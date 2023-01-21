Read full article on original website
christine torres
3d ago
don't they take a copy of their driver's license before taking a test drive? they should be able to find out who he is.
Gun thieves crash stolen truck into Cumberland County shop, walk out with firearms: police
Two people used a stolen truck to drive into the front of a Hampden Township gun shop and steal firearms, police said. Surveillance footage recorded a pickup truck around 5 a.m. Saturday driving into the front of SPAR Firearms on the 6000 block of Carlisle Pike, police said. The pickup truck was allegedly stolen in Dauphin County.
Chambersburg police warn of phone call scam
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Chambersburg Police Department is warning individuals of a phone call scam, where the caller spoofs their number to match the police department’s number. According to the Chambersburg police, two local businesses have contacted the police regarding the scam calls, stating that the calls...
Men fined for spraying deer urine on woman outside Pennsylvania Walmart
A group of men sprayed deer urine on a woman in the parking lot of an Adams County Walmart, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Walmart on the 1200 block of York Road in Gettysburg. The men sprayed doe...
Coroner IDs passenger killed when driver lost control, crashed near central Pa. store
York County authorities have publicly identified a 41-year-old man who died in a weekend crash outside a Dollar General store. Jesse W. Davis, of Dover Township, was traveling north with a relative on the 3400 block of Bull Road around 2:22 p.m. Saturday in Conewago Township, when the relative made a sudden turn into the Dollar General lot, according to Coroner Pamela Gay.
Pa. man charged with threatening to blow up courthouse and eat sheriff: reports
Authorities said a Schellsburg man is behind bars with a million-dollar bail after threatening to kill the Bedford County Sheriff by blowing up the Bedford County Courthouse, according to reports from WTAJ and 6WJAC. State police said 39-year-old Luke Bartholow has been charged with misdemeanor bomb threats: threatening the placement...
Police investigating Cumberland County gun store break-in
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are investigating the break-in of a local gun shop. According to Hampden Township Police, a break-in was reported at Spar Gun Shop on the 6100 block of Carlisle Pike. The break-in is believed to have occurred overnight Friday into Saturday morning.
First responders, trapped man injured in Perry County fire: police
Two first responders and a man trapped inside a burning Perry County home were hospitalized after the Monday fire, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police said the man who firefighters rescued from a first-floor bathroom on the 400 block of Linton Hill Road, Wheatfield Township, was flown to Johns Hopkins-Bayview Hospital with “significant injuries.”
Drunk woman allegedly hoses down police, injures one cop in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One woman is in custody after officials say she soaked an officer with a hose and started fighting with police, sending one policeman to the hospital. According to East Pennsboro Township Police Department, the situation happened on Nov. 10 at around 6:44 p.m. after...
Bedford couple accused of forging checks, stealing thousands
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Bedford couple is facing charges for allegedly cashing thousands in forged checks in 2020. Margo and Dwaine Morris, 32 and 55, are facing over 15 felonies and over 30 charges for reportedly using forged checks. In June 2020, police were contacted about a man noticing multiple transactions he didn’t […]
Altoona duo busted with felony drug, gun charges jailed
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Illegally owned firearms along with drugs that were found by parole agents have led to two people behind bars in Blair County. When officers with Pennsylvania State Police and Blair County Probation showed up on Friday, Jan. 20 at a home along the 2000 block of 6th Avenue due to a State […]
Cumberland County Police investigate vehicle thefts
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township are investigating two separate car thefts that occurred on Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, two separate victims reported that their vehicles had been broken into and personal items were stolen from them. Both of the vehicles were in a parking lot that is located across from the Upper Allen Township Dog Park, which is located at 321 Gettysburg Pike.
Hershey hit-and-run crash suspect arrested
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Derry Township Police Department recently arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash who allegedly hit about 15 light posts in the center median and also drove the wrong way, according to a police report. On Jan. 19, 2023, Arthur Rickabaugh, 59, of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania,...
York County barn fire reportedly under control
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a York County barn fire. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the fire is along the 400 block of York Road in Newberry Township and the first call came in just after 6 p.m. The Newberry Township...
Woman in critical condition following pedestrian crash in Harrisburg: police
Update 10:20 p.m.: Police say the woman has died. A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Harrisburg on Tuesday evening. Harrisburg police Lt. Kyle Gautsch confirmed that officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 1600 block of State Street for a report of a pedestrian struck.
THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Rescue Hose Company awards and the PA Farm Show
It’s a chilly, damp Sunday afternoon in Greencastle as the rains have begun to fall with a temperature of 35 degrees. Feels awfully good in the warm family room as the fireplace makes sure the chill in the air is suppressed. Grab a cup of coffee or some hot tea and join me for a few minutes as I journey around town and the surrounding area.
Blair County road reopened after crash
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County road is reopened after a reported crash Tuesday morning. According to 511pa, the crash happened on Juniata Gap Road/Wopsy Road between Skyline Drive (near Wopsy Lookout) and Route 53 at Cambria County Line. Details of the crash are limited, but crews at the scene said a vehicle […]
$1M bail set after threat to blow up Bedford County courthouse, sheriff
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bedford County man was jailed with a million dollar bail after allegedly threatening to kill the Bedford County Sheriff by blowing up the county courthouse, court documents show. According to a criminal complaint, 39-year-old Luke Bartholow, of Schellsburg, was arrested after threatening via video that he would walk into […]
Four allegedly spray doe urine on woman in Walmart parking lot in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested four individuals who they say sprayed urine on a woman as they drove by her in a Walmart parking lot. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Gettysburg, the incident happened on Jan. 8 at 6:26 p.m. at a Walmart on 1270 York Rd.
Rt. 15 now opened after trailer and pickup collide, causing injuries
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to 511 PA, all lanes of Rt. 15 have now been opened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police say they are currently working to pull a trailer out of a ditch after it slammed into a pickup truck and veered off the road.
Frederick police shoot, wound man after he fired shots in his home
FREDERICK, Md. — Police in Frederick, Maryland, shot and wounded a man after officers received a report of the man firing a gun inside his home. The wounded man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries that police say are not life-threatening. Frederick Police Department officers...
