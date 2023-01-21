Second-half comeback leads Waukee Northwest girls basketball past Waukee

Waukee and Waukee Northwest girls basketball met up Friday for the second time this season, and thanks to a strong second-half performance from the visiting team, the Wolves pulled off the 46-38 win over Waukee.

These two teams faced off on Dec. 6. In that game, Northwest walked away with a 51-50 win and there was never more than a three-point difference between the teams. This game was similar.

The Warriors jumped out to a 14-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and were up 23-16 at halftime. But based on the last time these two teams met, no one would’ve counted out Northwest.

The Wolves battled back in the third quarter to take the lead with 4:13 remaining in the frame. Northwest outscored Waukee, 10-2, to open the second half and reclaimed the lead for the first time since early in the first. The visiting team held a 34-30 lead at the end of the third.

Waukee kept things close in the fourth quarter. But Northwest had a renewed energy that allowed the team to respond to the Warriors' opportunities and ended up sweeping Waukee in the regular-season home-and-home series.

Northwest’s Sadie Maas led with 20 points and Ke'Ayla Madison added eight for the Wolves.

Kirsten Hauck scored 18 points for Waukee and Sophia Hope picked up eight points.

Recapping the last time these team played

It wasn’t so long ago that Waukee and Northwest faced off in another rivalry game, but that matchup was on the Wolves’ home court. Northwest won that game by just one point.

Waukee's Hauck and Hope both scored in double digits, with Hauck leading her team with 24 points.

Northwest had three players finish that game in double digits: Maas, Madison and Ashlee Brown. The Wolves led throughout. The game was so close that Waukee’s seven-point lead at halftime Friday was somewhat surprising.

Madison and Maas dictate second half

Madison scored the opening points of the game in hostile territory, but the Warriors slowed her down a bit after that and the Wolves struggled to get their shots to fall.

She led the Wolves with six points in the first half, and Madison was a large part of Northwest’s comeback in the third quarter, either setting up her teammates or scoring points herself.

Madison’s impact is felt all over the court. She made the opening 3-pointer look easy. But she’s equally good at defending in the paint, like when she ripped the ball out for a steal on a Waukee layup attempt.

She got a lot of help from Maas in the second half, both on offense and defense. Maas is a menace in the paint and she’s not the type of player an opponent wants between them and the basket. She’ll do whatever it takes to get the ball back in the Wolves’ possession. When Maas came alive in the second half, there was no stopping her.

Madison is a senior and Maas is a junior, and that veteran presence was key to Northwest’s second-half surge.

Hauck and Hope are a dangerous duo

When both pieces of Waukee’s dynamic duo are on, the Warriors are a tough matchup.

Hauck and Hope combined for 26 points, and there were other players who made an impact for the Warriors. Freshman forward Maryne Szalo is a force in the paint. She blocked shots – including back-to-back attempts from Northwest – and gets second-chance points.

As juniors, Hauck and Hope are veterans for this Waukee squad. But Szalo offers a glimpse at the future.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Second-half comeback leads Waukee Northwest girls basketball past Waukee