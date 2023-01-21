Not surprised, but, who was forgiven... The ones who don't pay it intentionally because they know they will be helped and we know why
But not for the working class. We are the ones footing these bills.
All you people who went to college, trade school or just began working and worked your butts off for your families don't you feel stupid right now. We give money with the expectation of nothing in return. I'm all for helping the truly unfortunate, but there should be some expectation for people to better themselves so society does not have to support people forever. Disabled people would be the exception of course.
Related
Supplemental SNAP benefits will end in New York after February
New Financial Data Has Bad News For New York Retirees In 2023
All New Yorkers to get maximum SNAP benefits for January
Don’t Let New York State Keep Your Money, Claim These Tax Credits
Temporary Assistance Program for poor families in New York: Check eligibility and apply to get your $789
O'Donnell: Natural gas ban will be part of Hochul's executive budget
Family Housing Program for low-income NY homeowners: Check eligibility and join to get $50,000
Millions available for NY employees as part of Workers Relief Program: Have you applied for your $600?
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
SNAP Gets $234 Million in Federal Funding Boost for January
"A ticking time bomb": New York nursing homes push for Medicaid rate increase
Who Is Responsible For Removing Snow From Sidewalks In New York State
The 10 Abandoned Missile Silos in Upstate New York
Kathy Hochul Now Allows 18-Year-Olds To Do This At Weddings
New York Town Set To Receive Millions Of Dollars In Aid
New York Still Mailing Letters and Postcards? USPS Charging More
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Hochul Confirms She’s Coming After Gas Stoves in New York
NYSEG: No Relief for Shutoffs Before May 22, 2022
New York State Fails to Enforce Healthcare Staffing Ratios: Why Are These Essential for Quality Care?
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 8