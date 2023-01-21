ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Comments / 10

christine torres
3d ago

don't they take a copy of their driver's license before taking a test drive? they should be able to find out who he is.

Reply(1)
2
Related
abc27.com

Chambersburg police warn of phone call scam

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department is warning individuals of a phone call scam, where the caller spoofs their number to match the police department’s number. According to the Chambersburg police, two local businesses have contacted the police regarding the scam calls, stating that the calls...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store

York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

First responders, trapped man injured in Perry County fire: police

Two first responders and a man trapped inside a burning Perry County home were hospitalized after the Monday fire, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the man who firefighters rescued from a first-floor bathroom on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road, Wheatfield Township, was flown to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Hospital with “significant injuries.”
PERRY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Drunk woman allegedly hoses down police, injures one cop in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is in custody after officials say she soaked an officer with a hose and started fighting with police, sending one policeman to the hospital. According to East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the situation happened on Nov. 10 at around 6:44 p.m. after...
WTAJ

Bedford couple accused of forging checks, stealing thousands

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Bedford couple is facing charges for allegedly cashing thousands in forged checks in 2020. Margo and Dwaine Morris, 32 and 55, are facing over 15 felonies and over 30 charges for reportedly using forged checks. In June 2020, police were contacted about a man noticing multiple transactions he didn’t […]
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

Altoona duo busted with felony drug, gun charges jailed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Illegally owned firearms along with drugs that were found by parole agents have led to two people behind bars in Blair County. When officers with Pennsylvania State Police and Blair County Probation showed up on Friday, Jan. 20 at a home along the 2000 block of 6th Avenue due to a State […]
ALTOONA, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland County Police investigate vehicle thefts

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, two separate victims reported that their vehicles had been broken into and personal items were stolen from them. Both of the vehicles were in a parking lot that is located across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park, which is located at 321 Gettysburg Pike.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

York County barn fire reportedly under control

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
YORK COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Rescue Hose Company awards and the PA Farm Show

It’s a chilly, damp Sunday afternoon in Greencastle as the rains have begun to fall with a temperature of 35 degrees. Feels awfully good in the warm family room as the fireplace makes sure the chill in the air is suppressed. Grab a cup of coffee or some hot tea and join me for a few minutes as I journey around town and the surrounding area.
GREENCASTLE, PA
WTAJ

Blair County road reopened after crash

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County road is reopened after a reported crash Tuesday morning. According to 511pa, the crash happened on Juniata Gap Road/Wopsy Road between Skyline Drive (near Wopsy Lookout) and Route 53 at Cambria County Line. Details of the crash are limited, but crews at the scene said a vehicle […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

$1M bail set after threat to blow up Bedford County courthouse, sheriff

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was jailed with a million dollar bail after allegedly threatening to kill the Bedford County Sheriff by blowing up the county courthouse, court documents show. According to a criminal complaint, 39-year-old Luke Bartholow, of Schellsburg, was arrested after threatening via video that he would walk into […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy