Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 in seven days

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
coloradosun.com

Colorado may end the ultimate age-discriminating work question: How old are you?

Asking someone their age is considered impolite. But asking a job candidate? That’s perfectly legal. A bill at the state legislature would change that, at least in Colorado, and prohibit companies from fishing around for an age by asking about high school or college graduation dates. Older job candidates never know if that little number got in the way of a callback so this proposal would eliminate that doubt.
COLORADO STATE
coloradonewsline.com

Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022

The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes

Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...
LAKEWOOD, CO
coloradooutdoorsmag.com

Attention Hunters: CPW is considering changes to big game hunting licenses

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s big game license distribution and preference point comment form is live until February 20, 2023. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is considering changes to policies and regulations that direct the distribution of big game hunting licenses in Colorado. To help inform this process, they are looking for input from residents and nonresidents interested in big game hunting in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Pueblo gas prices will be lower on utility bills

(PUEBLO, Colo.) —  Xcel Energy – Colorado customers will see lower natural gas bills than previously expected from Feb. 1 through March 31. The lower bills come as the result of a recent decrease in wholesale natural gas prices, according to Xcel Energy. The company submitted an interim fuel price adjustment in January to the […]
PUEBLO, CO
proclaimerscv.com

COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Over $50 thousand in stolen property recovered in Montrose

Rising Xcel bills led to huge increase in people unable to afford heating bills. High Xcel energy costs have led to a huge increase in the number of people who say they need help paying their bills. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:43 AM MST. The federal government announced that...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado

DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
DENVER, CO

