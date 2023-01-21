ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Crime Stoppers looking for information in Wichita shooting

By Knss Staff
 4 days ago

Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a shooting that took place on January 7, 2021, near Green and Mossman in Wichita.

At approximately 8:43 p.m. Wichita Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Green and Mossman. While responding, a man arrived at an area hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers located a scene in the 2600 block of E. Mossman, where shell casings and damage to a home were found. Surveillance video shows the man arrive at the home in a pickup truck, approach the house and begin entering. As the he is entering the front door, an unknown suspect approaches and fires multiple shots – striking the victim and the house.  There was one additional person inside the house but they were uninjured.

The suspect has been described as a white or Hispanic male with long hair.

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or any crime that occurred in Sedgwick County is eligible to receive a reward by submitting a tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or online at www.stopcrime316.com. Tipsters are always anonymous – Crime Stoppers will never ask someone to identify themselves. If your information leads to an arrest in a felony case, you could be eligible to receive up to $2,500.

WICHITA, KS
Wichita, KS
