Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersCromwell, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Security Officer for New Haven Board of Ed. Fires Shot at Teen Who Broke Into His Car: Police
A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education is accused of firing a shot at a teen who is suspected of breaking into his car and police said he has been arrested. Police said officers responded to Hallock Avenue in New Haven around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and found Tiquentes Graybrown armed with a gun in front of his residence and detaining a 14-year-old.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Sneaking Into Occupied Homes In New Haven
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly snuck into two occupied homes in New Haven. The burglar snuck into the two homes on Clark Street around lunchtime last week, police said. Know who he is? Seen him lurking about? Call 203-946-6304 or email ECIC@newhavenct.gov. Tips...
Family holds vigil and balloon release event for Lauren Smith-Fields on eve of her birthday
Shantell Fields, her mother, held the vigil at Bridgeport’s Seaside Park the day before what would have been her 25th birthday.
Advocate
Police Say Connecticut Man Beaten to Death Because Attacker Thought He Was Gay
Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in the case of a man experiencing homelessness who was beaten to death because his attacker thought he was gay. Video of the disturbing incident allegedly shows Daniel Engeldrum, 49, being viciously beaten about the head and trying to flee his attacker before he was lifted and thrown headfirst off an elevated wheelchair ramp.
Double Shooting Outside Market: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In New Haven
A double shooting outside an area market left a New Haven man dead and another injured. The incident took place in New Haven around 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 on Whalley Avenue. New Haven Police officers were inside Sam’s Mart at 285 Whalley Ave., when a citizen ran into the store and told the officers that someone had been shot while sitting inside a white sedan across the street, said New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell.
Eyewitness News
Man reported missing after dropping his kids off in Enfield
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Middletown posted a missing persons report for a man who was last seen dropping his children off in Enfield. Middletown police said David Penate-Garcia, 35, was last seen on Jan. 21 around 1:30 p.m. when he dropped the kids off to his ex-wife. Penate-Garcia...
Police Report Leads In Killing Of Youth Worker, 33
Police have identified the person they believe may have shot dead Michael Wint, a 33-year-old New Havener who had used his own experience seeking to straighten out his life to help other young people do the same. Wint was found shot inside a white sedan parked at 296 Whalley Ave....
New Haven police say 2 Saturday shootings are linked
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say that two Saturday shootings are linked. The first happened at about 1 a.m. on Whalley Avenue, according to police. Michael Wint, 33, of New Haven, was found inside the vehicle and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A short time later, a […]
Eyewitness News
Unlawful Discharge: A security officer shoots at a 14-year old boy he detained
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education was arrested after firing at a 14-year old boy. Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Hallock Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. At the scene, Tiquentes Graybrown was found with a 14-year old boy that...
Bristol Press
Plainville man who allegedly kicked police officer, threatened him no longer faces charges
PLAINVILLE – A Plainville man arrested in June for allegedly kicking a cop in the stomach and threatening to “come for” him once his shift was over no longer faces charges. Justin Rondeau, 42, of Colonial Court, appeared last week in New Britain Superior Court – after...
Eyewitness News
Hamden Police respond to high speed shooting stretching into New Haven
State’s technical high schools lift ‘secure school protocol’ but continue to take precautions. Earlier this week, a member of the Hartford community heard an unfounded threat of retaliation in response to the fight that broke out at Middletown High School. New Haven police officers help save man...
'Severely Decomposed' Body Found in Rodent-Infested Home Had Been There Over 9 Months, Police Say
"It was a very extreme situation," Asst. Stamford Police Chief Richard Conklin said after a 56-year-old man's body was discovered when a state marshal attempted to deliver an eviction notice A "severely decomposed" body has been found inside an apartment building in Connecticut, and officials believe it was there for several months. The remains of a 56-year-old man, who has not been identified, were found in an apartment on Hope Street in Stamford around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Stamford Advocate and Patch.com. Asst. Stamford Police Chief...
Body Found In Easton: Report
A death investigation was under way over the weekend in Easton, according to a report by LehighValleyLive. The body was found on the property of a home on the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street Saturday, Jan. 21, the outlet said citing local police. The Northampton County DA was reportedly...
Police look for missing Naugatuck teen with autism
Police say Dylan Ragusa was last seen Thursday wearing a pale gray hoodie, black Adidas pants and he had on a black backpack.
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
darientimes.com
Danbury woman pleads guilty in fatal fentanyl overdose of 1-year-old grandson
DANBURY — A local woman pleaded guilty Monday in the death of her 1-year-old grandson, who ingested and overdosed on fentanyl in March 2021. Cora Brandon, 62, faces 10 years in prison, which will be suspended after four years served, and five years of probation through a plea agreement, Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Chiriatti said.
Waterbury man accused of fraudulently collecting $17K in unemployment benefits, faces up to 5 years in prison
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man could face a $5,000 fine and five years in prison after he was charged Monday will illegally collecting more than $17,400 in unemployment benefits. William S. Johnson, 34, is facing a charge of felony unemployment compensation fraud, and one count of first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community, […]
Woman Attacked During Attempted Carjacking: Search On For Suspects In Fairfield County
A hunt is on for two Hispanic men who allegedly attacked a woman during an attempted carjacking in Fairfield County.It happened in Shelton around 7:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18 at Mont's Mart at 198 Leavenworth Road in Shelton.During the incident, the two men attempted to steal a parked Nissan …
Shooting Suspect On Loose In Stratford, Man Hospitalized: Police
Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting in Stratford that left one man in the hospital. The shooting happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 around 11:20 p.m., when several shots were fired at a residence on Priscilla Lane, hitting a man and giving him non-life-threatening injuries, according to Stratford Police.
Man charged with breaking into North Haven home using a recycling bin: Police
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A Hamden man is facing charges after he broke into several North Haven homes over the summer, police said. On June 18, North Haven officers were called to a home on Lynette Drive for a reported burglary. They learned that the suspect had used a recycling bin to elevate himself through a first-floor window.
Comments / 0