ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

New Mexico act proposal would require schools to offer Holocaust, genocide studies

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PXfIZ_0kM9CeTx00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A bill was introduced to add a new school elective for Holocaust and genocide studies.

Story continues below:

The bill introduced by Bernalillo County Representative Pamelya Herndon would require New Mexico schools to offer an age and grade-appropriate lesson on the Holocaust. The studies would be for students in seventh through twelfth grade.

To see the bill, click here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 10

mark
4d ago

I have to love how the democrats want the past to change. This should be a class that is given all through high school

Reply(2)
8
Related
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Firearm debates, minimum wage, fire recovery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Today, legislators will tackle some pressing issues: Access to firearms, minimum wages, and funds for wildfire recovery. Here’s what you need to know to follow along. Firearm access On the schedule for today’s House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee, is House Bill 9, a bill aimed at limiting access to firearms for […]
HOBBS, NM
kunm.org

TUES: New Mexico wildfire recovery bill passes first test, + More

Recovering from wildfire, New Mexico bill passes first test - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. A measure that would clear the way for New Mexico to provide zero-interest loans to local governments to repair or replace public infrastructure damaged by wildfires or post-fire flooding has cleared its first legislative hurdle.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

‘Bennie Hargrove Act’ discussed at Roundhouse

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee discussed House Bill 9 Tuesday. The bill hopes to address the issue of minors having access to guns. If passed, House Bill 9 would hold adults accountable if a minor gets ahold of their gun, even if they didn’t know the child had it. […]
KRQE News 13

What Solomon Peña’s case says about New Mexico politics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Peña’s arrest in the case of shootings at the homes of elected leaders brought a national focus on New Mexico about the state of American politics. Albuquerque Police have accused Peña of hiring men to shoot at the Albuquerque homes of two county commissioners and two state politicians following the November election. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
everythinglubbock.com

New Mexico AG files to stop Eastern New Mexico cities, counties from passing abortion ordinances

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General Raúl Torrez has filed an extraordinary writ in support of women’s rights to reproductive health care. The petition filed in the supreme court seeks to clarify the constitutional basis under the New Mexico Bill of Rights, which provides enhanced guarantees for people’s protection and privacy.
CLOVIS, NM
KRQE News 13

Resolution would create Children’s Bill of Rights

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – State Senator Bill Soules (D- Doña Ana) is sponsoring a measure to create a children’s bill of rights. Senate Joint Resolution 2 would ensure kids have a right to medical, dental, and behavioral health care, nutritious food, a safe place to live, and a good education. “If we care about our […]
KRQE News 13

New Mexico AG files extraordinary writ in support of women's rights

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-ag-files-extraordinary-writ-in-support-of-womens-rights/. New Mexico AG files extraordinary writ in support …. Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-ag-files-extraordinary-writ-in-support-of-womens-rights/. Teachers duct-taped to a wall to raise funds. Teachers duct-taped to a wall to raise funds. 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/2023-new-mexico-mother-of-the-year-named/. If you’re buying pecans, beware the pecan weevil. https://www.krqe.com/news/environment/if-youre-buying-pecans-beware-the-pecan-weevil/
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Public comments, health and safety bill discussions

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday January 23, legislators are back to lawmaking with the second week of the 2023 session. Today, lawmakers will debate a few introduced bills, and one committee will even take public comment for the first time. The House Appropriations and Finance Committee, which generally debates bills related to spending, is opening up […]
KRQE News 13

Prescribed Burn Ban bill stalls in committee

Https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/legislature/prescribed-burn-ban-bill-stalls-in-committee/. https://www.krqe.com/news/politics-government/legislature/prescribed-burn-ban-bill-stalls-in-committee/. Million dollar request for Albuquerque park upgrades. Million dollar request for Albuquerque park upgrades. Unemployment rate in New Mexico drops. https://www.krqe.com/news/unemployment/unemployment-rate-in-new-mexico-drops/. “Think they’re rigged?” Accused Solomon Peña accomplice …. https://www.krqe.com/news/investigations/think-theyre-rigged-accused-solomon-pena-accomplice-talks-politics-during-arrest/. New Mexico Supreme Court Justice gives first State …. New Mexico Supreme Court Justice gives...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

State high court asking for more details in Albuquerque gerrymandering case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state supreme court is asking for more details on the legal fight over redistricting. Last year, the Republican Party sued the governor, lieutenant governor, and Democratic leadership after the legislature redrew that state’s congressional map, which incorporated the South Valley into the second congressional district – a historically Republican stronghold that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Unemployment rate in New Mexico drops

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico’s unemployment rate continues to fall. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was at 3.9% for December 2022, according to the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions (NMDWS). The unemployment rate is down from November’s number of 4.1% and drastically down from 5.9% in December of 2021. According to NMDWS, the biggest […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
ANTHONY, NM
KOAT 7

Abortion rights rally highlights issues in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With the Women's March happening nationwide Sunday, demonstrators for reproductive rights in this predominantly "blue" state were showing special support for those who oppose restrictions in rural areas. Reyan Tuck, a student-athlete at the University of New Mexico (UNM), took it upon herself to organize an...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mexican wolf ‘Asha’ captured in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have captured Asha, a Mexican wolf who has been wandering in northern New Mexico for the last few weeks. Advocates wanted the wolf to be allowed to keep on its own path, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants the wolf to contribute to repopulation efforts. Last week, KRQE News 13 […]
ARIZONA STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy