Organization works to empower students to prevent bullying, suicide

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A group of local students had the chance to learn about ways to show empathy on Friday. Sweethearts and Heroes made a presentation to students at Sand Creek Middle School in South Colonie.

The goal of the program is to empower students to speak up for themselves and their peers as a way to prevent bullying and suicide.

“Our job is to affect the young people that are in this auditorium, that walk these halls, and see kids that are battling with difficult things in their life,” Superhero Tom Murphy said.

Sweethearts and Heroes last visited the school in 2018. Student mental health has become a point of emphasis for many school districts in the aftermath of the pandemic.

