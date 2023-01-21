ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Organization works to empower students to prevent bullying, suicide

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43CmDF_0kM9EJM400

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A group of local students had the chance to learn about ways to show empathy on Friday. Sweethearts and Heroes made a presentation to students at Sand Creek Middle School in South Colonie.

The goal of the program is to empower students to speak up for themselves and their peers as a way to prevent bullying and suicide.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“Our job is to affect the young people that are in this auditorium, that walk these halls, and see kids that are battling with difficult things in their life,” Superhero Tom Murphy said.

Sweethearts and Heroes last visited the school in 2018. Student mental health has become a point of emphasis for many school districts in the aftermath of the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Local districts continue to see school nurse shortage

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As a nationwide shortage of nurses continues, local school districts have been impacted by a lack of available personnel. At Mohonasen, the district is temporarily contracting out to fill nursing positions. “It’s been a bit of a struggle. In the last two years, I think we’ve gone out for either nurse […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Capital Region BOCES students learning snow removal

ALBANY/SCHOHARIE (NEWS10) — Students in the Capital Region Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) program are learning to become snow plow operators who will look to keep the roadways clear and safe during treacherous winter weather. A number of Captial Region BOCES graduates from the construction/heavy equipment program have gone on to work at the […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Jordan Young supporters petition to have charges dropped

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One year ago, Jordan Young was shot by Albany Police. On Tuesday, Supporters of Young went to the Albany County District Attorney’s office to deliver a petition of over 1,000 signatures to drop the charges. But the office refused to accept the petition. There was a suppression hearing in court on Monday. […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Snow day is a fun day for many area families

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10) When school districts in the Capital Region cancelled classes for the day due to the heavy snowfall, it turned the snow day into a fun day for area families and kids. News10’s Anya Tucker caught up with folks in Albany and Schenectady Counties who were working and playing in the snow. […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s Cherry Hill

Cherry Hill, a historic home located at 523 1/2 South Pearl Street, has a rich history in Albany. Dating back to the 1700s, the home is now museum, which offers tours during the spring, summer and fall.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Hochul talks public safety and changes to bail reform

On Tuesday, Governor Hochul visited the Crime Analysis Center in Albany and updated New Yorkers on where the state stands with public safety. Our Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige was there to give us a break-down on that, and how the Governor plans to address bail reform moving forward.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
GLENVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels embraces delivery and knishes

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Tuesday, January 24

In Schenectady, a 37-year-old man was arrested and charged in a shooting, that left one man dead in November. And over in Rensselaer County, jury selection is underway in the criminal trial of Steve McLaughlin. The details top this morning's five things to know.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Union and RPI set to meet Saturday for 10th annual Capital District Mayor's Cup

The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Union College hockey teams will meet at MVP Arena Saturday for the 10th annual Capital District Mayor's Cup. Union and RPI set to meet Saturday for 10th annual …. The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Union College hockey teams will meet at MVP Arena Saturday for...
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

48K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy