Colorado rancher...
coloradonewsline.com
Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022
The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
Hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes
Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...
These Snarky Colorado Signs Catch the Eye of People Passing By
Those passing through Colorado often stop to take in the sights of majestic mountains, unique wildlife, or scenic forests. But sometimes it's the little things that catch our attention along the side of the road that are most worth pulling off for. Some of the snarky signs situated throughout the...
This New Colorado Gondola Is The Fastest And Longest In The U.S.
Who doesn't love a gondola ride? Colorado is now home to the fastest and longest 10-passenger gondola rides in the entire country. Here's where to find it. New Colorado Gondola Ride Is The Fastest And Longest In The United States. Colorado has a few different popular gondola experiences across the...
coloradooutdoorsmag.com
Attention Hunters: CPW is considering changes to big game hunting licenses
Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s big game license distribution and preference point comment form is live until February 20, 2023. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering changes to policies and regulations that direct the distribution of big game hunting licenses in Colorado. To help inform this process, they are looking for input from residents and nonresidents interested in big game hunting in Colorado.
9News
Survey of Colorado's largest teacher union shows challenges include politics, safety
The Colorado Education Association represents 39,000 educators across the state. Their annual State of Education Report came out today.
coloradosun.com
Low pay, staff shortages, gun violence: Colorado educators urge lawmakers to pay schools what they’re owed
Mary Rose Donahue keeps a box of scissors in her classroom, not for arts and crafts projects with her students but for the same reason she also stores a baseball bat and a first-aid kit complete with a tourniquet: If a gunman storms the room, each student gets a pair of scissors as a last defense.
Pueblo gas prices will be lower on utility bills
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Xcel Energy – Colorado customers will see lower natural gas bills than previously expected from Feb. 1 through March 31. The lower bills come as the result of a recent decrease in wholesale natural gas prices, according to Xcel Energy. The company submitted an interim fuel price adjustment in January to the […]
proclaimerscv.com
Stimulus Update: Colorado Taxpayers will Receive Direct Payments of up to $1,500 in 9 Days
Residents of Colorado who submitted their 2021 taxes will get a tax credit of up to $1,500 in a little less than a week. This payment, due on January 31, is for citizens of the state who requested an extension for their 2021 taxes. The Colorado Cash Back program will provide individuals of the Centennial State who submitted their taxes by October 17 with $750, while qualified couples will receive $1,500.
KJCT8
Over $50 thousand in stolen property recovered in Montrose
Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills. High Xcel energy costs have led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST. The federal government announced that...
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Comments / 4