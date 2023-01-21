Read full article on original website
Google Pixel 7 Supposedly Getting Dual eSIM Support With Android 13 Beta Update: Report
Google Pixel 7 users have seemingly started receiving dual eSIM support with the Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update. The Pixel smartphones have supported the use of a single eSIM along with a physical SIM card for a while. This new update is said to allow users to ditch their physical SIM cards and have two eSIM profiles active simultaneously. The Pixel 7 series is expected to get stable dual eSIM support in a couple of months. So, we can expect more beta users to soon receive this feature.
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Microsoft says AI will be as important as the invention of the PC and internet
Microsoft has revealed it will be investing billions more dollars into OpenAI, the makers of ChatGPT. In the company’s blog post (opens in new tab), Microsoft described the investment as the “third phase of our long-term partnership” with OpenAI, promising to advance the technology and make it available to everyone globally.
The XR Week Peek (2023.01.23): Microsoft shuts down Altspace and MRTK, and more!
Welcome to another roundup of AR/VR news of the week! I’m still writing from China, and this week I spent the Chinese New Year here… it was an interesting experience, and if you lost my funny story about it, you can still have a look at it in my dedicated post.
Road Trip Activities for Kids (23+ Screen-Free Ideas for 2023)
Travel Mamas sometimes receives compensation and/or hosted travel and sample products related to blog posts. This story may include affiliate links for which we receive a small commission at no extra cost to consumers. As an Amazon Associate I earn money from qualifying purchases. Be sure to check with businesses and locations regarding travel restrictions and safety precautions before visiting.
The modders behind the excellent Half-Life 2 VR port reveal Episode One to arrive in Q1
Highly anticipated: If you have played SourceVR’s Half-Life 2: VR Mod, it’s likely left you wanting more. The good news is the team is already working on converting HL2: Episode One to VR. Even more good news is it’s slated to arrive within the first quarter of this year. Yep. The decade-long wait for Half-Life 2: VR got a bit sweeter, knowing that the follow-up episodes are coming sooner than we thought.
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Boasts the Biggest Budget for an Expansion in CD Projekt Red’s History
Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion boasts the biggest budget for a CD Projekt Red additional content yet. Speaking to the Polish financial news outlet Parkiet, the developer’s investor relations manager Marek Bugdoł suggested that it was the biggest expansion in the studio’s history in terms of budget. The executive also stated that the company feels “comfortable” with the current work cycle on Phantom Liberty. Development on Cyberpunk 2077 was rushed to meet the 2021 launch date, resulting in a myriad of technical issues at launch.
Critical code execution bugs in WMware vRealize Log InsightSecurity Affairs
A critical vulnerability in VMware vRealize Log Insight appliance can allow an unauthenticated attacker to take full control of a target system. VMware addressed multiple vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2022-31706, CVE-2022-31704, CVE-2022-31710, and CVE-2022-31711, in its vRealize Log Insight appliance. VRealize Log Insight is a log collection and analytics virtual appliance that enables administrators to collect, view, manage and analyze syslog data. Log Insight provides real-time monitoring of application logs, network traces, configuration files, messages and performance data.
Microsoft Layoffs Reportedly Hit Key VR and Metaverse Teams – Metaverse Bitcoin News
The latest round of layoffs at Microsoft, which announced it will cut 10,000 jobs this year, has hit key teams for its VR (virtual reality) and metaverse efforts, according to reports. The company will close two projects in these areas, Altspacevr and the Mixed Reality Tool Kit, potentially affecting the progress of Microsoft in these areas.
This water-cooling mod reduces an Nvidia RTX 4090 to a size small enough to fit in an ITX case
Neat trick: Remember when the best graphics cards only took up a single slot in your PC case? Those days are long gone, with even lower-end cards taking up considerable space in the back of your PC. But what if you could cut an RTX 4090’s volumetric footprint by more than half? That’s what Optimum Tech did with an aftermarket GPU water block.
