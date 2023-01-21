ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Steve Kerr wants a shorter NBA season so he doesn't have to rest his players

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYfu4_0kM9EKEn00

Steve Kerr doesn’t like resting his players either.

The Golden State Warriors coach opted to rest several of his starters in Friday night’s game against the Cavaliers in Cleveland — something many in the league have been trying to stop teams from doing in recent years.

But, considering they played on Thursday night, Kerr decided to rest Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins. With where they’re at in the season, and with Curry coming off a shoulder injury, there’s no need to push his stars to play and risk them getting hurt.

While it’s not something anyone likes to see, Kerr does have a solution.

He wants the schedule to be cut down by 10 games.

"I feel terrible for fans who buy tickets who are expecting to see someone play and they don't get to see that person play," Kerr said, via The Athletic's Anthony Slater. "It's a brutal part of the business. It's why I'm going to continue to advocate for 72-game seasons."

Now, this isn’t a new idea. It’s one that’s been floated in the past, though it would hurt teams’ revenue — which makes it a tough thing to convince owners and teams to get behind. The benefit, as Kerr noted, is that there would be less opportunities for players to get hurt. Games could be better spaced out, and the league could even eliminate back-to-back games entirely.

And, Kerr said, teams are kind of over the season when there’s about 10 games left anyways.

"You take 10 games off the schedule, it always feels like with 10 games left in the year everybody's sort of had it anyways," Kerr said, . "That creates enough rest where we don't have to have some of these crazy situations. I think you'd see way fewer games missed from players."

Kerr isn’t alone in his thinking, either.

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was right with him. Not only could it keep players from missing games in a single season, but it could significantly extend their careers.

"You look at these guys and they're playing 15 years to some guys 20 years," Bickerstaff said, . "So it's a trade off of five games a season and you get five more years of these guys playing. So I think in the long run, the fans get their money's worth because guys do get to extend their career and play more years.

"I know from our standpoint where you only get to see a team once a year. I know that can be frustrating for fans if those guys don't play but I do think for the greater good of the game, getting these superstars and elite players for multiple years and multiple more seasons, I think is only good for the game."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Pat Riley Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever

It's always a tough debate when you look at who the greatest player in NBA history is. Some will say LeBron James, while others will say Michael Jordan but Pat Riley has a different answer. The longtime Miami heat head coach and now president of the team thinks that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the ...
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star and Coach Dies

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
sportszion.com

NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors to part ways with James Wiseman

An iconic player’s departure is always painful and heartbreaking for the fans. James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors appeared with a question mark for the rest of the season. The Golden State Warriors haven’t been as consistent as they were last season, and they aren’t in the best...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jonathan Kuminga coming off Warriors' bench on Sunday

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Andrew Wiggins missed Friday night's game due to left foot soreness. However, he's been fully cleared for action on Sunday to close out the week. He'll immediately start in his return, sending Kuminga back to a role off the bench.
Yardbarker

Warriors had 49ers-related request denied by NBA

The San Francisco 49ers are playing in an enormous playoff game on Sunday, but their local NBA team won’t be around to watch how it ends. Shayna Rubin of The Mercury News reported this weekend that the Golden State Warriors, who are playing Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets at 5:30 PM PST, had requested that their tip-off time be pushed back. The reason was that the Warriors wanted to accommodate San Francisco fans watching the 49ers-Dallas Cowboys divisional playoff game (which began at 3:30 and was scheduled to go until 6:30) by delaying their tip-off time until after the 49ers game ended.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
35K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy