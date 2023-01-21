Dodgers News: Diego Cartaya Falls Short Of Landing Top Prospect Spot

The future for the Dodgers still remains bright

The Dodgers have continued to dominate with developing prospects and top catcher Diego Cartaya remains no exception to the brand. While Cartaya remains number one in the hearts of Dodgers fans, he falls just short of landing the top catcher prospect in the MLB's latest rankings.

Taking the top spot belongs to Mets prospect Francisco Alvarez who made his major league debut in 2022. Alvarez appeared in five games but only mustered a .167 batting average with one home run and one RBI.

Cartaya has yet to make his major league debut as he continues to sit behind Will Smith and Austin Barnes, two catchers who have made a name for themselves with the Dodgers. Fans will have to continue remaining patient to see Cartaya take the field, but that time may be coming soon.

While Alvarez didn't make much noise in the majors yet, his hitting tool is too intriguing for MLB analyst to keep their eyes off of. Even with the talents of Alvarez, Cartaya still can be considered the best overall catcher on the list.

Last season in the minors, Cartaya racked up 22 home runs with 72 RBI's on a .254 batting average. Numbers that can easily translate into the major leagues once his name is finally called upon.