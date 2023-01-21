Read full article on original website
Blood donors have the opportunity to win a PS5!
SAN ANTONIO - There is just a one-and-a-half-day blood supply in our community. The goal is to maintain a six-day supply. There is a new way you can help with a Super Bowl Sunday twist! It's called the Big Game Giveaway; here's how it works. Anyone who donates blood with...
15-year New Braunfels Police Department veteran diagnosed with colon cancer
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A 15-year veteran of the New Braunfels Police Department has recently been diagnosed with colon cancer. Sgt. Andrew Kempker is regarded as one of the most respected officers in his community. Through his tenure with the New Braunfels Police Department, he’s served as Patrol Officer, Traffic Officer, Community Liaison Officer, and Sergeant.
Affordable Rates on a new roof with Rhino Roofing
With the lowest monthly payment options in the city, Rhino Roofers is here to help make sure your house stays in tip top shape at an affordable price. SPECIAL OFFER: First 10 callers get $250 off their new roof. CALL (210) 361-7663. Rhino Roofers. 4949 N Loop 1604 W Suite...
Boeing takes new name of Southside venue, expands workforce for youth and military
“San Antonio is the cybersecurity capital of the state of Texas," says Governor Greg Abbott on stage alongside, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, Councilwoman Rocha Garcia, Port San Antonio CEO Jim Perschbach and Boeing Global Services President and CEO Stephanie Pope. Abbott traveled to San Antonio for the grand announcement...
Three people indicted in $14.5 million scheme to defraud Medicare in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Three men have been indicted in a $14.5 million healthcare fraud scheme in San Antonio. Documents say Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio, and Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, own several medical equipment companies and pharmacies involved in a scheme to defraud Medicare by paying kickbacks to telemarketing firms owned and operated by Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas, in exchange for signed doctor’s orders issued for unnecessary hip, knee and back braces.
UTSA receives more funding to continue the 'McNair Scholars Program'
SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio announced it has been selected to receive funding to continue the McNair Scholars Program. It is a program offered by the U.S. Department of Education and this marks the 25th year UTSA has taken part. The program admits college...
San Antonio ramps up efforts for renters rights
San Antonio- According to the city of San Antonio, close to half of its residents in the city live in some type of rental unit. Sylvia Flores is a renter on the northwest side of the city. She says she had to get the city’s code enforcement involved in order to get things done. She wants to know why her complaints were ignored. Terrible , the worst I have ever experienced,” said Flores. She’s frustrated and says the ceiling in her bathroom was leaking for 4 years before it was just fixed this past November. “It’s my first time as a renter in Texas , San Antonio, and noit’s a nightmare,” said Flores.
San Antonio named the best barbecue city in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - The results are in! San Antonio is not only the best city for barbecue in Texas, but also the No.1 in America, according to a report by Clever Real Estate. The home of the Alamo is one of the most memorable cities for BBQ enthusiasts. The city has a BBQ restaurant every 4.6 miles, better than the average city, which has one every 5.4 miles.
Miss Black San Antonio
The African American community awareness projects group is recruiting talented young ladies between the ages 18-23 to audition for the Miss Black San Antonio Scholarship Pageant. Joining us with more is founder Glenetta Bierria, former Miss Black San Antonio Tishaun Miller Grant and contestant Kamira Greene. The Pageant is scheduled...
Superintendents are resigning and retiring at high rates in Bexar County and statewide
SAN ANTONIO--Three of Bexar County's longest-serving superintendents are leaving by the end of this school year. This comes after at least four districts hired new superintendents in 2022. Experts say we're seeing an exodus nationwide. A RAND report estimates 1 in 4 superintendents nationwide are planning to leave their post.
Wandering pony reunited with owner
SAN ANTONIO – A wandering pony has been reunited with his owner after a long night out. The pony was spotted hoofing it around a neighborhood off Benrus Drive. Thankfully, a Good Samaritan was able to contain the pony and called for help. Officers with the San Antonio Animal Care Services brought the scruffy pony back to the shelter and after some more investigation, the equine’s owner was located.
Suspected drug dealer allegedly skipped town
SAN ANTONIO - The U.S. Marshals need your help to find a suspect drug dealer that's on the run. Authorities say Veronica Denise Garcia, 33, is wanted after she allegedly skipped town during pretrial release, violating the conditions set by a federal judge. She was awaiting trial for charges involving possession of the intent to distribute heroin.
Long-awaited trial begins for Air Force Major Andre McDonald
SAN ANTONIO - The long-awaited trial of former Air Force Major Andre McDonald began Monday. McDonald is accused of murdering his wife, Andreen, in a case that developed throughout 2019. Andreen went missing on February 28th, 2019. Days later, on March 3rd, Andre was arrested on a charge of evidence...
Pro-choice rally in San Antonio on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
SAN ANTONIO – Community residents and leaders gathered for a pro-choice rally on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Local activists, grassroots organizations, unions, and more came together to make their voices heard for abortion rights. Although the Supreme Court removed the federal right to an abortion, pro-abortionists...
LIVE: Day 2 of trial of former Air Force major accused of murdering his wife in 2019
SAN ANTONIO - Day 2 of the murder trial of former Air Force officer Andre McDonald, accused of killing his wife in 2019, begins Tuesday morning after testimony said that he allegedly confessed to the murder. Jurors heard from Andre McDonald's sister-in-law on Monday, who says he called her and...
San Antonio takes next step towards carbon neutrality
SAN ANTONIO - The CPS energy board of trustees held a special meeting and passed a plan that shapes San Antonio's energy future - saying it improves reliability and affordability. With a 4-1 vote, the murky picture of San Antonio's energy future is getting a little clearer. And, for some,...
Enter the Film SA Competition for a chance to win $1000
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Film Commission announced Monday the launch of its annual "Film SA Contest.’. It is a film competition devoted to telling the story of the people, places, and shared experiences that make San Antonio such a vibrant city. It is open to young filmmakers ages 14 to 21.
Car thefts up 37% in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Car thefts are on the rise in San Antonio, up almost 36.6% percent over last year, police say. The San Antonio Police Department just finished a task force aimed at slowing the problem. Between November 22, 2022, and January 6, 2023, police made 58 arrests on vehicle theft cases. 39 stolen vehicles were recovered as well. Department leaders told city council during a public safety committee meeting that they're trying to educate the public with social media campaigns.
Councilman Perry makes first court appearance Tuesday following DWI, hit-and-run charges
SAN ANTONIO - District 10 councilman Clayton Perry made his first court appearance Tuesday in a San Antonio court since being charged with driving under the influence and failure to stop. Perry's appearance in front of Judge Yolanda Huff was made via Zoom. Along with his attorney, he was given...
Man hospitalized after being shot while mowing lawn on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after two suspects opened fire and shot him while he mowed his lawn on the East Side Saturday evening, according to police. At around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 100 Block of Ohio for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival,...
