Visa CEO Al Kelly Bets Big on Blockchain-Based Stablecoins, CBDCs Days Before Stepping Down
Al Kelly, the CEO of payments giant Visa, has spoken in favour of blockchain-based payments solutions that are bound to revolutionise the future of the fintech industry. Kelly has pegged his hopes on stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), both of which are powered by blockchains, to open newer and faster ways to facilitate day-to-day as well as hefty payments. The chief of Visa made these statements just days before he steps down from his current designation.
NYDFS Releases Guidance on Importance of Segregation and Separate Accounting for Customer Funds in Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
On Monday, the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) published guidance on custodial structures to help protect customers’ money if a crypto firm goes bankrupt. New York’s top financial regulator stressed that businesses should not commingle customer funds and that customer funds should be segregated with separate accounting.
NFT Market Sales Climb 16% Higher; 43.48% Increase in Buyers in Third Week of 2023 – Bitcoin News
Closing out the third week of January 2023, non-fungible token (NFT) assets saw a 16.39% increase in overall sales. 320,580 buyers participated in the NFT market action this past week, an increase of 43.48% compared to the week prior. $256.69 million in NFT sales were recorded over the last seven days, with $206.06 million being Ethereum-based NFTs.
China’s Big New Warship Is Missing an Important New Weapon
Last Christmas, the PLA Navy received a long-awaited gift when its seventh and eighth Type 055 destroyers entered service, completing delivery of its first batch of its lethal new class of warship. At roughly 13,000 tons, the Type 055s are Asia's biggest surface warships since World War II; the U.S. Navy classifies them as cruisers. However, despite impressive armaments, advanced radar systems, and other impressive capabilities, initial reporting indicates that the Type 055s appear to be missing a key weapon: the long-planned next-generation ship-to-air missile.
Why eHealth Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Inpixon INPX shares rose 41% to $2.20 in pre-market trading after gaining 6% on Tuesday. Inpixon, last month, secured a purchase order valued at over $1m for its RTLS products from a leading transportation and industrial equipment provider. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. GMBL rose 36.7% to $0.2161 in pre-market trading...
Crypto Analyst Michaël Van De Poppe Predicts Bitcoin To Reach This Level: 'Second Half Of The Year Won't Be Great'
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe predicts that the second half of 2023 won't be kind to crypto markets. What Happened: The analyst tweeted that the markets remain in a recessionary period. He anticipates that the second half of the year won't be great “but in between there we'll be having some more relief.”
The stock market is underestimating sticky cost inflation that's eating away at company profits, says Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson
The market is in worse shape now as sticky inflation is eating into company profits, says Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson. He warned the market is underestimating businesses' inability to balance out costs and revenue. "We think the market is in worse shape," Wilson said in a CNBC interview on Tuesday.
Ghanaian Cedi Second Worst-Performing Asset Among Sub-Saharan Africa’s Top 15 Currencies – Economics Bitcoin News
In just the first 17 days of the new year, the Ghanaian currency reportedly depreciated by 12.7%, making it the second worst-performing among Sub-Saharan Africa’s top 15 currencies. While one U.S. dollar bought 13.10 units of the cedi on the parallel market, according to the latest Bank of Ghana data, one greenback buys around 10.36 units of the local currency.
‘Probably a Good Idea’ – News Bitcoin News
Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, SpaceX, and Tesla, has given his opinion about the latest reports on the creation of a common currency in Latam, to be initially worked on by Argentina and Brazil. Musk stated that this move would be “probably a good idea,” commenting on the topic on social media.
NFT Market Hops Onboard 2023’s Recovery Trail, Overall Sales Spike by 16 Percent
The NFT market, after recording a slump in sales and overall market last year, is seemingly jumping back to recovery. As per NFT data aggregator CryptoSlam.io, the sales volume of NFTs spiked by 16 percent in the first three weeks of 2023 from last year. Over 320,580 people purchased digital collectibles between January 1 and 21 alone, the report said. Built on blockchains, NFTs or digital collectibles are virtual representations of art, animals, and game characters amongst other things, that are operable in the metaverse.
