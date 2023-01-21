ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

3 fatal shootings in less than a week in Winston-Salem

By Brayden Stamps, Emily Mikkelsen, Justyn Melrose, Daryl Matthews, Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A third person has been shot and killed in Winston-Salem in less than a week.

The Winston-Salem Police Department says that Rashaad Pitts, 32, of Winston-Salem, was killed in a shooting at the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Man shot, killed in Popeyes drive-thru in Winston-Salem identified

Pitts was reportedly shot in the drive-thru. This is a developing story.

A young girl was fatally shot on Sunday, and a man was killed in a shooting on Thursday in Winston-Salem.

Enedy Penaloza Morales, 12, died in the hospital after she was hit by a stray bullet in Weston Park on Sunday afternoon.

Man fired into Burke Street Pub, killed patron, Winston-Salem police say

Police are calling on anyone who knows anything to come forward to help bring the responsible person to justice.

Kane Bowen, 30, was hit by a bullet and died early Thursday inside the Burke Street Pub where Makenzi Dalton was also shot and survived.

Officers say that William Drake, 74, fired into the pub around 1 a.m. and hit Bowen.

New details revealed after 12-year-old girl killed in ‘disturbing’ shooting on Southdale Avenue in Winston-Salem

Police say that Drake did not know Bowen or the other victim, but he was having an ongoing dispute with someone else who may have been inside Burke Street Pub at the time of the shooting.

He was charged with general murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon.

Comments / 10

Blackwulfe342022
4d ago

They are gunning people down in Winston-Salem, like a 1880s frontier town before Wyatt Earp arrives.

Reply(1)
4
Jack The Ripper
3d ago

81 million voters WANT THIS Remember The MOST votes for a president in the HISTORY OF ALL ELECTIONS REMEMBER 👍

Reply(1)
3
Khalifa Richards
3d ago

This MADNESS HAS TO FREAKING STOP 😟 I hate living here in Winston . I look over my shoulder every day. You just never know.

Reply
2
 

