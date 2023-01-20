ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

NBC Connecticut

Security Officer for New Haven Board of Ed. Fires Shot at Teen Who Broke Into His Car: Police

A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education is accused of firing a shot at a teen who is suspected of breaking into his car and police said he has been arrested. Police said officers responded to Hallock Avenue in New Haven around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and found Tiquentes Graybrown armed with a gun in front of his residence and detaining a 14-year-old.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Advocate

Police Say Connecticut Man Beaten to Death Because Attacker Thought He Was Gay

Police in Connecticut have made an arrest in the case of a man experiencing homelessness who was beaten to death because his attacker thought he was gay. Video of the disturbing incident allegedly shows Daniel Engeldrum, 49, being viciously beaten about the head and trying to flee his attacker before he was lifted and thrown headfirst off an elevated wheelchair ramp.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Outside Market: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In New Haven

A double shooting outside an area market left a New Haven man dead and another injured. The incident took place in New Haven around 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 on Whalley Avenue. New Haven Police officers were inside Sam’s Mart at 285 Whalley Ave., when a citizen ran into the store and told the officers that someone had been shot while sitting inside a white sedan across the street, said New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man reported missing after dropping his kids off in Enfield

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Middletown posted a missing persons report for a man who was last seen dropping his children off in Enfield. Middletown police said David Penate-Garcia, 35, was last seen on Jan. 21 around 1:30 p.m. when he dropped the kids off to his ex-wife. Penate-Garcia...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

New Haven police say 2 Saturday shootings are linked

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police say that two Saturday shootings are linked. The first happened at about 1 a.m. on Whalley Avenue, according to police. Michael Wint, 33, of New Haven, was found inside the vehicle and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A short time later, a […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hamden Police respond to high speed shooting stretching into New Haven

State’s technical high schools lift ‘secure school protocol’ but continue to take precautions. Earlier this week, a member of the Hartford community heard an unfounded threat of retaliation in response to the fight that broke out at Middletown High School. New Haven police officers help save man...
NEW HAVEN, CT
People

'Severely Decomposed' Body Found in Rodent-Infested Home Had Been There Over 9 Months, Police Say

"It was a very extreme situation," Asst. Stamford Police Chief Richard Conklin said after a 56-year-old man's body was discovered when a state marshal attempted to deliver an eviction notice A "severely decomposed" body has been found inside an apartment building in Connecticut, and officials believe it was there for several months. The remains of a 56-year-old man, who has not been identified, were found in an apartment on Hope Street in Stamford around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Stamford Advocate and Patch.com. Asst. Stamford Police Chief...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Body Found In Easton: Report

A death investigation was under way over the weekend in Easton, according to a report by LehighValleyLive. The body was found on the property of a home on the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street Saturday, Jan. 21, the outlet said citing local police. The Northampton County DA was reportedly...
EASTON, CT
darientimes.com

Danbury woman pleads guilty in fatal fentanyl overdose of 1-year-old grandson

DANBURY — A local woman pleaded guilty Monday in the death of her 1-year-old grandson, who ingested and overdosed on fentanyl in March 2021. Cora Brandon, 62, faces 10 years in prison, which will be suspended after four years served, and five years of probation through a plea agreement, Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Chiriatti said.
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man accused of fraudulently collecting $17K in unemployment benefits, faces up to 5 years in prison

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man could face a $5,000 fine and five years in prison after he was charged Monday will illegally collecting more than $17,400 in unemployment benefits. William S. Johnson, 34, is facing a charge of felony unemployment compensation fraud, and one count of first-degree larceny by defrauding a public community, […]
WATERBURY, CT

