New Mexico act proposal would require schools to offer Holocaust, genocide studies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A bill was introduced to add a new school elective for Holocaust and genocide studies.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque Domino’s robbery
- Albuquerque: Handmade sign warns Albuquerque drivers of a speed camera
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26
- New Mexico: Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting
The bill introduced by Bernalillo County Representative Pamelya Herndon would require New Mexico schools to offer an age and grade-appropriate lesson on the Holocaust. The studies would be for students in seventh through twelfth grade.
To see the bill, click here.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 10