Meta’s bringing end-to-end encryption to all Messenger users, but not all at once
Over the next few months, Meta will gradually expand end-to-end encryption (E2EE) to all Messenger users to ensure a high level of security across the board. “Gradually” is the keyword here as Meta states it will randomly choose (opens in new tab) which chats get E2EE and which ones don’t. When chosen, everyone in a selected chat will be notified if their app now has that extra layer of protection. The reasoning behind the random selection process is to ease both users and the company’s own infrastructure so as to not overwhelm either of them. Ideally, the rollout will go more smoothly when done little by little instead of all at once. Plus, Meta will be testing whether or not E2EE will be a default setting for Messenger during this period. So if you are one of the lucky few who gets picked first, be sure to install the update as soon as you can to have optimal security.
PlayStation 5 Pro to Debut in April 2023, May Feature Liquid Cooling: Report
Sony could be in the works of bringing a new PlayStation 5 model to the market as early as April 2023. A new report suggests that instead of launching the rumoured Slim model, Sony could be planning to unveil the PlayStation 5 Pro. It has been nearly two and a half since the base PlayStation 5 was launched back in 2020. Now, this Pro model is believed to come with a new and more powerful AMD chip. The PS5 Pro may also get a liquid cooling system for improved heat dissipation.
Samsung’s Latest Galaxy Store Update Fixes Vulnerability That Let Hackers Install Apps Without Informing Users
Samsung has released a Galaxy Store app update to fix vulnerabilities that could potentially allow malicious sources to install apps without a user’s permission. Two vulnerabilities were reportedly detected on the Galaxy Store by a research team. These vulnerabilities have only been affecting handsets running Android 12 or lower. Android 13 users are not affected by this. Users can open the Galaxy Store on their phones, and download and install the latest Galaxy Store app version 4.5.49.8.
ChatGPT Professional Plan Priced at $42 Per Month Surfaces Online, Firm Yet to Announce Premium Plans
ChatGPT, the chatbot launched by OpenAI, has reportedly started offering a Professional Plan to its users at the cost of $42 (roughly Rs. 3,400) per month. No official announcement has been made by the company yet. However, OpenAI shared a waitlist for a professional tier with listed perks earlier this month. That post did not involve any specific payment terms, but the company said that they were looking to monetise ChatGPT, which stands for Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer.
343 Industries Says It Will Continue Development on Halo Games Amidst Microsoft Layoffs
Microsoft laid off 10,000 employees last week, citing prevailing economic climate. The job cuts at the tech giant affected the games division as well. Specifically, the developers at The Coalition, Bethesda Game Studios, and 343 Industries — the last of which is responsible for the Halo series. The studio, which has seen a wave of high-level departures in recent times, has now taken to Twitter, to assure fans that it will continue development on Halo “now and in the future.” The development came after reports emerged stating that future work on the beloved franchise was being handed over to a third-party studio, with 343 Industries being moved to a supervisory role.
‘Thrill of the Fight 2’ Now in Co-development by ‘Fruit Ninja’ Team Halfbrick Studios – Road to VR
Halfbrick Studios announced it’s partnering on development of Thrill of the Fight 2, the upcoming sequel to the popular VR boxing title. Created by Ian Fitz and his studio Sealost Interactive in 2016, Thrill of the Fight focuses on realistic boxing mechanics, eschewing arcadey things like stamina bars and unrealistic knockout blows.
ChatGPT’s paid version is close – and it could have a big impact on free users
ChatGPT has exploded in popularity over the past few months, but the heady days of unrestricted free access to the AI chatbot could soon be over – some users are reporting that they’re seeing an upgrade plan to a pricey ChatGPT Professional version. The chatbot’s maker OpenAI hasn’t...
The Witcher 3 Next-Gen Edition Physical Release Set for January 26: Details
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s new-gen edition is getting a physical copy release later this week. Starting January 26, stores around the world — including India — will house box editions of the critically-acclaimed RPG, for the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The announcement comes shortly after CD Projekt Red launched the much-delayed next-gen version (now, current-gen) of the game as a digital upgrade across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in December. Key highlights entailed improved visuals with ray-tracing support, a photo mode, faster load times on console, and a variety of mods being integrated into the package.