Boeing loses $663 million in 4Q despite higher revenue
Boeing said Wednesday it lost $663 million in the fourth quarter as rising production costs and supply-chain problems offset rising revenue. It was another disappointing quarter for the aerospace giant, which has yet to recover from fatal crashes involving two of its 737 Max jets and a pandemic that depressed airline demand for new planes until recently.
CoinDCX, Binance Start 2023 With Crypto Awareness Programme, Web3 Scholarship
The crypto sector, that crossed the market cap of $1 trillion this week, is witnessing a bull sentiment with a bunch of new investors entering the digital assets sector. Indian exchange CoinDCX on Monday, January 23 launched a crypto awareness initiative for Indian industries and investors. The name of this initiative is ‘Namaste Web3′. On the other hand, international crypto exchange Binance has decided to step into 2023 with a Web3 scholarship programme that would onboard 30,000 people.
Exclusive: Getting High On The Go With A Nebulizer? This Company Is Launching A Pocket-Sized Solution
Synergy Life Science, Inc. has developed Nebi: a pocket-sized and fully battery-operated nebulizer for use in a variety of applications. It has long been accepted that the lungs are one of the most effective pathways into the human body, as evidenced by the popularity of nebulizers for the delivery of medicines and therapeutics and the rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation or recreational purposes. Evidence now definitively shows that vapes and e-cigarettes — often touted as healthy alternatives to traditional smoking — are extremely harmful to the lungs. The heated oils and inhaled vapors can build up deep in the lungs causing lasting damage, whether users are partaking in cannabis, nicotine, or even wellness blends.
Amazon workers hold first UK strike, adding to labor turmoil
LONDON — (AP) — Amazon warehouse workers went on strike for the first time in Britain on Wednesday because of a dispute over pay and working conditions, adding to a wave of industrial labor action across the country fueled by the soaring cost of living. Union members voted...
OnePlus will launch a second phone in one region on February 7
OnePlus has confirmed that it will launch a second phone alongside the OnePlus 11 on February 7. After the news leaked via an errant Amazon listing, OnePlus has taken to Twitter to confirm that it will be announcing the OnePlus 11R at its February 7 launch event. As the source...
Is Buy-To-Let Still Worth It in 2023?
Buy-to-let property has been a lucrative investment strategy for decades. However, government figures show that total property income fell by 11% between 2016/17 and 2020/21, with some landlords unable to turn a profit in the aftermath of the pandemic. With UK restrictions a thing of the past, buy-to-let property investments...
How To Reduce Rising Cyber Insurance Costs When You Have a Remote Workforce
Like other types of insurance, Cybersecurity Insurance protects businesses in case of a rainy day. But as breaches become commonplace, insurers are running for shelter — becoming pickier about who they’ll insure, and what premium they’ll charge based on perceived risk. When it comes to cyber insurance…...
Starter Crypto Investors Flocking to Shiba Inu Over Dogecoin: Nansen
The overall crypto market valuation shot up from the $800 billion mark back to the trillion-dollar mark in the first 23 days of January, with more people joining the virtual digital assets sector. In its new report, the on-chain analytics firm Nansen said that Shiba Inu has emerged as the top-most choice for new entrants to begin crypto investments with. The memecoin, that has always been priced lower than its rival, the Dogecoin, could be attracting investors with its lower price.
New Government Cyber Advice for £100bn UK Charity Sector
The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has issued new guidance for charities designed to bolster their cybersecurity in the face of mounting threats. The document, Cyber Threat Report: UK Charity Sector, outlines the main threats to the sector and explains how organizations can enhance their cyber-resilience. With a...
NITI Aayog Calls Out Indian Techies to Try Newly Launched Blockchain Module: Details
NITI Aayog, India’s government-backed think tank, has launched a blockchain module to help local developers explore the potential of the sector with experimental use-cases, trials, and errors. Indian blockchain platform 5ire along with career mentorship platform Network Capital — have been partnered by NITI Aayog as co-participants in organising this initiative. The move backs Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s repeated statement that while India is sceptical towards cryptocurrencies, the nation is excited to explore its underlaying blockchain tech to its potential.
