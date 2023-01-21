New Mexico act proposal would require schools to offer Holocaust, genocide studies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A bill was introduced to add a new school elective for Holocaust and genocide studies.

The bill introduced by Bernalillo County Representative Pamelya Herndon would require New Mexico schools to offer an age and grade-appropriate lesson on the Holocaust. The studies would be for students in seventh through twelfth grade.

To see the bill, click here.

