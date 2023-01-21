Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO